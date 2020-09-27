Mayhaw Jelly and Novel Crunch Time: Two Unrelated Things in a Single Post

First: as we recently did a survey of fancy jams here on Whatever, a reader (who I will let self-identify if they wish in the comments) sent along a type of jelly I had not heard of before: mayhaw jelly, “mayhaw” being a seasonal fruit in the South of the US, apparently ripening in May, or thereabouts. I and Athena have sampled the stuff and it’s quite tasty — “like a tarter strawberry” is how our northern palates have translated it. As noted previously, I had not known of mayhaw as a type of fruit (or tree) and I am delighted to still be discovering new flavors indigenous to these fine United States. Also, I can recommend mayhaw jelly (or at the very least this Cane River brand of it), and can assure you all we’ll be working through his jar of the stuff. Thank you to this reader for sending it along. It will definitely not go to waste.

Second: In other, entirely unrelated-to-jellies-and-jams news, we’re coming into crunch time for the novel I’m writing, so over the next few weeks I may be writing shorter and/or skipping days entirely around here. I realize that I say this every time I get into crunch time with a novel, and then often go on a massive post spree, because my brain doesn’t make sense and I am a doofus. But on the off chance I actually stay disciplined this time around, uh, yeah, see that first sentence of this paragraph again. The good news is there is a second contributor to the site now, and also there are a lot of Big Idea pieces for October, so even if I post less, you might not miss me.

Also, until the novel is done, I’m going to try to cut down on my news consumption. Theoretically, when I’m writing I avoid reading the new until the close of the business day; for the next several weeks I will actually attempt to implement this. Of course, the month before a presidential election is not a great time to try this, especially this presidential election. I am helped slightly by the fact that I have already planned to vote early and at the first opportunity, so after that point I can say that I’ve done my part and leave it up to the rest of you to do likewise.

I’m not going to try to hide from news entirely — that’s going to be impossible — but I am going to prioritize my brain cycles. I can focus on the novel, or I can focus on the election. The election will happen whether I focus on it or not; the novel, on the other hand, will not. Don’t worry; I’ll still be yelling at you all to vote, just like I’ve done all year long. But this diminishment of engagement of news might mean fewer topical posts from me until the novel is done. This may be a disappointment for some of you, but then again, people here rarely complain about cat and sunset posts.

So: Mayhaw jelly — pretty great; novel crunch time — also great, but a focus time for me, so be aware. And now you’re all caught up on the trivia of my life that I’m deciding to share right now in a public fashion!

— JS