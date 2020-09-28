Sunset, 9/28/20
Because it’s been a long day, and you deserve a moment of beauty.
— JS
Because it’s been a long day, and you deserve a moment of beauty.
— JS
Category: Uncategorized
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site
Register to vote: via Vote.gov.
Check your registration: via the National Association of Secretaries of State.
Election Day in the US is November 3rd, 2020. Remember to vote then or make arrangements to vote early!
What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!
Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.
Awwww! Thanks! It’s 7:35pm CST here. Go outside and look up after midnight, and you’ll see Mars blazing like a red marble high in the sky!
Nice one.