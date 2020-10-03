Six Views of Scalzi, 10/3/20
Yup, I’m playing with lenses and photo editing software again! Because it’s fun, that’s why. Also portraiture is inherently interesting for itself, and I’m usually willing to pose for myself whenever I want, unlike the cats and some humans in the house.
Hope you’re enjoying your first Saturday of October 2020. If you can, it’s a good day to take easy.
— JS
Top row, middle photo: Krissy just walked into the room, amiright?
Yes, excellent day because I just listened to a author interview with Martha Wells, and then a reading from Fugitive Telemetry–the next Murderbot story. It’s not out until next spring. Both were through C’monfluence, going on this weekend.
#5 looks like a reaction to a kitty doing something they shouldn’t. I am sure they are totally ignoring your reaction.