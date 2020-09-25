Get Gud, Scrub
I’ve always loved video games. My whole life, I’ve been enamored with the gaming world, from the PS2 to the Nintendo Switch, from arcade machines at the movie theater to the PC (which is obviously the best but we’ll save that for another post). But there is one thing I’ve been noticing recently that I never really had an issue with when I was younger. I’m not sure if it’s just me or if it’s like, a newer game problem, but: Everything is too difficult.
I know, I sound like a big crybaby who isn’t very good at video games. And you’re right, I am exactly that. But I honestly believe that combat in recent video games is too difficult! I tried to play Fallout 4 on the PS4 this year and no joke I got my shit rocked by glowing ghouls and synths alike. I’m less than halfway through the game because I simply can’t complete the missions I’m supposed to, I just get sick of trying after like my seventh attempt.
I’m mentioning all this because I was planning to write a post this week over Red Dead Redemption 2. All I had to do was complete the last mission and then I was going to write up my post, easy peasy. However, when I sat down yesterday to finish the game, I found that I was getting my ass handed to me on a silver platter by some cowboy NPCs. So instead of making that post, I’m making this one to complain about how tough this shit can be.
Most of my life, I’ve played games where you can adjust the difficulty setting. Even some newer games, like Spider-Man for the PS4, have choices between easier combat for players who are more focused on the story, and harder combat for those who like a challenge. Some games like this will make fun of you for choosing the easy route, but I’m not about to set myself up for failure by picking something harder than I can handle.
This difficulty setting from Wolfenstein is especially funny to me because when I was a kid I would play games with my dad on his computer. I would sit in his lap and he’d let me be the guns and he’d do the movement, and we’d kick the shit out of aliens in Half-Life.
When it comes to games being so difficult you can’t even play them, I think the first one that comes to anyone’s mind is Dark Souls. Absolutely bonkers. Rage quit every time. Listen, I bought the remastered version on the Switch earlier this year and I’m quite literally not even past the second boss. This game gets a pass in my mind though because it’s specifically meant to be hard as fuck. Or is that false, and I just think that because I’ve heard my whole life that it’s ridiculously hard?
Anyways, maybe I’m just worse at video games than I previously thought. Maybe I just don’t have that pro-gamer gene in me. All I know is, I’ve abandoned a lot of games, games that I really liked and enjoyed and thought were super cool, just because I simply can’t continue. It’s just too hard.
This is one of the interesting things about a game like Skyrim. You can go around and explore and find things to fight in the woods. However, if you accidentally come across a level 90 dragon priest up in the mountains, you can RUN AWAY. You don’t have to fight! You can outrun pretty much any enemy. So yes, the combat can be hard if you stumble upon an NPC that’s a way higher level than you, but you can just as easily avoid said conflicts or even run away from them. You should always have a “chicken out” option.
There are just so many games I’ve stopped playing either halfway through, or at the final boss fight. Another good example is Breath of the Wild. As much as I adore practically everything about it, the Divine Beasts are ridiculously hard. I started with the elephant and the camel, and I had to look up walkthroughs for both. I would have never gotten them on my own, and they’re supposed to be the easier two of the four!
I’m really starting to think this might just be a me problem though, because all of my friends that play the same games seem to have no trouble with them. Especially the handful of my friends that are really good at Dark Souls. Maybe I’m just the weak link in my gamer group, y’know?
(Unrelated to combat being too difficult, but can we talk about how RIDICULOUSLY DIFFICULT Rocket League is?! GOD that shit is so annoying.)
Okay, back to my original point. It’s especially frustrating to not be able to beat a game when you spend sixty bucks on it. Like, at that point I’m just mad at myself that not only am I not good enough to win, but I spent money on this unbeatable game!
So, yeah. Just wanted to have a quick vent about that and explain why you all shan’t be receiving a Red Dead Redemption 2 post (yet). I’m off to give it another whirl. Yee-haw!
-AMS
Just to offer up my own quick thoughts on this:
1. Like Athena, there are a lot of games where I get to the final boss and I just stop, because a) fighting the final boss is just a boring grind, b) the “payoff” of finishing the game isn’t worth the slog, c) I can watch the final cut scene of the game on YouTube anyway.
2. I think a lot of game difficulty these days is predicated on the idea that you have the time to grind daily on a game for hours on end, which might be true if you’re a 14-year-old boy who isn’t doing much else than video games, but less true when you are (in my case) a 51-year-old dude who has a couple hours every few days.
3. I do also think there are some games that are just “look, this is tough, deal with it,” and that’s meant to be a selling point. The already mentioned Dark Souls is one; Cuphead is another. With regard to the latter I was disappointed that was the case, since I love the aesthetic of it, but I find it hard to enjoy because I can’t make any real progress on it.
I don’t think game makers owe me an easy experience, but on the other hand these days I don’t feel bad playing games on the lowest difficulty level, because I think games have gotten harder, and I have less time and patience for the upswing in difficulty. And I tend to avoid the games that don’t allow for the “play a couple of hours now and then” gamer to enjoy them. If they can’t be played the way I have time to play them, I can take the hint.
In 33 years I still haven’t gotten past the first palace in Zelda II.
It used to be similar on some of the older games too. Like XWing and Tie Fighter, where the play time of the game would be padded out by Oh ! Sudden Impossible Unbeatable Mission where they’d set something up that was just about possible … but you had to be absolute perfect to get past it and if you couldn’t no way to progress outside of cheat codes or editors. I think it’s changed lately though with the increased amount of complication that can be added in. I’m often bouncing off games because I just don’t want to learn their systems.
Athena, I’m a lifelong gamer (started in the 70s) and have (even more now with my advancing age) exactly the same problem. I cannot compete with the reflexes that seem to be the gold standard for action oriented games. I am moving away from this category because they do not take care of my needs.
As a Gen-Xer, I’ve never gotten into console/”serious” PC games basically because I’m not willing to dedicate the brain cycles to mastering the controls. Fighting zombies is one thing, but fighting the interface isn’t fun for me. I just about top out at the Tempest arcade game from the 1980s, with a position knob, a trigger button, and a bomb button.
I usually play games on the lowest difficulty setting, especially the RPG likes. Some games, like Spelunky (soon 2), need to be hard.
Some games I like don’t have simple difficulty levels, but you can still adjust multiple things. I’m now playing the Battletech mercenary campaign and on purpose I set the options so that it’s not too hard.
I agree with John there that a lot of games assume that you play them a lot. It’s kind of understandable with mobile games, which often make money from the ads they show you during play, and where you can help your game by micropayments. Then they want you to play much, or at least as often aas possible. I don’t really play those, but when I buy a game for a set amount of money, and it’s a single-player one, I often don’t want to spend too much time on re-doing some of the hard parts.
It might be that the companies are geared to make games for the “wrong” audience, and they don’t realize there’re a lot of more casual gamers who still would like to enjoy the game.
This is why I love rogue-lite that you keep something between run. LIke Heroes of Hammerwatch and Children or Mortha. First, game session are small. Second, if it become too difficult, just continue playing those small session, it become easier and easier. It will take me a lot more time (because a lot more run) than most of my friends. But who cares, I am having fun.
As an aging gamer (I am getting old). I’ve noticed this too in a different way. I have years of experience and carefully honed reflexes to fall back on but as I get older and my body is breaking down, it’s just not enough. My twitch skills are failing. I’m noticing it. I can still manage my way through games like Hollow Knight and even some of Cuphead, but it just doesn’t come as easy as it used to be. I cannot react like I used to. I have to lean more heavily on study, recall, and anticipation, or like your dad said, grind. I don’t have the time to really grind and MMOs like Destiny (that have turned it into a thing), I like them but I cannot dump that much time into them.
Lately, because of the state of the world (or maybe because my body is falling apart), I’ve been turning more to “chill” and thoughtful games. Spiritfarer, Death Stranding, No Man’s Sky. These games don’t really require quick reflexes like some other games. BTW, I’m sick of roguelikes. I don’t want to constantly die. It’s annoying, on the flipside of this, I LOVE Dead Cells. I don’t know why, but they did something right with that game.
It is for this reason I am holding out on playing Mass Effect. I have never been good at first person shooters, but I have heard nothing but good things about it and really wanna play! But . . . the difficulty settings . . .
For this reason I stick to the casual Untitled Goose Games and Final Fantasy’s.
Been going on GOG and playing a lot of old 80’s and 90’s games. There is so much choice out there, I just avoid all of the games that piss me off. Not what I play for. I think the thought process is that the difficulty is suppose to justify the price, as in why pay $60 for an easy game that I could whip through in a day or so. Kind of stupid if you ask me. Design a better game instead of trying to screw your players with the super hard boss shit. Thanks for the tip, going to try Skyrim.
Dave
I’ll define “video game” as any game, commercial or consumer, that uses a CRT (old-school TV) or more advanced to display the game to the player. With that, I’ve been playing video games since the mid-1970s, starting with video arcades. From that point in time to today’s games across many platforms, there have always been the too-hard-to-beat levels, with too-hard-to-beat bosses. That’s regardless of whether you’re playing in an arcade or on a home system (starting for me with the NES in 1988).
There are also a class of games I’ve come to strongly dislike, especially on iOS and Android, that are equally bad; pay-to-play. The most egregious in my humble opinion is DomiNations. DomiNations has weekly sub-contests in which you can easily spend up to $50 to participate and pick up all you can win as you advance. That’s $50 (or more) per week, not per game. And DomiNations has another prod to get you to spend cash to advance, and that’s how advancing in the game slows to a grinding crawl as you advance upwards through the levels. A task that might take minutes or an hour to start at a low level soon reaches the point where it can take two or more weeks. That’s if you don’t spend crowns to advance. If you want to advance immediately then you spend real money to buy crowns in-game, and use those. Buying enough crowns just to advance regular tasks can get real expensive, real fast, as well.
As far as regular games are concerned, I’m not ashamed any more to admit I look for God mode in the PC version of the game, and activate it. Quake III was one of those games, as was Doom 3 (2004). I loved the look of Doom 3 in particular on my PC. All I wanted to do was walk around and look at everything. I wasn’t interested in killing any of the in-game monsters, unless that was what allowed me to walk and look further.
I’m at the point in my life where all I want is something that I can pick up for a few hours of game playing from time to time, and nothing involving violence. The Quake series of games starting in the late 1990s satiated all my fragging desires. These days I’m concerned enough with all the real-world blood and violence; I can do without the stylized in-game versions.
How shitty would it be if every baskball pickup game in your driveway had to be played at NBL pro level to win?
Pretty shitty.
Oh, same same on Breath of the Wild. I adore it (and you can run away from things you aren’t ready to tackle yet) but I defaulted to looking up walkthroughs on everything that takes more than one or two tries for me to figure out, because I only have a few hours a week to play and I realized that I was never going to make any progress in the game if I didn’t “cheat”. (Also I forget which effing buttons control which function if I go more than a week or two without playing.) And it took a while for me to accept this, but I’m now completely okay with that approach to the game – I still get to play and be challenged; I also think the enormous availability of walkthroughs (some of which are more thorough than others) works in Nintendo’s favor, because otherwise I’d have gotten frustrated and bailed a couple of months ago. It makes me wonder if Nintendo even goes so far as to release walkthroughs (or makes help available) to the major sites which cover games and publish walkthroughs/how tos.
Far to many games, especially FPS games, appear to absolutely demand you be a pro-level, Twitch-streaming, hardcore player. There are exceptions (Doom Eternal, for example, has a fairly good range of difficulty settings), but as a general rule, I completely agree with you. It seems like game designers approach the whole thing with the philosophy of “how can we make this so hard it’s nearly impossible” instead of “how can we make this as fun as possible”. Duke Nuke’em was crazy and could be hard, but it was also fun as hell. Halo, especially when you were fighting the flood was just plain frantic, but damn was it fun and never seemed impossible. But way, way too many games now are just incredibly hard for no damned good reason.
I feel you! I suck at games (to the point where I rarely ever play anything multiplayer, because it’s no fun), and I agree that they’ve gotten harder. I’m lucky I haven’t had to abandon only two gamea so far (Oxygen Not Included and Brütal Legend, a shame because both of them are super fun) and I regularly don’t finish my Factorio campaigns (I did manage to make it through twice though!). Borderlands 3 also had me rage quit a few times, but I did finish it eventually.
Luckily, there are exceptions! Half-Life: Alyx managed to get a good balance, despite the fact that aiming in VR is *hard*
The Dark Souls franchise can eat a bag of dicks. I don’t even buy them anymore. I had the same experience with Jedi: Fallen Order. The bosses were so damn hard, I rage quit on the 2nd. I watched my 16-year-old kid beat it though. Great game with a great story. In Skyrim, just wait until you stumble across The Ebony Warrior. he’s a random encounter boss that can spawn in after you reach level 45. He will always spawn in and level 90 and is a relentless dick. If you run from him, he’ll just find you later. Good times.
On a tangent, I’m amused by the difficulty level descriptions in Touhou games: https://hawelo92.tumblr.com/post/162421501795/ciryes-touhou-difficulty-select-screens-are-a
Personally, I’m more of a strategy gamer. My twitch skills have always left much to be desired.
In the same vein as Dark Souls, I spent way too many hours playing Sekiro but I loved the way they changed the combat mechanics and just couldn’t get enough. I probably spent 8-10 hours worth of stubbornness on beating the final boss. Now I’m happily enjoying the latest installment of the Paper Mario franchise. I don’t even care that it’s easier and aimed at a much younger demographic, I just love the vibe and aesthetic of it!
This is where I admit to playing games like Ratchet and Clank because if nothing else you get a gun that can turn people into flying ducks and a Groovitron ball that makes everyone disco dance.
Yeah, Skyrim is a fun sandbox game. You can mess up in fun ways. Once , early on I explored the vales to the south of the main city. I was using the invisibility scroll so I would not get stomped early. I found a unicorn and mountded it like a horse. TADA, one newly minted unicorn rider. Now I could curb stomp monsters. Draw-back (and a big one), it would attack anyone with a drawn weapon, including the owner and would not stop.
May I suggest a gaming alternative?
Atari!
Some great iconic titles. Cheap (or free) and a minimal learning curve.
Also, at the risk of overstepping, I know a great podcast – ATARI BYTES – about these games that also happens to feature an original shory story that is not fan fiction, but is inspired (usually tangentially) by that week’s game. I might be biased.
I hate to think of all the games I’ve spent 60 bucks on only to stop playing after a few hours. This year I’ve been using Microsoft’s game pass for PC, which is great for trying out lots of different games to see what sticks. (Turns out Fallout 76 is pretty great, at least for me.)
I hope Steam and Sony move toward a subscription model so I can switch between them, like with Netflix, HBO, Hulu, etc.
I am a long time gamer (closer to your Dad’s age) and I have never had the reflexes that modern games seem to insist on. That and because I am more interested in the story and characters is why I often play RPG based games and will freely admit I play at the level that allows me to progress comfortably. As an example I played the new FFVII Remake at classic level finished the game and then tried replaying at Hard level with character’s at level 50+ and was getting wiped out. What is the fun in that?
I totally agree it’s bloody annoying if a boss fight or something suddenly ramps up in difficulty. Power to you for actually quitting; I compulsively finish games even when I hate them *cough, cough, Resident Evil 5*.
Still, I loved Ori and the Blind Forest and that was very hard as well.
I think getting the difficulty of a game right is as much a combination of skill and voodoo arts as writing a good story.
Personally, I feel a game can be more difficult if the story is good, loading times are low, the difficulty ramps up steadily, and it doesn’t feel as if the game is cheating. But adding difficulty just to stretch a game out really detracts from the experience, or making boss fights completely out of tune with the rest of the game’s gameplay (Deus Ex: Human Revolution).
And yeah, they should all have difficulty settings; I’m too old to grind, and I’d like to be able to introduce my four-year-old daughter to gaming without her being punished from the get-go.
Climbing on the “wimp wagon.” I play almost exclusively single-player games on a PC for just this reason. I play games for story. If I can’t cheat/console my way around boring (to me!) obstacles, I can’t be bothered.
At 49, I’m noticing that while I can still play twitch-based games fairly well, and my starfighter piloting is still top-notch, I am losing patience with overly-hard games. I’ve never played games on “Hardcore” difficulty, but usually on Normal–but lately I’ve found myself playing on “Novice” or “Story” difficulty level in some games, just because the gameplay is always secondary to the story for me.
Came here to mention Cuphead, I see MR. Scalzi already did. I have poured a lot of time into this game. Not proud.
I love the Dragon Age games, and I play them on the easiest setting. Because I don’t actually care about dragons and archdemons and the mage rebellion, I am here for my companions and my relationships with them and ensuring Thedas has a good Reverend Mother at the end of the day. If I wanted to think strategically and optimize my character as a battlemage or whatever, I could do that. Or I could just run headlong at enemies with a large sword, and chat with my companions at camp afterward. I make my own fun.
Hi Athena – regarding Fallout 4, I find it surprising that you would have trouble with any of the missions unless you are deliberately playing a “no drug” playthrough (which would be kind of deliberately or accidentally choosing a harder mode). In particular there is a stim called “Jet” which if you start stocking up on, you can hit for 20s of slow mo, or ultra-jet to make it… 60? 35? Either way, any fight that looked remotely hard, I stacked up taking one of every drug with an effect that would stack and generally had no problem tanking the living hell out of any of the most difficult fights in the game, even up to, if necessary, standing full up in the bad guys face and punching them calmly in the face.
most of these are fairly easy to restock once you know where there are a few chem vendors, as well. I did really enjoy playing with powered armor and jump-jets which also helped some, but mostly, stim packs and jet were the combination that really worked well for the entire game.
there was a point where I accidentally triggered every synth in the big baddie lair, and spent an hour or two fighting a solid few hundred of those things. so, fallout 4 isn’t really a twitch thing, i think you could probably make progress on it by changing tactics!
TBH, the increased difficulty of games nowadays is a reaction to the decade of games that made the normal difficulty a snoozefest for core gamers. Hopefully they’ll find equilibrium sometimes soon. And the second problem, i think, is the correct setting of expectations for the difficulties e.g. Remnant: From the Ashes. It is still very hard but you know what you are getting into at least. The third problem is that all to often difficulty levels do not do anything interesting outside modifying monsters stats so it’s basically the same experience but with added frustration. Hades does really good in that direction: after you clear the game once you can up the difficulty of your run a bit in many different ways depending on your preference.
I’m the other way, I think games are getting easier. I finished RDR2 a couple weeks ago and my only difficulty in the final mission was figuring out what to do when Dutch and Micah were pointing guns at me. I kept trying to shoot one or the other.
Dark Souls? Yeah, gave it a couple hours and gave up. I want to have fun, not be beat to a bloody pulp.
Pay to play? Not even once. If a game review says that mis-feature is in a game I just move along.
I used to love online Multiplayer, especially Modern Warfare 3, but nowdays there are just too many cheaters.
I’m short of your dad’s age, but fall into similar grouping of gamers, I started with an Atari 2600 which we still had and did play into the 90s. When games started moving into more and more complex controllers and required movements to play a game, I became less and less interested in them. Over time, as others mentioned, I don’t have the quick twitch movement to deal with the difficulty levels prebuilt into the game itself, let alone any added difficulty with multiplayer modes. I am at best, a super casual gamer. I don’t have the time or brain cycles to pour hours on hours into fast twitch gaming or playing a game against the game *and* a crowded fields of dedicated players.
When I do finally plug in a system to play, I want fun, I want casual. I want a difficulty level that doesn’t require near perfection and a honed level of skill to play at a professional gamer streaming on twitch for $1mm+ a year. As for fragfest styles, I’ve got a nice version of Unreal on my original Xbox where my solo profile is described as Psycho and that works for me because I can also set the NPC difficulty levels. That works for me.
So, it’s entirely possibly that while you’re still crazy young in comparison, you’re starting to find that break point in your gaming preferences too, where your brain may have determined where the line is between fun, difficult fun and not fun difficult. But the rest of you is still catching up. And that’s OK.
Combat definitely seems to me to have become difficult, and I’m 55 years old and don’t have time for long playing sessions to improve my reflexes! Fortunately, most of the games I play have a setting that’s basically a story setting, where the combat is easy and fun and it’s more about playing through a story. I don’t use a console; I play on computer, so I don’t have the physicality of a console controller … an I’m fine with that. I play alone, I’m not competing with anyone, and while I enjoy the occasional challenging battle, I mostly am content to play on the normal or easy settings.
I absolutely LOVED Skyrim; I’m a huge fan of all the Elder Scrolls games. Morrowind may be my favorite game of all time, and Skyrim is a very close second. They’re all so great about being able to explore big sprawling worlds. I also love the Dragon Age games, and Icewind Dale and of course Baldur’s Gate. And Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming out any day now! Hugely excited.
I don’t do videogames, although I played some Zork back in the day, but I did a 500+ piece solid color jigsaw puzzle in my youth, and now I don’t need anything that hard. I already proved myself and now I just want to relax and have fun.
I started gaming on my Dad’s Atari 2600 and TI-99/4a (Hunt the Wumpus and Parsec ftw!), but stopped having much time to spend gaming around the era of the PS2 and Windows XP.
I’ve been using the past few months of pandemic lock-in to fire up Steam and GoG and catch up with old favorites and things I missed because I couldn’t afford them back in the day. Some, like Dark Forces and most of the LucasArts adventure games, have aged pretty well. Grim Fandango is worth playing just for the soundtrack alone. Others, like the old TSR gold box games, are somewhat painful to current sensibilities.
I’ve also been trying out “newer” stuff like Crypt of the Necrodancer and Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms. My friend group is working on setting up a game of Among Us, which has apparently become the new hotness.
I’ve resigned myself to the reality that I’m probably going to be a “filthy casual,” if that’s still a phrase in use, in any gaming I do from here forward. “Cred” doesn’t matter that much to me anymore, as long as I have fun.
I never beat the final scene in Streets of LA for the PS2. Doom is pretty hard for me (although I can’t play it anyway because it depresses me). I’ve had decent times with Wolfenstein on not-nuts settings (though I am sad that Bethesda got bought by Microsoft).
My wife and I played Tiger Woods 2005 for about a month to get past one of the challenges (beat the Greek woman playing Greek Isles coming from one stroke behind).