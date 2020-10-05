A Reminder to Ohioans: Last Day to Register to Vote

I’ll repost my tweet about it here:

ATTENTION OHIOANS: Today is the last day to register for the 2020 presidential election. It is easy to do and you can do it online here:https://t.co/nKNyFGEFsq AND, you can vote starting tomorrow in early voting! Register! Vote! Here's a picture of Smudge to inspire you. pic.twitter.com/jsqmLKU5Md — John Scalzi (@scalzi) October 5, 2020

Also, it’s the last day to register to vote if you live in:

•Arkansas

•Arizona

•Florida

•Georgia

•Hawaii (allows same day registration on Election Day)

•Indiana

•Kentucky

•Louisiana

•Mississippi

•South Carolina

•Tennessee

•Texas

So if you’re in one of those states and you haven’t yet registered to vote, there is literally no time like the present.

Also, while you’re registering, make a plan to vote and vote early if you can, to avoid the rush and/or attempts to keep you from casting your vote. I will be voting early myself! Tomorrow, most likely, I’ll be going to the Darke County Board of Elections and voting there. Early voting starts at 8am! And after, I’m getting donuts.

(And if you’re in a state/US territory that isn’t closing up registration today — register today anyway. Why not? It’s a thing you can do! Check to see if your state allows you to register online here.)

— JS