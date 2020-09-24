In Which I Offer An Opinion So Contentious It May Rock the Very Fabric of Our Society
And it is:
Brach’s Mellocreme Pumpkins are the best mass-produced, fall-themed candies of them all.
Discuss.
— JS
And it is:
Brach’s Mellocreme Pumpkins are the best mass-produced, fall-themed candies of them all.
Discuss.
— JS
Category: Uncategorized
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site
Register to vote: via Vote.gov.
Check your registration: via the National Association of Secretaries of State.
Election Day in the US is November 3rd, 2020. Remember to vote then or make arrangements to vote early!
What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!
Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.
THE MALLET IS OUT
Concur. They’re like the anti-candy-corn.
Thanks for staking out this bold position!
Fall themed you say? Then I would have to offer Maple Sugar Candys as the clear winner in this conversation.
You monster
(I don’t think you are actually a monster, per se, but having not tried said candy, I have nothing worthy to add, so I figured I would go for it)
No chocolate, no eatey.
I’ll eat some candy corn, but I’ll be thinking about those candy pumpkins the whole time.
Mmmmmmmm
I honestly don’t know why so many people hate candy corn.
After all, you can wear candy corn vampire fangs in your mouth!
Can’t do that with those pumpkins, can you?
Pish. They’re just fat candy corn with a green top. Same wax, same nasty chemical sugary taste. Just more of it.
I don’t think of it as necessarily “fall-themed”, but for some reason I always consider Root Beer barrels to be the best Halloween candy there is.
If pumpkin pie was a candy, there would be no argument, really.
Truly, they are the greatest of the crayon-based candies.
I have never heard of these.
I thought maple sugar was a winter-spring thing, when the sap is starting to run? But I’m neither Canadian nor New Englander, and here in the US we don’t have a Strategic Maple Syrup Stockpile.
Visually, those pumpkin candies definitely win. But do they contain real pumpkin, or at least pumpkin pie spice? Candy corn has real corn syrup in it, which makes it authentic! (It also has shellac.)
Under the rule of Eater’s Choice (also known as the Why Do You Even Have An Opinion About How I Eat My Damn Cheesesteak, Anyway? Principle), I abstain from public consideration of this question.
But as a general thing, I cannot condone of the use of marshmallow, black licorice, whatever that stuff people misname ‘chocolate’ that they make hollow bunnies out of is, or other non-food products in candy production.
Carmel apple suckers/lollipops are vastly superior. I will not be dissuaded from this position.
Strongly agree. They’re an autumnal guilty pleasure 🎃🍬
Yes! Yes! Yes! This is the best food related opinion I’ve heard from you ever.
Sorry, have to agree with Brown Robin. If it ain’t chocolate, it doesn’t go down the hatch.
That thing (you’re holding) looks like a major NOPE.
dave
No. Absolutely not.
(And this thread is where I earn my “I Was Malletted by John Scalzi” t-shirt.)
100% Agreed
The pumpkins are a leading contender. They’re a whole lot like candy corn, except that the more favorable ratio of volume to surface area means they don’t dry out as much. (They may also be fresher because they’re a more seasonal item.) And the pumpkin shape makes them very seasonal.
@Pstansel: Maple candy has a fall look because of the leaf shape it often comes in. But maple sugaring season is in the late winter and early spring. Partial disqualification.
There are now Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins, so I suppose they are now contenders as well. But they’re no different in flavor from the Christmas trees, the Easter eggs, or the regular cups. Mostly I buy the special ones just after their holidays when they are cheap. The same goes to things like York Peppermint Patties in orange and black wrappers, and bags of M&Ms that only contain orange and dark brown candies. (That’s why the snack table at our New Year’s party often features red and green M&Ms; they were bought right after Christmas.)
Some places now make leaf-shaped chocolates. Lightweight commitment to the theme, but if only chocolate scratches your itch they’re a solid choice.
Cider doughnuts are wonderful, but I don’t think they count as mass produced. Neither does pumpkin pie.
Butterfingers.
Maple sugar candy. It’s one of the few exceptions I have to chocolae only. I would also like to offer a shout out to molded barley sugar.
Would that be “Mellowcreme?” Not that anyone is likely to be confused…
YOU, SIR, ARE CORRECT.
However, Marshmallow Peeps outside of Spring, and in any flavor/shape outside of the classic pink/yellow chicks/bunnies are an abomination.
Agreed, mostly. The pumpkins, based on their surface area to volume ratio, don’t go stale as quickly as candy corn. But because they are bigger I often find that they *feel* sweeter to eat (because they’re equivalent to 2-3 candy corns, and I eat candy corn one at a time), which means I want to eat fewer of them.
I will propose that any fall-colored candies in the candy-corn family are good (so regular and the ones with brown that maybe is supposed to be chocolate but yeah right), but the other holiday colored candy corns are not nice at all. Specifically Easter, but also Christmas candy corn is just … off.
What is not good at all, whether you love or hate candy corn, is “all natural, organic” candy corn. I was gifted a sample once, ate one, spit it out and threw the whole bag away. I don’t know how you can get the flavor of sugar, corn syrup and a little honey that wrong, but it was past wrong. Probably from whatever weird vegetables they used to color it.
Eh, as they say, de gustibus non disputandum est. You can have my share of those pumpkin thingies, and I’ll eat your share of any solid dark chocolate (the real stuff, not that Hershey’s abomination) in return.
I’ve never had these, but:
1. I read your statement as “candles” instead of “candies”.
2. They certainly look like wax.
3. I bet they taste like wax, too, just like candy corn.
@Shirley Marquez:
I thought the argument in favor of any of the seasonal shapes of Reese’s Peanut butter cups was that it has a different peanut butter to chocolate coating ratio.
I’m sure someone, somewhere has done a detailed food-science study of this.
The only stake I have in this discussion is that I’m a pastry chef. I work with every imaginable ingredient that has anything to do with sugar. After working with all that all night long, one of the few guilty pleasures I have are the candy pumpkin. And they only come around once a year.
i’m good with that
Candy corn in another shape.
Nope. NOPENOPENOPE…
This, and candy corn, are the Anti-Christ of candies. Bleh!
Do apple cider donuts count as candy?
They are indeed tasty. But, like Rick, I’m not hating on the candy corn either.
Your argument is so narrowly-crafted that I can’t disagree with it. Much better candy out there but other than maple candy in the shape of a leaf I can’t think of any other contender that’s “fall themed”. I’d go for any kind of dark chocolate myself over them, but I can’t think of a unique chocolate candy that’s not just a different form of something that’s year-round.
Bah. Wax in a pumpkin shape is not candy. Nor is wax in a cone shape, like “candy corn.” Your failure to recognize this indisputable fact diminishes you in my eyes, Mr. Scalzi. I throw my support behind the chocolate aficionados.
Burn it. Burn it with fire.
Correct opinion is correct. I bought a bag of those last Friday. I’d rather not admit how quickly they disappeared.
In deference to “Loving Correction” I shall only say that adding salted peanuts to the mix is quite beneficial
Disgusting trash.
You are so wrong about this Scalzi that you are a black hole of wrong. The obvious answer answer is, of course, candy corn. Carry on.
The orange wrapped reese’s pumpkin defeats your sad little sugar pumpkin. Stay in the basement.
I learned moments ago that Brach’s makes a “caramel apple flavor” version of this same candy as part of their “fall line.” Has anyone here tried it?
Do they really out rank Buckeyes? Surely you’ve lived in Ohio long enough to have had those in the fall.
I’m confused. Do you eat them or light them? Or both?
It’s sugar, cornstarch, and food dye all formed into an inviting shape. What could be better!
They’ve got to be better than Brach’s Turkey Dinner flavored Candy Corn, a new actual thing, which I’ve tried and shared with friends and family and which are horrible.
I have been reading this blog for fifteen years and this is the first time I have felt the need to comment:
I completely and wholeheartedly agree. And JustaTech nailed why. That surface area to volume ratio just cant get any….. Sweeter!
I accept responsibility for my pun.
They’re cute as nontoxic decorations. They are not food.
Dude, no.
Like candy corn, they taste like sugar, wax, and sadness.
Molasses taffy kisses or go home.
I’ll allow it.
Ah, but could you eat it in March?
I’ll eat the pumpkins. And the candy corn. I love both.
YES! YES! YES!
I don’t know about “best”, but I definitely go out of my way to get a bag of these every Fall.
Well, you’re only saying what everyone is thinking. Who cares who gets “offended.”
These special snowflake junkfood junkies ought to grow a thicker skin and think in terms of what is rather than how it should be!
At any rate, where, oh where can I get my hands on these lovely sounding treats?
Fall time, Halloween time in particular, is my favorite time of the year.
Caramel apple this, pumpkin spice that. MMM MMM good.
That said, the following are the food of the Gods. The Gods!
https://sconza.com/candies/pumpkin-spice-chocolate-almonds/
Candy corn! I’m a purist when it comes to my candy-fueled sugar highs.
Fall themed candy used to be anything that landed in my Trick or Treat bag, or in later years, whatever came home with my kids. I always went for the chocolate first but candy corn was a close second. These days I love holiday and Fall M&M’s, as I firmly believe the varied the colors have different tastes. I’m especially fond of the pastel ones at Easter.
Chocolate, all day, every day…
I recall an ode to bad candy many years ago from our esteemed host – https://whatever.scalzi.com/2003/04/22/the-terror-of-bad-chocolate/
I say this firmly though with all respect – This Shall Not Pass!
If this opinion is so contentious that it comes to blows, I will have your back. Those things are delicious.
Full on agree. They are fall crack!