Let’s Get Cooking

As many of you probably already know, I love cooking. I especially love baking, but both are great activities that I enjoy very much and have considered making a career out of. One of the things I’ve considered doing is food blogging, or cooking videos on YouTube or something of the sort! Or even just posting recipes and whatnot on here. Yet, I never do, and I want to talk a bit about why.

The thing about food bloggers, and the cooking/baking people I follow and watch, is that they’re always coming up with tasty new recipes, seasonal treats and exciting new weeknight dinner recipes. Like, coming up with as in creating themselves. Original recipes! And there lies my problem. Everything I make is someone else’s recipe. I just follow other food blogger’s recipes, I never create anything on my own.

In my experience, there are two kinds of people in the kitchen: those who guesstimate on ingredients, are okay to go with the flow and leave things out or add things in on a whim, who think it’s okay to just throw something in a 400 degree oven and eyeball it. Then there’s those who have to follow a recipe to a “T.” Those who will add in that 1/8th of a spice even if they don’t like that spice specifically because the recipe says to, and will not let something cook one minute longer than it’s supposed to, even if it doesn’t really look all the way done, because if the recipe says it, it must be right, and there is no room for changes or error. I happen to be the latter.

I can’t not follow a recipe. I’m not the type to just throw things together in a pan and see what I get. I can’t just gather up some things from my fridge and put it all in a monstrous burrito and call it a day. I need guidelines, instructions, precision. So, as a result, I can never create anything of my own making in the kitchen, and therefore I have nothing to share with you all.

However, I’ve been thinking lately that maybe I’ll just share with y’all some food bloggers I like and post pictures if I make anything of theirs? I know in 2018 I made a post about a food YouTuber I like called Binging With Babish, and I know some of you ended up following him and watching his stuff too, so that’s cool. I have a bunch more I could recommend if y’all are interested!

For now, I’ll just keep being the non-experimentalist person in the kitchen and stay away from concocting any crazy burritos. Have a great day!

-AMS