Nostalgia is a Luxury
The image above was posted on Facebook today, and I had an immediate reaction to it, which I posted on Twitter: “The problem with this picture is, having grown up in the 80s, I assumed they are looking at the end result of a US-Soviet nuclear exchange, and this is the very instant before their terrifying death.”
Moreover, assuming that the two people (and the dog) in the picture are looking at a sunrise or sunset rather than atomic annihilation, their dress codes to the rural 1930s, i.e., Great Depression times, which you may recall were not actually a great time for rural Americans, or indeed the nation generally. I don’t suspect most of the people still alive who lived through it miss it all that much. No matter how you slice it, this attempt at nostalgia plumping misses the mark.
But it does remind me of my own relationship with nostalgia, which is that I don’t have all that much of it. In fact I don’t miss the America I grew up in — the America I grew up in, aside from being saddled with the strong possibility of nuclear war, had leaded gasoline and smog, it had stagflation and an oil crisis, it was a place where people smoked everywhere, including on airplanes, and people were still comfortable tossing out racial epithets in casual public conversation. It was a place where gay and lesbians and trans people couldn’t get married but could get arrested for existing in public. In my lifetime banks were not obliged to give women credit cards or loans without a male cosigner, women didn’t have the right to control their own bodies, and in the America I grew up in sexual harassment was an expected part of the cultural landscape.
So, yeah, the America I grew up was kinda terrible! And the parts of today that aren’t great are a direct result of what was terrible back then — you may have noticed we haven’t quite gotten rid of racial, sexual or gender issues, and if the GOP gets its way we’ll be saddled with them longer, because that’s how white supremacy do, and the GOP is now a white supremacist party, from the top on down. We also have the largest income and social mobility disparity in over a century, and again, that’s a direct result of policies that got their start in the era in which I grew up.
Part of the reason people have nostalgia is because they yearn for a simpler time — which for most people means a time when they were young, and didn’t know or didn’t care about the rest of the world. This presumes, of course, that one’s youth was simple, which is another reason I don’t have nostalgia; my childhood was not. It had long stretches of poverty and domestic uncertainty and I spent a lot of my time not knowing what was going to happen next — and even if I did know, I had no control over it. To be clear I also had good times and good friends and people who loved and cared for me; I’m not gunning for a “worst childhood” award here. But neither am I nostalgic for my childhood, nor for the era in which it existed.
The America I grew up in was just as troubled as the America I’m in now — differently troubled, perhaps, but no less so. The America my parents grew up in was just as troubled as well, as was the America my grandparents grew up in, and my great-grandparents, and so on and so forth. Hell, some of my ancestors actively created American trouble, which I am not proud of but which is also a fact. Nostalgia is a lazy fallacy of the comfortable, or perhaps more accurately of the people who were once more comfortable than they are now, and wish they could be as comfortable again, without confronting their own complicity in how the world “suddenly” became less comfortable in the interim.
Let me tell you of the moment I feel the closest thing to nostalgia for: it’s 1999. Krissy and I had our first house. Our daughter was newly born. I had gotten my first book contract, or was about to, and was successfully freelancing as a writer. On the evening of one of those days, Krissy was bathing our infant daughter while I talked to her about the day. Our dog Kodi napped contentedly in a corner, and a song was playing in the background.
It was a simple, ordinary and absolutely unremarkable moment in my daily life, and yet in the moment I had the presence of mind to recognize that in that simple, ordinary and absolutely unremarkable moment, I was absolutely and transplendently happy with my life and the people in it. I was happy. We were happy. We were all happy together. It was a clarity of joy that one gets only a few times in one’s life, and here it was, while my wife was bathing my daughter and talking to me about nothing in particular. It was at the time, and remains in my memory, a perfect moment.
It was a perfect moment, I will note, in a troubled world, because 1999 very definitely had its troubles. There were troubles behind it and troubles ahead of it. The world was not better then than it is now. I just got to have that moment of peace in it. And then the moment was gone, but that’s not a bad thing. I’ve had other moments of near-perfect joy since, each of them in a world that was troubled in its way.
Maybe that’s another reason why I don’t have nostalgia: Because in every time and in every era, there are chances for those moments, with people you love. Nostalgia won’t bring old moments back, and old ways won’t work the same in new times.
I don’t miss the America I grew up in. I want to make the America I live in now better, so that everyone has a chance to have the moments of joy that I have been privileged to have.
— JS
PS: Here is the song that was playing in that moment I’m talking about above. Interestingly, the song is, in its way, about nostalgia and the impossibility of either living in the past, or returning to it. Now is what we have. Live it and make the future better.
100% agree. The only nostalgia I have are for a few moments at different ages of my kids and for similar reasons. We were being silly or starting a new adventure. But I do not trust people who yearn for their ‘glory days’ of high school or some mythical time that did not exist.
Thank you for the clarity and expressing it so well!
Childhood innocence and blissful unawareness? Not in my childhood. One of my first memories is watching JFK’s funeral. I was in 5th grade when RFK and MLK, Jr. were assassinated and a couple of years older for Kent State. My childhood was protests against the Vietnam War (and worries my older cousin would be drafted), Civil Rights marches and protests, the Chicago Democratic Convention, students taking over campus administration buildings, with high school during the Watergate era. College graduation was quickly followed by the AIDS epidemic. No thanks.
You write that nostalgia “for most people means a time when they were young, and didn’t know or didn’t care about the rest of the world,” and I was thinking that in your youth you were probably not particularly aware of a lot of the sexism or other problems you describe of that era, or that if you were you weren’t aware of anything that could be done about them. (In that category from that era I’d put the ubiquitous smoking. To have that banned in public places would have delighted me, but I couldn’t have imagined that happening.)
It is possible, I’d note, to be nostalgic for things you didn’t like very much. If you have fond memories of that song you were listening to in 1999, I bet you could also find songs you don’t like very much that are also associated with good memories of the past: I certainly can.
Nostalgia also depends, often, on a child’s awareness of the world. I have nostalgia for summers with my grandparents, spent playing on the beach, when I didn’t have bills to pay or laundry to do or any grasp of the difficulties of real life.
You may be interested in listening to a recent episode of the podcast Sawbones, which goes into the history of nostalgia and its original conception as an actual medical diagnosis: https://maximumfun.org/episodes/sawbones/nostalgia/
I grew up in the late 70’s/early 80’s in McLean Virginia. By the time I was 12 my friends and I knew that whether we grew up or not (never mind what we would do if we grew up) was dependent on which world leader was least stable. Don’t miss that.
I am nostalgic for the America before Trump. I am nostalgic for an America where Truth and Justice were important.
Feminist philosopher Carol J. Adams says always look for the “absent referent,” meaning who or what is essential to the picture but is left out.
Women are absent. Presumably the meme creator thinks they’re all back happily in the kitchen, but I don’t actually think he even cares that much. To him, women aren’t really a part of the human family.
Of course, people of color are missing.
The indigenous people whose land those settlers stole – also missing.
The indigenous nonhumans, ditto. (Not to mention, the domesticated ones who provided most of the actual labor for sod busting.)
And *community* is missing. This image is all about the primacy of individuals and the family unit. Margaret Thatcher, who famously said, “And, you know, there is no such thing as society. There are individual men and women and there are families,” would approve.
This is myth-making, pure and simple. There is a simplicity and innocence to this picture that is so compelling. (The matching dad-and-son back-pocket handkerchiefs, or whatever they’re called, are a nice touch.) But, as John envisions them standing in a nuclear holocaust, I envision them standing on a bloody field of bones. And lies.
I have a cousin who a while back posted a similar thing, saying something like “What has happened to my beautiful and safe country.” It was in response to some crime or other that had just occurred. I pointed out that violent crime had actually been declining or decades.
She said that I was ignorant (sadly, like a lot of my off the wall relatives, I no longer have contact with her). When I pointed out that these were just statistics from the Department of Justice, she said that they were lying.
Sigh.
You write: “Nostalgia is a lazy fallacy of the comfortable, or perhaps more accurately of the people who were once more comfortable than they are now, and wish they could be as comfortable again … .”
Can a person currently uncomfortable also be nostalgic? Or is it something else? If, in one’s past, things were going well, but now are decidedly not, what is that feeling? I’m thinking of my gravely-disabled father-in-law. He misses the days when he could eat on his own, speak, and walk, but it doesn’t exactly seem like nostalgia. An incarcerated person wouldn’t exactly be “nostalgic” for his pre-incarcerated time. It does seem that nostalgia presupposes a current degree of comfort.
I think this is a remarkably insightful post. It helps me put this sort of “Once Upon a Time…” nonsense in its accurate context.
My mom grew up on a farm in South Dakota during the Great Depression (I suspect we’ll be calling that ‘Great Depression I’ before long). No electricity but batteries. No indoor plumbing. She had absolutely no nostalgia for it.
One of the things I got from–I think–King’s 11/22/63–is that it’s also easy to be nostalgic for times before yours, or for your own childhood/adolescence because *you* know what’s going to turn out OK. We know that the Depression ended and we beat Hitler and the world didn’t end with the Cuban Missile Crisis, but at the time, all of that was uncertain and threatening.
Child of 70’s and 80’s Mississippi here.
Yeah, it was pretty idyllic in many senses, but my peers were shits who made my life miserable, and a modicum of awareness of what was happening (hello history project on the Citizen’s Councils) kind of stripped it away as I got older.
Add in that I was pretty aware of what nuclear war meant, and that living in a state capitol I was 30 minutes away from annihilation, and no, I don’t miss it one little bit.
I like the present: The books are better – they’ve got characters like the people I work with and live around, I like to think I’m a better person, things actually cause outrage instead of being papered over, and maybe we can fix some of the big problems before they get too big.
As another child of the 80s, my very first thought seeing that picture was also nuclear war. I still refuse to watch the movie The Day After.
Overall, I’m 0% nostalgic about anything other than, similar to your memory, some of the early moments with daughter when she was a baby, but she’s also awesome now, nine years later, and I certainly don’t want her to have stayed forever a newborn. That’s what bothers me about how most people and pretty much all memes portray nostalgia. Being nostalgic in those instances seems to presuppose that everything now sucks and has to be undone to get back to the “good old times.” Maybe, maybe (although it’s difficult to think of tons of examples) some things might have been better in the past, but it would be better to figure out what those things were, why they were better, and how to incorporate them into today rather than a blanket, “oh, we should just be in 1950 (1970, 1890, whatever your choice is).”
The Free Range Parenting movement has tried to bring back some of the freedoms for kids that a lot of adults grew up with, which for the most part probably was better in the 80s. But even there – in the 80s a lot of us were free range because we were latch key kids, and I certainly didn’t enjoy having to keep my younger brothers from killing each other every afternoon when I was 12. So, helicopter parenting bad, but just leaving your kids to fend for themselves, also not great. Even if we can find examples from the past where things were better, we can still iterate and make it better.
Tom Streeter – yeah, my maternal grandmother grew up on a farm in rural Mississippi.
She always said you can have your good old days. Loved FDR for one reason – rural electrification project.
My grandfather grew up on a farm and tried to join the army for WWII. He liked the idea of a life that didn’t involve staring at the southern end of a north bound mule. Sadly, he was 4F. But got a job in the oilfields and never looked back.
Nostalgia is not what it used to be.
Seriously, I don’t miss the Canada, specifically southern Ontario, that I grew up in the 1950s and early 60s. It was a conformist, narrow-minded place, where teachers assigned demerits to Grade Five kids who hadn’t gone to church on Sunday. Pregnant girls were shipped off to homes for unwed mothers, where their babies were taken from them and given away, without their consent. It was an almost all-white country where homosexuals were beaten up and jailed, and young women schoolteachers who got married had to quit their careers, because they would soon be pregnant. We still had judges who sentenced recidivists to be flogged.
And then it got better, slowly at first, then at increasing speed. We’re still no utopia, especially for indigenous people. But we’re getting there. What would have been unthinkable in the 1950s, when a “mixed marriage” was a Protestant wedding a Catholic, is now commonplace.
So on we go.
Funny thing about that picture is that it’s somewhat representative of my life when I was the young boy’s age. My father who was a farmer often wore overalls and had a big hankerchief on him at all times. Of course, his hat would have been some seed corn gimmie cap, I would have been in jeans and a t-shirt not overalls and my dog was a black lab but still pretty close.
Also, this was around the time when non-corporate farmers were really struggling. My dad went bankrupt and had to give up farming. The memory of the bankruptcy auction is very clear in my mind.
So, nope. Not really a moment of great nostalgia for me either.
I was not terribly aware of racism/sexism/LGBTQ+ issues at the time and had little understanding of bills so I would agree to that sort of ignorance feeding into people’s nostalgia.
I can remember going to see James Bond movies as a family… I tried to watch a couple of them recently and found them unsettlingly rape-y. I can remember enjoying the ‘sexy’ scenes from these movies and now see them with Bond in the role as a sexual predator. He would slap/grab/force a kiss and the woman would resist briefly and then submit. It gave the movies a really creepy vibe.
It feels like we have come a long way but at the same time I think for every improvement we have wandered into new swampy issues. ie Surveillance state, trading smoking for vaping
I just read With a Lantern in Her Hand, which is a fictionalized bio of the author’s grandmother, a Nebraska pioneer. Her favorite memory was very close to yours: after they’d moved from a sod house to a bigger frame house, but while the children were young, making dinner and knowing they’d all come in for it in just a minute. They didn’t have a lot and life was still uncertain, but they had enough and the family was together.
But even there, in that mythic happy pioneer America, they had tragedy behind and before them, and it was utterly clear that every detail of the woman’s life, economic and work and social, depended utterly on who she married. (There is no woman in that picture above this blog entry. She probably didn’t have enough time to stop working and watch that sunset.)
I grew up in the 60’s in a small mostly-white-protestant Midwestern town. My dad worked in an office, my (college-educated) mom stayed home with the 4 kids. We owned (a mortgage on) a house and a car and had lots of family nearby. We went to church on Sundays, and all of us kids were active in church youth activities. We were middle-class (probably upper-middle-class, but the parents always told us “middle-class”), and my parents never told us we couldn’t afford to participate in school activities or pretty much anything we really wanted to do. All four kids attended good colleges, with some scholarship help. Most of my close friends were from families very similar to mine.
So when I’ve seen some of my school acquaintances post memes like the one above, I know exactly what they are talking about. I commented once, that those good old days were only good for *some* of us, and that some of the folks who went to school with us had a very different experience — unable to join the band because they couldn’t afford to rent an instrument, unable to do after-school activities because they had to work every day after school and on weekends, unable to walk into a high-end store without being followed around by the salesperson because their skin was the “wrong” color, unable to show affection for the person they liked because they were the “wrong” gender, etc. I was oblivious to all of that throughout my school years, but now I am very aware, and I can’t tolerate the blind nostalgia for a time that was only pleasant for a small fraction of the people in this country.
You have to wonder who is nostalgic for long days of back-breaking farm labor. Dam’ sure ain’t farmers!
If I’m nostalgic for anything, it’s for a time when there were fewer ways to do something stupid. If I’d had access to wireless internet in a dorm room in the 1970s, instead of preparing for classes and writing papers, I’d probably have been an online addict, watching someone else play a game, etc. Or think of all the drivers using smartphones who might have been paying attention to the road before such devices became ubiquitous, or (even longer ago) might have been more likely to drive a manual-shift car and have both hands busy operating it.