Family Early Voting Time!
This year there are many good reasons to vote early, but for the Scalzi family, two stood out, one practical and one existential. The existential reason is that this year out of all other election years voting is under attack, specifically by the party in the White House and by the president, who has already signaled that he intends to deny any outcome that doesn’t make him happy. So better to vote early and in a manner that leaves no doubt one’s vote has been received and will be counted. The practical reason is that Krissy is having (minor) surgery tomorrow, and although that shouldn’t impede her ability to vote later, better safe than sorry.
Today is the first day of early voting in Ohio, so this morning the Scalzi family packed ourselves into the car and drove to the county seat of Greenville in order to vote in person at the board of elections office there. I’m pleased to say it was busy — apparently a lot of folks had the same idea we had about getting everything taken care of — but everyone was wearing masks and appropriate distancing was happening throughout the process. Most of the voters were on the older side; Athena was very definitely the youngest voter there, and I think Krissy and I were the next youngest. Young people, don’t forget to vote, and don’t forget that you can vote early.
The voting machines were new this year: They recorded the vote electronically, printed out a card with the voters choices on it, and then the printed card was fed into a repository that scanned the card as it was stored. I feel reasonably confident that my votes will be counted accurately, although to be clear I have not felt in previous years that they wouldn’t. Darke County, Ohio, whatever else it might be, is not in itself a hotbed of voter suppression.
I can’t say how the other two Scalzis voted, as I was not looking over their shoulder while they were voting, but I can say how I voted: No surprise at all, I voted Biden/Harris and otherwise voted for Democratic candidates on the ballot. With regard to the US Representative vote, this will be a futile gesture, as Warren Davidson, the Republican incumbent, is certain to win, having received nearly two votes in 2018 for every vote his opponent, Vanessa Enoch, got. Enoch is back this year and will probably do about the same. This is a very very red district; the Democrats haven’t won it since 1936, and 2020 will not be their year. Warren Davidson is in fact a solid representation of OH-8, and philosophically I’m fine with that. He’s not representative of my politics, however, so I didn’t vote his way. That’s how it works!
I do think my vote for Biden/Harris may be more representative of Ohio this year, however. Current polls have Biden and Trump evened up at around 47%; I suspect they’ll remain in or near a statistical tie through election day and we’ll just have to see what happens. If Trump loses Ohio, I suspect there is no (legal, fair) way he’ll be able to argue he didn’t lose the election, not because Ohio is a bellwether state this year but because if he’s lost Ohio, he’ll already likely have lost Florida and Pennsylvania and other “must win” states. If that turns out to be the case, I’ll be delighted to have had my vote be one that helped flip the state away from him.
In previous elections, and usually in local positions, I’ve voted for Republican candidates, particularly if they were running unopposed, as they often do for unglamorous county-wide civil jobs. This year I couldn’t bring myself to do that. I think the GOP is in a dangerous place these days, and has become a top-down, authoritarian, amoral white supremacist cult of personality. Maybe that doesn’t matter when the position is, say, County Recorder, where the prosaic function of the office doesn’t offer much opportunity for the politics of the party to intrude, and the Republican is the only person running for the office anyway. But as a matter of conscience, I can’t support the GOP for anything right now, and honestly I don’t know when I can again. The Republicans running unopposed on the ballot will get their jobs regardless. Just not with my vote.
In any event: Hey! I’ve voted! I’m happy that I have fulfilled my duty as a United States citizen, proud I have yet again extended my unbroken streak of exercising my franchise — this is my ninth consecutive presidential election — and, frankly, relieved to have done it and to know that whatever else happens, I made it clear who I want in the White House and in the government, and equally as important this year, who I do not.
And, this year above all other years, I feel pugnacious about it. Dear Donald Trump and the GOP: Fuck you, I’ve voted. The fact you’re actively working to keep other US citizens from doing so, and literally destroying public infrastructure and the public trust in the voting system to do it enrages me on a visceral level, as a human and as an American. In a perfect world all y’all would be voted out and some of you would be in prison. But I’ll settle for now with Trump out of the White House and the Senate flipped. That’ll be a good start. Let’s hope it happens.
To those of you reading this who are adult US citizens: Remember to vote. I recommend voting early and in person if that’s an option for you. If not, and you choose to vote absentee, vote as early as you can, mail your ballot as quickly as you can, and make sure you follow all the directions (and have sufficient postage!). If you are voting on election day itself, know where your polling place is, take the day off work if you can, and prepare to be in line for as long as it takes to vote (bring snacks! And an extra battery for your phone!).
However you do it: Vote. Get it done, folks. It matters, this year above all. I did my part. So did Krissy and Athena. Now it’s up to you.
— JS
Was this Athena’s first presidential election?
Good for you, John.
We still plan to vote in person on November 3. Our dogs expect their walk so we go to the polling place and one votes while the holds the dogs. Then switch.
The only possible change would be to get our ballots ahead of time then get them cancelled out when we pull the levers in the school gym.
2020 feels about 3 years long so far. October is going to feel like a year all to itself. An now till Jan 20, 2021, inauguration day, is gonna feel like a decade or so.
Here’a hoping a landslide is so overwhelming it pushes Trump out despite his attempts to rig it.
Don’t forget that ballot drop boxes exist in many places. We got our Massachusetts absentee ballots in the mail last night and dropped them in a drop box at our local library this morning.
Lisahertel:
Yup!
Mail in ballot going into mail today. In Illinois, mail in voters have been getting confirmations that their vote is received and acceptable. If not acceptable for some reason (signature doesn’t look correct), they are told what is wrong and how to fix it. Illinois is doing everything they can to make this work, this year.
Congrats! Glad it was straightforward.
Because of the recent shenanigans with the Post Office, I had to pay mumbledy-some-odd euros to send my absentee ballot to my home Board of Elections via a private courier service. The US Embassy sent an email offering to send ballots to the US via the diplomatic pouch and then put them in the mail, but wouldn’t you know it, the deadline for the diplomatic pouch was mid-September, before the absentee ballot reached me.
But the Board of Elections has a website with ballot status, which informs me that my ballot has been received, so the only possible method for the 21st-century GOP to garner my vote (namely, raise my zombified corpse from its grave and command it to vote Republican) is now closed to them.
I… uhh… wow.
I can, quite literally, say I have nothing at all to add to this. What(so)ever.
So I think I’ll just stop typing new.
Further to the Republican party in general: If you wouldn’t write Grand Old Party, why do you write GOP?
(Also, dropped my absentee TX vote into today’s mail.)
The commitment you have made on Whatever this year to raising everyone’s awareness of the importance of voting has been admirable and wonderful to see. Thank you.
I agree with you on voting Republican. It is a sad choice I made many years ago, as I watched the GOP of the Gingrich era start their concentrated attack on all of the pillars of a free society — voting, academia, the press, the courts. Once there were principled Republicans — I remember Republican Senator John Warner of Virginia (who you will remember as well from your time in the Old Dominion), for whom I voted, refusing to support Oliver North, his party’s nominee for a Senate seat, because North was such an unprincipled person. Republicans like Warner are long gone now.
It is unhealthy for our Republic to have a system rigged for two parties, and then to have one of those parties turn into a nihilistic, authoritarian cult of personality. Something to propose for your political advocacy on Whatever in the coming years — ballot access, making it easier for other political parties to get on the ballot. Increased ballot access would act as a pressure valve for our politics.
Thanks again for keeping all of your fans aware of the importance of the simplest act of participation in our democracy, and keeping focus on how appalling it is that one party wishes to limit that right. And thanks, Scalzi family, for voting.
I dropped off my mail in ballot at the box by the municipal complex the first day it opened. I voted similarly to you except there is at least one place it will make a difference and it was a hard choice. I live in the democratic enclave of a strongly republican county in NJ. I moved her 20 years ago and in the first mayoral election after I moved here I voted for a republican for mayor. I continued to support him as mayor and voted every time after that and made a difficult decision to vote for him instead of a Democrat when he was running for county freeholder. I know and respect him. There had not been a democratic freeholder here in my (not brief) lifetime but he had shown himself reasonably able to represent all of the citizens of his community. That’s probably why he was elected even though it was close — those of us who knew him as mayor continued to support him. In the interim democrats have gotten 2 of the 6 freeholder seats. This time I saw him on the ballot and I just couldn’t. Too many people who I had expected to do the right thing in the last 4 years have made decisions that I would have expected to be impossibly against their values. I can’t trust them to do the right thing. The family members who were yes conservative but in an we can agree to disagree way have turned out and out racist and fact resistant. I can not enable any thread of power for these people.
I’m going to vote tomorrow because my kids will be in school. I’m hoping it won’t be ridiculous, but I need to vote. Unfortunately, I can’t cancel out my wife’s family (at least three votes for Trump et al.) but it’s what I can do.
I am glad, though not surprised, that Clan Scalzi took the earliest possible opportunity to exercise your franchise. Clan Snuggledorf did the same, and in fact our absentee ballots were marked received by our county clerk on September 21.
I am interested to learn that I am not the only person to take the straight-ticket approach this year after a lifetime of examining each individual candidate to determine who I felt best matched my criteria. I am such an independent cuss that it goes against my grain to do the straight-ticket thing, but this year especially, I felt it was essential not to give my ballot to any candidate who had the letter R by their name.
Good luck to Krissy, hope that all goes well and that recovery is swift and uneventful. And thank you both for raising a progressive, politically active adult.
Thank you for voting.
I don’t quite understand all the things you all seem to be voting for. In Oz we have three elections all at different times (federal every 3 years. State every 4 years and nobody cares about local government elections) In the state and federal elections you vote for the Senate and the Lower house. So two positions. (Local government is just the one councillor). What else are you all voting for?? Good luck tomorrow Krissy
My (Illinois) ballot arrived in the mail yesterday–looks fairly straightforward, and I already know where the nearest drop-box is. I may wait until October 19, when early voting starts for my community, and then go in and vote personally; I’ll decide next week. But I’m safely registered, I have a plan, and I’m following it!
Thank you for voting and I hope everyone does. Your comment regarding voting being under attack echoes the view held by majority on your side. Might I offer a concern however? California, which is pretty much a blue state, initiated statewide mail in voting however when searching online for the “number of registered voters in California” and even on the SOS (Secretary of State) website the number is difficult to impossible to find. I do know that I received my ballot at my new residence but have heard and seen multiple ballots for the same person at different residences among my circle of friends. This doesn’t bode well for the count accuracy if there are no checks in place to assure multiple ballots are not submitted for a voter and what happens if there are? Which ballot is accepted as valid? These are the concerns I believe are being brought up from the other side of the aisle rather than attacking voting outright. I certainly wouldn’t have believed that such errors were possible and had I not seen it with my own eyes I would have questioned the validity of their existence but it is true. Luckily the ballots in question were given to authorities to dispose of correctly.
I actually voted weeks ago. Blue down ticket save for uncontested stuff. I’m not quite as angry about the GOP as JS.
In my case it was absentee electronic as border crossing is pretty much a non starter in this pandemic and I vote in North Dakota which is pretty red, but I did my bit to get rid of the orange Cheeto.
I’m not a big Biden/Harris fan but they won’t be Trump. Caligula’s horse would do a better job at this point.
Good for you. I am Canadian and watching with interest. And, praying for America.
WA is almost entirely VBM, but the ballots don’t get mailed out until the 19th. I am going to be voting ASAP even though the PO shenanigans seem to have been tamped down here.
Continuing with the acronyms, can’t wait for this CF to be over.
Thank you, Scalzis, for voting in your swing state. I too will be voting straight Democratic when early voting starts on 10/24 here in NYS. I will also be mailing 60 letters to registered voters in SC and FL via https://votefwd.org/ on 10/17 – my little part to help get out the vote.
Great job, Scalzis.
In Oregon there’s still another week to register, with ballots being mailed out on the 20th. We have statewide mail-in voting, with the option to use county ballot drop-boxes as well.
What offices I’m voting for: (California)
President/vp/house
State senate & assembly
Local community college board
School district board
County superior court judge
City council
Director, sanitation district
12 statewide propositions
4 local government propositions
Glad you voted. I will be voting on election day and will be at the library offering rides to the polls for those who cannot otherwise make it. FWIW I will be voting for Biden/Harris in very red Kentucky. I truly hope, but am not confident, that we can vote out Mitch.
I started filling out my ballot last night, and have voted for everything except the Board of Education. As soon as I research those positions enough to feel comfortable casting my vote, I’ll complete my ballot and walk over to my local library, which has a drop-off box for absentee ballots.
@Rick, the ‘other side of the aisle’ in in fact attacking voting outright, by closing polling places, limiting early in-person voting, and taking other steps to discourage voters who might not go their way (i.e., Black voters) from casting their ballots. This is extensively documented and happening nin real time. The controversy truly is not a concern about a handful of erroneous ballots in California.
BTW, California voters can track their ballots here:
https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/ballot-status/wheres-my-ballot
Checked my voter registration over the weekend, checked mail-in balloting and early voting sites for Arizona this morning. Mail-in ballots are supposed to be sent starting tomorrow; first early voting locations don’t open until Oct 22nd. (One of the locations is at the West Campus of Arizona State University, only about a mile from us; They’re supposed to have a drop box as well. I’ve marked the date on the calendar.)
I’ve been doing postcards to voters, with the latest campaign for the Ohio supreme court. Getting sick of had writing the word “gerrymandering”, but I hope it helps get John o’donnell and Jennifer Brunner in to balance things out better. A lot of people skip the judges part of the ballot, I’ve read, and especially Democrats. It’s overwhelming for sure. So we’re trying to drive name recognition for good judges that lean liberal.
Pappenheimer, can I ask where you got the 19th as the mail-out date? I’ve checked the state election page and it’s giving the 16th.
To anyone else in Washington state: the Elections Division is open for curbside service, you have until the 26th to register to vote online or by mail – you can register in person on Election Day – and everyone is strongly encouraged to get their ballot in the mail a week before Election Day if using USPS, to take it to a secure dropbox or to a mobile voting center. The mobile centers and local elections offices will also have accessible voting machines. Look up your county here.
CA here, apparently mine is in the mail. I too have a text alert which says when it’s accepted, which is nice.
I’ve also got to weed through all the special interest, sorry, ballot initiatives, to decide what to vote for – I am actually voting for the Uber/Lyft amendment as the over-reach on AB5 was truly ridiculous, if you decide when/where to work, and to set the tier of income you’ll take, you’re a contractor, not an employee.
Will probably vote this weekend, ballot should be here by then.
I’m with John in the no Republicans, ever, voting. If you stand with trump, you stand for bigotry, corruption and incompetence.
If there was a fiscally conservative, socially liberal party I’d vote for it, but as we don’t have a fiscally conservative party, it’s got to be the Dems. Fortunately since we have top two primaries here, we tend to get a choice between ultra-left Dem and sorta-left Dem, so I can vote sorta-left.
Also – be prepared when you go to vote: https://ballotpedia.org/Sample_Ballot_Lookup
It doesn’t list your community elections, but at least you will see the federal and state options.
@William, in the U.S., elections are run by the states, not the federal government. States hold elections with national consequences on the first Tuesday in November every even-numbered year: Presidents (4-year term), Senators (6 years), and Representatives (2 years). The two-major-party system gave rise to primary elections, where Republicans and Democrats vote to see who will represent their party in the general (November) election; states usually hold primaries in the spring or early summer.
Beyond the national candidates, various elections determine state governors, state legislatures, county-wide and city-wide leaders, and ballot measures — propositions, much like bills a legislature would pass, except placed before the people for a vote instead, usually the result of interest groups obtaining enough petition signatures to qualify their proposals for the ballot. Different offices come up for election at different times, so my ballot may not look exactly like that of someone across town, let alone in another state.
I’m in California, and this election, my ballot includes:
– community college board of trustees
– state senator
– state assembly representative
– U.S. representative
– ballot measure for local school district
– county district attorney
– county superior court judges
– 1 county measure
– 12 state measures (California loves its “propositions”)
– U.S. president and vice president
(Sorry if that was more than you, or anyone, needed)
Thank you for voting Democrat, though it was no surprise. I concur with your decision to vote early (if not often!). And an even better strategy than not voting for a Republican for the down-ticket offices is to write in someone. That lets them know you are actively opposed to the Republican candidate. And Krissy would make an excellent tax assessor or councilperson, as would Athena!
Thanks for posting about this; I firmly believe that this is the most important election of my lifetime, so I’m hoping that as many people as possible get out and cast a ballot. I also support the Biden/Harris ticket, and have already cast my absentee ballot in Wisconsin. And on Election Day, I will be working at the polls all day, trying to keep things running smoothly for those willing to brave the coronavirus, as well as processing all of the absentee ballots.
Coincidentally received my mail-in ballot for the British Columbia provincial election today. I’ll be posting it back on the weekend. It’s due October 24.
@William, unlike us Westminster derived systems with some ability to dissolve the legislature on short notice and have a snap election, American ones run to a strict cycle. Given that regularity they have this habit of smushing a bunch of elections together. So an American voter this year might be voting on
* President
* Congressional Representative (Lower House)
* Senator (if it’s one of the 1/3 up for election) (Upper House)
* State offices
* Country offices
* Local offices including
** Sheriff !?!
** Judges !?!
I’ve heard that the huge ballots that result are part of the reason Americans believe that paper ballots are not practical and have a greater tendency to use voting machines no matter how dodgy.