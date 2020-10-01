A (Possibly Relevant) Blast From the Past

When I was younger, like fourteen or fifteen, I started listening to some pretty odd music, and watching the even odder video accompaniments. I would spend, like, a decent chunk of my free time watching these things, and then one day I stopped like completely. But I rediscovered them recently and have been really enjoying them again, as weird as they still are!

Today I want to share with y’all one of these songs. It’s about a hero who wants to save the world, but ends up becoming the bad guy even though they thought they were doing good things. This song is originally in Japanese, but this is an English cover I like done by JubyPhonic, a popular English cover artist for Vocaloid and anime songs, like this one. Here it is:

Why did I want to show you all this specific weird video from my younger days? Good question! I just thought it was sort of relevant to our world lately. Here’s someone who is trying to be a hero, do good in their community by fighting against small injustices and petty crimes, but becomes disillusioned and realizes that the real villains aren’t in the streets, they’re the ones in power. In a couple of the translations, I’ve seen it say “the authority” or “the government” rather than “those in charge”.

Then, when the hero fights against the higher up evil, they get labeled as a terrorist and thrown in jail. Hmmm… sound familiar to anything? Ringing any bells?

Well, anyways, I just kind of thought it would be interesting to show you all one of the many strange things I occupied my time with when I was younger!

If you liked this, you can check out JubyPhonic’s other stuff here. Hope you all have a nice day!

-AMS