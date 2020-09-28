What We Knew, What We Know, and Why It Matters
Does the New York Times’ extensive and highly-researched dive into Donald Trump’s taxes tell us anything we didn’t know before? As a practical matter, yes: Donald Trump actively avoided releasing his taxes for years, and now we have the actual facts and figures out in the open — or, at least, the actual facts and figures that Trump’s legions of accountants and tax lawyers decided they could not avoid offering up to the Internal Revenue Service without substantial and likely public repercussion. We also have the little tidbits, like the already-infamous $750 sum for income taxes that Trump paid with his most recent available filing, which is less than most people who do pay taxes shelled out, and which is still more than what he paid most years, which was zero. We now actually know things we didn’t, which Trump would have been happy for us not to know, forever, if possible.
As an existential matter, no: This doesn’t tell us anything we didn’t already know. No one but the most credulous and gormless among us wasn’t aware of the Trump Presidency origin story: An overextended and overleveraged Trump, who is not so much a successful businessman as a someone who cosplayed as a successful businessman on TV, decided to “run for president” in order generate publicity to raise his personal commercial value. This publicity, however, would have been worthless if his taxes were released and he was revealed to be a threadbare huckster on the verge of dissolution who paid less on his taxes than a fry cook, and who up to his neck in debt owned by foreign interests.
So he stalled on those until, thanks to a perfect storm of internal and external political factors, he experienced the actual worst case scenario for him, and for everybody else: He won and had to become president. Since then he’s been doing the only thing he knows how to do, which is to keep running his grift from the Oval Office, because the moment he stops, it all falls down.
All of this was known by anyone with the sense to know, and the willingness to know it. The tax numbers fill in details here and there, but the outline of the Origin Story of the Trump Presidency, which is both tragedy and farce, was already there.
Likewise, now we know for sure why it is Trump is running for re-election. It’s not that he wants the job or has a legislative or political agenda, or has any interest for or in the country he leads or the people in it. It’s because as long as he is president, all his personal financial misfortunes are shoved down the road. It may be technically possible to bankrupt a man with access to nuclear codes, but as a practical matter, it’s difficult. That doesn’t mean he’s not still in thrall, and susceptible to, the people to whom he owes money, or the political players behind those people. As they say, follow the money, and you’ll see an entire nation’s foreign policy hinging on who will cut Trump the best deal on his debt.
Equally clearly, Trump’s avoidance of personal consequence for his own financial acts is strong enough that he’s perfectly willing to undermine the validity of the election in order to stay where he is. If you were to ask him which he prefers, a functional American democracy or rolling out the crushing weight of his own debt load for another four years, you know which of these he’d choose. Someone should ask him, because after the five or so minutes of meandering word salad that passes for thought in the man’s head, he would actually say it out loud, and probably not understand why what he said was so wrong.
But let’s be clear that Trump couldn’t have gotten where he is alone. I’m not talking about the Russians or the other foreign interests who meddled with the 2016 election, although they did, and, again, everyone knows it. No, Trump needed people on the inside, and got that with the GOP. Trump neither wanted nor deserved a first term. But he got one, thanks to the GOP intellectually and politically neutering itself to the point where its base of voters gleefully swamped the “best minds” of the party to embrace a flashy con man, who happily peddled the white supremacy and bigotry they craved after eight years of having to tolerate a black man in the White House. Trump then had the good fortune of having as his political opponent someone who was both a woman (hey, did you know the GOP is also structurally sexist?), and also someone the GOP had already spent two decades vilifying on a regular and profitable basis (and yet she still got more actual voters to vote for her than Trump did, which is an important point, and which still galls Trump).
Trump doesn’t deserve a second term, either, and at this point probably can’t get one fairly. But he might get one anyway, because the GOP has definitively decided to say the quiet part loud, after years of pretending that it wasn’t saying it loudly: That a white supremacist autocracy is better than a democracy where the GOP is out of power, probably forever. That Trump is the instrument of this works perfectly well for the GOP; since Reagan the party has shown a preference for dimwitted, incurious men to install in the top office while apparatchiks do the heavy lifting away from the spotlight. Trump is certainly dimwitted and incurious. He’s also dangerous, because he owes so much money to entities that do not have the interests of the United States at heart, but the GOP has decided that as long as they can finally dismantle the social net, keep women from having control of their own bodies, and shove minorities, immigrants and the gays back into their respective holes, meh, whatever, that’s fine.
So this is the bargain between Trump and the GOP for the second term. He gets to kick his money troubles down the road, they get to perfect their white, christianist, oligarchic autocracy. We already knew why the GOP does what it does — because it’s currently a white supremacist organization whose entire political modus operandi is to deny that any other party should have control of the levers of power, whether they earned them at the ballot box or not — and now, thanks to the tax returns, we have confirmation of what we already knew about Trump: Grifter, con man, fraud, and broke… and terrified of having all of that revealed beyond the power of denial.
And thus we are at a place where we know what we knew before — only now we know it factually, and have the actual numbers. Already on the right are assertions of “it’s fake news and even if it’s not so what,” and on the left I’ve seen “it’s not going to change anyone’s mind, so what’s the point.” The former doesn’t surprise me, because the people who are in the tank for Trump aren’t there because they’re interested in facts, they’re there for the white supremacy and owning the libs; the latter doesn’t surprise me because there’s always an element on the left who would prefer to be defeatist pieces of shit because it doesn’t require any effort on their part.
The thing is, it’s not fake news, and the truth always matters, sooner or later. There’s no hiding what Trump is any more, versus what he presents himself to be, and no one can go into this election unaware of what and who they’re voting for, or against. We know what we already knew. Now let’s hope we know better.
— JS
Notes:
1. Political post, Mallet, stick to the topic, etc. In particular, be polite to each other — this is actually something some of you are in fact not doing much of recently, so I’m going to be paying attention to personal attacks more in this thread — and stick to addressing the issues brought up, not thumping on each other. I mean it.
2. Also be aware I have prepared BINGO cards for both the right and left, and will call out the comments that I think are more “BINGO card” responses than responses that exhibit, you know, actual thought. If you exhibit more than three BINGO card responses in your post, I’ll probably Mallet. Right-learning folks, be aware “H. Clinton” is the Free Space on your card.
3. Yes, I know, I said just yesterday I would be doing fewer political posts, probably, and not reading the news as much. But come on. This one was hard to miss.
I was going to ask how the novel writing was going…
“It may be technically possible to bankrupt a man with access to nuclear codes, but as a practical matter, it’s difficult.”
That is a damned good line.
Dang. That is a fairly succinct summary of the situation. My only question: Will it be enough to topple him- and his complicit, corrupt enablers, the GOP- from power?
I doubt it was a coincidence that NY Times published this a couple days before the first debate, giving Biden’s team just enough time to include points from these data in his preparations but NOT enough time for the right wing spin machines to shift the narrative before the debate.
I think the tax issues will not bother his base — the political commentary I have read seems to forget that he bragged about being a tax cheat in 2016 on the stump (he would say that anyone who can’t get out of paying as much of their taxes as they can is a sucker). But I think the issue that will strike home is the $70,000 on hairstyling. That is the concrete kind of image that will stick in many people’s craw. It is always a horrifying spectacle to see how Trump’s scandals play out. We keep thinking, hoping, something will matter, but so far, nothing has to 40+% of the nation’s voters (let alone to the GOP).
I may have to watch the debate after all just to see if he gets asked about it.
And Nixon’s whole “I am not a crook” was in relation to his taxes which, surprise!, he turned out to have been a little shady with.
I guess my question now is: If he’s this broke, is this why everyone in his orbit appear to be running their own grifts? because he’s not paying them?
Thanks for this, it’s really clear and well-written. It’s going to be hard to get people who have invested so much in *not* admitting reality about him to themselves (see this article: https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/undecided-voters-2020-presidential-debates/2020/09/27/0911c650-fd9e-11ea-8d05-9beaaa91c71f_story.html), but I think the hard number of $750 is going to be relatable enough to move at least a few of them.
Not the true Trump supporters, but the “undecideds” who just can’t seem to look at the truth about him and Biden.
Just to be clear: An employee working in the IRS committed a felony crime of U.S. Code § 7213 by leaking these records.
A federal agency has engaged in partisan politics right before a major election. That’s a lot scarier to me than a President that isn’t as good a businessman as he claims.
I want Donald Trump out as much as the next person. But this is not the way to get it done. Everyone should be screaming at the IRS about this breach of public trust.
> the latter doesn’t surprise me because there’s always an element on the left who would prefer to be defeatist pieces of shit because it doesn’t require any effort on their part.
This really hits home, because I had to bow out of the politics channel of my WoW guild’s Discord because it was dominate by a couple of far left people who are of the “if we don’t get our hard left candidate then we want to see the Democrats fail” variety. An exact quote from them after RBG died was “there goes the last reason to vote for Biden”. Coincidentally (can’t say that with a straight face) they are highly paid white males.
Trump’s non-payment of taxes, as bad as that is, isn’t actually the main issue.
The main issue is his $300-400 million in outstanding debt which is coming due this year, and which he cannot hope to pay. He doesn’t owe the money to any legitimate bank, because legitimate banks long ago stopped doing business with him, as a recidivist deadbeat.
The only entities willing to bankroll him are entirely corrupt themselves: DeutschBank, a known money launderer for international criminals and criminal governments, and the Russians, and the Saudis.
The question then becomes, who holds Trump’s debt, and what is he willing to do to get out from under that debt? What “favors” are his creditors going to demand of him?
We’ve already seen what he’s willing to do: change US foreign and economic policy to favor the entities he owes money to. Undermine an election in order to stay in office and out of prison.
He has endangered US internationally and domestically in order to curry favor with his creditors, and stay in office. He will continue to endanger the US in order to curry favor with his creditors, and stay in office.
His supporters, as you point out, will happily accept any amount of lies and corruption, and destruction of American democracy; so will his enablers in the GOP, media, and the 1%. This won’t move them.
The only people for whom the revelations might make a difference are the low-information voters who don’t pay much attention to politics. People who tune in maybe a month ahead of the election and make their decision then, and base it mostly on how well or badly their own lives are going.
They may or may not care about non-payment of taxes. They might, however, care about their own quality of life declining in order to keep a corrupt, bankrupt sociopath in office and out of jail.
A wise man (you) speaking the truth about a criminal a liar and a conman (him). Well said, sir. Well said.
Surely people can see the grift for what it is now. Let’s just hope that my state can become sensible enough to get rid of Mitch as well in the process.
He’s also running to get the justice system loaded as much as possible with justices friendly to his kind of maneuvers as possible before it all comes tumbling down. He and most of the GOP don’t really care at all about the issues of race, immigration, abortion, etc. They just want the system set up as much as possible to benefit them personally, allowing them to get and keep as much money as possible. The banks holding his older loans, which were based on him making money, should immediately file suit for immediate repayment due to fraud in the applications. He’s constantly had this 2 sided narrative: rich, making lots of money, which he presents to the banks for loans, and losing money which he shows the IRS. There’s got to be some questionable scheme he’s used like debt shelving to have both been forgiven his debts in his multiple bankruptcies and claimed them as losses to the IRS.
When it comes to a trial, he’s displayed plenty of evidence for a defense of incompetent to stand trial, and there’s at least some chance that that is his contingency plan.
Chris, we don’t actually know where the returns came from. The Times said their sources had legal access to the returns, but there are people besides the IRS who can do that. Maybe Trump stiffed the wrong accountant.
My personal opinion – Trump will trade “peaceful transfer of power” for “absolution of crimes” and my expectation is Biden will absolutely cave on that point.
My expectation is once Joe kills him at the polls, Trump will trade “peaceful transfer of power” for “absolution of crimes” and Biden will cave and do it.
“someone who cosplayed as a successful businessman on TV”
But if there were the equivalent of the 501st for cosplaying successful businessmen, one hopes he’d never have been approved by the costuming standards people.
So, I just finished reading the NYT article (and it’s a long read since they have so much to cover) and ultimately, the summary is the 12th or so paragraph of the article:
“Ultimately, Mr. Trump has been more successful playing a business mogul than being one in real life.”
That’s the take away that I would hope that most folks would zero in on from it. Most of the people that I know that still support Trump support him because “he’s a business man and the country should be run like a business” (direct quote from a family member). Now, putting aside that the function of a business is to make a profit and the function of a government is to protect people and those two things do not necessarily intersect, I’d still think that for those who think that a country should be run as a business would have some deep reservations after reading the Times article. Assuming of course, that they don’t completely buy into the whole “fake news” BS. So I’m actually hopeful that it’ll manage to move at least a few people away from Trump.
You never know – after all, stranger things, like Trump getting elected in the first place, have happened.
Absolution of crimes, he’s already stated that he thinks he can pardon himself. Either way the election goes, I expect soon after the election he’ll be trying that, as well as pardoning many connected people. Probably pardons going out where no one even suspected a connection to him, and investigating those should be revealing.
Chris Shorb:
The thought has occurred to me, but Trump will still have New York state to worry about, and the potential crimes there are, shall we say, considerable.
CaseyL already said the part that came to mind; the taxes aren’t the big deal, but the loans coming due are. If the right things happen on Nov 3, he’ll have to come up with a new way to stick-handle his way out of debt — hold rallies and charge admission? Promise a tell-all book (ghost-written, of course). Beg for donations?
And if there are people backing him, will they prop him up some more, or will that support disappear when he’s no longer useful? Talk about living in interesting times. Yikes.
@Aaron Doukas: I do know a number of people like that who aren’t highly paid white males, which has always confused me even more. They seem to be slightly less on the defeatism angle and more on the “SOCIALIST REVOLUTION IS THE ONLY ANSWER” angle. Like, those circles haven’t mentioned the taxes thing at all even though they’re heavily political spaces that care a lot about yelling about US politics, probably because it doesn’t fit the “Biden and Trump are the same” narrative. (I’ve honestly been speculating whether these people might *want* Trump to win in the hopes that things get worse enough that they get the violent revolution they’re hoping for.)
“I said just yesterday I would be doing fewer political posts”
Actually you explained why you stepped back from political post a few years back. I agreed with your logic/feelings at the time. However it is fun to see the old RSSA (Razor Sharp Scalzi Analysis in action.
“…he experienced the actual worst case scenario for him, and for everybody else: He won”
It is right out of Mel Brooks, “the Producers.”
As someone who will be pushing the button for Biden/Harris with gusto, this obviously doesn’t do much to change my vote – if anything, I’ll hit that button with maybe a bit more fervor when I head to the polls. But if it does influence enough undecided voters in the right states, then it will have had the desired effect. Doesn’t even have to be that many – Bush took Florida by 537 votes in 2000, at least according to SCOTUS at the time. What percentage is that of the NYT’s subscriber base?
Also, regardless of the needle-moving factor, I see the truth being out there as an existential good. Also also, it gives the arguments that Trump is a failed businessman and conman a bit more substance, even though said arguments have been in use for years now.
Chris Martin: if it is the case that an unidentified IRS employee leaked this to the press, it seems to me to be more in the spirit of a good old-fashioned whistleblowing. There is a balance to be struck between the adherence to the letter of the law and the duty to the greater good of the republic.
An earlier comment of mine said the IRS was to blame for this leak.
I was wrong to say that.
I didn’t notice the NYT statement that an employee with legal access to the files leaked the files. Please disregard my attack on the federal employees of the IRS. That is not a proven fact at this point.
I keep thinking of a phrase that comes up twice on Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska album, “debts no honest man can pay”. He was referring to people at the lower economic levels, but under the current circumstances I think Springsteen’s line is ripe for re-purposing, maybe even by Springsteen himself.
Chris Martin, there are at least dozens and likely hundreds of people outside the IRS that had legal access to those records. Starting with most of the staff of Mazars, numerous people within the Trump organization, some members of his family, and assorted current and former hangers-on. This isn’t about partisan politics anymore — those hundreds of millions of unpayable debts he has coming due in the next few years make him a critical national security threat.
Actually it’s kind of worrying what’s going to happen after the election any way it goes.
Trump wins, you get mass protests on an unprecedented level.
Biden wins, you also get mass protests, but by a different group, the white supremacist, gun toting group that he’s been feeding the line about the deep state fixing the election to for a while.
Even during the election, some states are trying to lower restrictions on things like partisan poll watching, and you’ve got trump’s son posting to recruit trumps army to watch the polls and mailboxes etc to keep the left from stealing the election. He stops short of, but still is leading people to by implication, suggesting that followers should stop people on the other side from voting.
There have already been heavily “volunteers” stopping people based on race in some of the fire areas, saying they don’t belong there, with police doing nothing about it. This is sure to happen on election day.
Mr. Healy, yeah, but…had Trump released his tax returns four (or three or two…) years ago, as he promised, and as ever other Presidential candidate has done for decades, there wouldn’t be any question of timing, so don’t come looking here for sympathy.
Anyone who has lived in New York for decades knows he is just a grifter.
“It may be technically possible to bankrupt a man with access to nuclear codes, but as a practical matter, it’s difficult.”
Feels like the opening line to a Fuzzy Nation sequel.
The thing about Trump supporters thrives from their deep hatred of liberals. They dont care what he does as long as liberals are against it. Right winged media has crammed this hatred into them for decades.
“there’s always an element on the left who would prefer to be defeatist pieces of shit”
The polite version is “being led to glorious defeat.”
I am not surprised that Trump has generated a financial Ellsberg. Indeed, I have been watching and waiting for the various bombshells and booby traps to come out as we enter the crux period of the election. A woman whose abortion Trump paid for, and who kept the receipts. The out takes from The Apprentice that have Trump making racist and mysogynist witticisms and expressing his true feelings about southern rednecks and Bible-thumpers. Such things are available, I’m sure, to people who can write six-figure cashier’s checks, and if Bloomberg is willing to spend a hundred million on Florida ads, he ought to be willing to reward some key grip who wants to retire to Maui.
So grab the popcorn and settle back. It’s going to be fun.