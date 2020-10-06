RIP, Eddie Van Halen
The news, from the Los Angeles Times.
He could do things with a guitar that literally nobody else could do, and possibly no one else will do again. As they say, there goes part of my youth. May he rest in peace.
— JS
This year has been brutal in so many ways. . . . RIP.
Fuuuuuuhhhhhhhhhhhhhhkkkkkkkkkk
65. Way too young.. Damn shame.
This is a serious bummer. EVH literally transformed the guitar in ways no one other than Les Paul could claim. Van Halen I was the first record I ever owned, and I still love that thing.
Sad.
Around 1985 I went bowling in Studio City with some friends. Eddie Van Halen was in the lane next to us, bowling with bandmates and Valerie Bertinelli. He was a little guy, but he threw a bowling ball like it weighed nothing. He also threw strike after strike. I’ve never seen anyone hit pins harder, and I damn near grew up in bowling alleys.
At one point he sauntered over to us and lit his cigarette off my friend Jessie’s without saying a word. (Yep, you could smoke on the lane; it was that long ago). He nodded; we nodded back and went back to what we were doing. We didn’t stan out or squee, because you don’t do that in LA.
Even so, I’d seen Van Halen open for Black Sabbath in 1979 and absolutely destroy them, and I was still gooshy fanboy enough to think that bowling next to him was cool as hell.
To this day I remember his Joe Cool saunter, his little nod (yeah, we all know who I am, I’m bumming a light, thanks), his powerhouse bowling, and the fact that he was even cuter than Valerie Bertinelli.
And holy god could he play a guitar.
Huge loss to the arts. He was the definition of a legend. And a decent human being too, by all the accounts I’ve read.
Speaking of nostalgia…
Every time I listen to a Van Halen lick, I hear a man who did not want to get bored on tour.