Let’s Get Cooking
As many of you probably already know, I love cooking. I especially love baking, but both are great activities that I enjoy very much and have considered making a career out of. One of the things I’ve considered doing is food blogging, or cooking videos on YouTube or something of the sort! Or even just posting recipes and whatnot on here. Yet, I never do, and I want to talk a bit about why.
The thing about food bloggers, and the cooking/baking people I follow and watch, is that they’re always coming up with tasty new recipes, seasonal treats and exciting new weeknight dinner recipes. Like, coming up with as in creating themselves. Original recipes! And there lies my problem. Everything I make is someone else’s recipe. I just follow other food blogger’s recipes, I never create anything on my own.
In my experience, there are two kinds of people in the kitchen: those who guesstimate on ingredients, are okay to go with the flow and leave things out or add things in on a whim, who think it’s okay to just throw something in a 400 degree oven and eyeball it. Then there’s those who have to follow a recipe to a “T.” Those who will add in that 1/8th of a spice even if they don’t like that spice specifically because the recipe says to, and will not let something cook one minute longer than it’s supposed to, even if it doesn’t really look all the way done, because if the recipe says it, it must be right, and there is no room for changes or error. I happen to be the latter.
I can’t not follow a recipe. I’m not the type to just throw things together in a pan and see what I get. I can’t just gather up some things from my fridge and put it all in a monstrous burrito and call it a day. I need guidelines, instructions, precision. So, as a result, I can never create anything of my own making in the kitchen, and therefore I have nothing to share with you all.
However, I’ve been thinking lately that maybe I’ll just share with y’all some food bloggers I like and post pictures if I make anything of theirs? I know in 2018 I made a post about a food YouTuber I like called Binging With Babish, and I know some of you ended up following him and watching his stuff too, so that’s cool. I have a bunch more I could recommend if y’all are interested!
For now, I’ll just keep being the non-experimentalist person in the kitchen and stay away from concocting any crazy burritos. Have a great day!
-AMS
You never start out being creative in the kitchen. It takes time and experience to learn the things those bloggers seemingly do effortlessly. When I first started cooking I made some horrendous mistakes, but I learned from them and pushed on. You can too.
Welcome to the club. I firmly believe that if I follow the recipe, everything will just be dandy!
I have been proven wrong so many, many times. Still, I persevere, and would love to see your recommendations!
Hi Athena,
I had this exact conversation with a housemate once who was a superb cook. She reverse-engineered a recipe she enjoyed at a restaurant and it became a household favorite. I observed then that the fundamental difference between “art” and “craft” seems to lie in people’s love and capability for improvisation.
As a musician I have decent craft, but it’s not my art. I don’t have the chops for improv, or, I don’t know, the three-dimensional familiarity with what it would take to invent and perform musical things myself. But music remains an amateur obsession of mine, so I feel much less bad about it than I once did.
Writing is my primary art — I’m very familiar with the world of using words and have a reasonable amount of control with which to invent things or modify forms and tropes to my liking. But I get a lot of pleasure out of the things I practice as crafts, like playing music, photography, watercolors, etc. As to cooking, I’m just about proficient enough to feed myself; so I enjoy watching practitioners of craft do their thing nearly as much as I enjoy watching cooking artists invent or reinvent things.
Which is all to say, even as craft I bet you could have fun making cooking videos, and give other people fun watching them, if you would like to do it.
I find it’s easier to cook on the fly when I’m doing something in a skillet. It’s easier to eyeball the ingredients, watch what happens, and taste it while it’s cooking, than if you’re trying to bake something in the oven.
I once made up a recipe completely on the fly because my mother told me that she’d defrosted some pork chops, but she didn’t feel like cooking, so she invited me to do it instead (her views on cooking were that she didn’t actually enjoy it, she only did it because if she didn’t, we’d starve–unless my father felt like cooking. He enjoyed it, and he’s good at it). I looked around the fridge and pantry to see what else we had, besides the pork chops.
I trimmed the fat from the pork chops (four of them, roughly a pound, give or take, boneless), cut them into cubes, and set them aside. In a skillet, I browned some garlic in a little bit of butter (maybe a tablespoon), then I added the meat. I added one can (the 10 oz size, not the big one) of cream of mushroom soup (when it became available, I used cream of mushroom with roasted garlic), half a can of milk, 4 oz french onion dip, a little bit of worcestershire sauce (to taste), and a little bit of liquid smoke, stirred it all together, and let it simmer over medium-low heat. If it was runnier than I liked, I added equal parts cornstarch and water (generally one tablespoon each, blended until the cornstarch dissolves, then add that to the mixture) to thicken it.
While that was cooking, I cooked some egg noodles in a pasta pot. Once the noodles were done, I drained them and added them to the meat mixture. I called it pork stroganoff. I’ve since made it with ground beef or stew meat, for something closer to an actual beef stroganoff.
There are two cooks in our family.
One is the kind of wild, crazy, experimental “oh, this spice smells interesting, I’ll toss some in,” “gosh, I don’t really think it needs to cook that long” cook who never, ever makes the same thing twice even if it has the same name.
The other one is me. And while I have gotten to the point (in my 60s) where I’m willing to eyeball some measurements, guess at some cooking times, and once in a great long while, try a seasoning that isn’t in the recipe, it has taken me literally decades to reach this point after having embarked on cooking much the same way you describe yourself approaching it.
It may be no accident that I am an accountant while the other cook in our family works in a much more loosely defined type of career path where creativity is essential. What can I say, I just like formulas – it’s an occupational hazard.
So embrace your detail-driven formulaic self, and cook the way you like to cook. I suspect that at some point, you’ll gain enough confidence to dip a toe in experimentation, although if you’re like me, that may take a while. But however you approach cooking, enjoy the heck out of it. And never, ever, EVER tell anyone what you think went wrong in a dish you made, because trust me, you are very likely the only one who’ll ever notice.
One way to learn to improvise as a follow-the-recipe style cook is to pay attention to the ratios among the main ingredients and vary recipes inside those boundaries. Michael Ruhlman’s ‘Ratios’ really changed how I look at cooking.
The easiest way to get comfortable improvising in the kitchen is with pancakes. First, if you screw it up, you can throw it away and try again immediately. Second, you almost never check the temperature of whatever you’re making pancakes in–it’s the “throw a few drops of water in and see how it behaves” method of temperature measurement. Nor do you set a timer to see when it’s done–recipes say “when bubbles don’t collapse and it looks dry around the edge” which is something you learn by screwing up a couple of pancakes. And third, you can add or subtract or substitute almost anything and they’ll still be edible, if not perfect.
Once you’ve got that, you realize that other cakes, muffins, biscuits, cupcakes, are mostly just pancakes, and cookies are kinda pancakes, too, and you’re off!
Maybe it’s experience or maybe it’s how you are taught to cook. I am more inclined to throw things together but I have had years of cooking to develop a ‘feel’ for what might work. Even so, with baking, I will follow the recipe the first time I try it (baking is a more exact science).
Maybe in time you’ll depart from the recipe more.
Following the recipe isn’t always a sure-fire approach either. It really helps to taste as you go & adjust as needed. I once made a Vietnamese dish following the recipe for the amount of fish sauce to use. It turned out too salty. Turns out fish sauce can vary in saltiness depending on brand…
I always used to follow recipes. Even Reader’s Digest type recipes that always ended up bland, overcooked, and colourless.
Then I lost my health and my career. Now I make “Famous Tessa Surprise” which is shorthand for “Tessa looks at the cupboard, is baffled, desperately throws what’s there together, and is as suprised as anyone if/when it’s edible” I haven’t made many spectacular dishes, but on the other hand, we hardly ever end up eating peanut butter sarmies, so.
I’ve also considered the blogging thing, but it’s not something to get into unless you’re willing to risk wasting a ot of food on wild guesses. I don’t have the financial or pain-free-hours budget to afford the conseqences.
“I can’t just gather up some things from my fridge and put it all in a monstrous burrito and call it a day.”
This genuinely made me laugh out loud. What does your dad think of that?
I used to be more of a “follow the recipe to a T” type cook but I’ve found watching videos from test kitchens is really helpful in breaking out of that shell. Test Kitchen videos tend to explain a lot more about why certain choices were made and the science behind it. That information really helped me be a little more experimental because I actually started having a clue about how certain adjustments might actually affect the final product.
I am very much a “follow the recipe” person. But at the same time, there are certain foods I do not like. So over time I’ve gotten used to evaluating in a recipe whether a particular ingredient is important to the dish or just an accompaniment; for the former I’ll either skip the dish or pick it out afterwards, and the later I just cut completely. I’ve also been more willing in recent years for some recipes to just shake in some of the spice rather than bust out the spoons to measure.
When it comes to baking I don’t deviate, though. Baking is so much more exact because it’s a lot of chemistry in getting the structure right. The most improvisation I do is changing the mix-ins for a brownie recipe, like peanut butter chips instead of chocolate chips.
Hey Athena! I started out as a baking loving teen too. I have a science background so I am also very much about following protocols/recipes! It took me until my 30s (now) to really start experimenting with different flavors, techniques, etc. It takes knowledge, time, and testing to come up with new recipes.
I ended up starting a food blog during COVID for a couple of reasons 1) It helps me remember what recipes I have made and liked (sometimes web-bookmarked recipes disappear unexpectedly!) 2) It gave me a creative outlet 3) Friends/family seemed to enjoy pictures & recipes I posted on Facebook and a blog allowed me to share info with people not on Facebook.
I’ll second Ruhlman’s Ratio, and also Ruhlman’s Twenty, which talks about essential techniques and how to deal with important ingredients like eggs. But if you want to improv, baking is tough, other than adding an extra flavor to cookies or cakes like nuts, chocolate chips, etc. The easiest playgrounds are probably salad dressings and stir fries.
For dressings, start with a basic vinaigrette (3 parts oil, 1 part acid, depending on your acid), or a creamy dressing (equal parts mayo and sour cream or buttermilk).and start adding stuff and keep tasting. The worst that can happen is that to balance it out you end up with more dressing than you intended (then it’s a sandwich spread too!).
For stir fry, pick a protein, cut it into even cubes or small slices, marinate with a teaspoon of soy and teaspoon of cornstarch per pound.. Mince garlic and ginger, usually equal amounts. Pick one or two vegetables you like, cut similarly to the protein. Pick a sauce — keep it simple at first, just soy, or maybe hoisin or oyster sauce, or something else available in the supermarket (the Asian markets will have a lot more choices). You can find out how to mix up, or modify, such sauces later. My best results come from this process: Heat some oil, stir-fry the veg, remove from the pan. If you need a little more oil it’s OK to add now and let it get smokin’ hot. Then stir-fry the protein. When it just starts to brown, add your garlic and ginger. Add the veg back in, then the sauce, cook until the protein is cooked through. Garnish with scallion tops or cilantro, thinly sliced, and/or sesame seeds, chopped nuts, etc. The possibilities are limitless, but start simple.
Cooking is the one place that mixes science with art. Once you get the science down, you can start developing your art.
I have half a dozen things that have become expressions of srt, the rest are stiil science projects.
Your recommendation of Babish was outstanding, and I’d love to see whatever you’d like to share in a similar vein!
Expressions of art, fat fingers, little buttons.
I always like to know what people are cooking and eating, especially in stressful times, as food is so often comfort. I also love pictures of other people’s kitchens and utensils. So please let fly with what you made, who all liked it, and whatever else you want to say about it!
So I am a food blogger (or I used to be, not so much anymore although I’d like to get back to it).
The thing that I tell people all the time is that there are very very VERY few “original recipes” or “original creations” out there. Um, John’s burritos aside. :) Almost everything you see on food blogs, including Babish, who I love, is something that someone else has made at some time or another and then someone else has riffed off of it.
I don’t know how interested you are in becoming a more adventurous cook, but if it might be worth it to post some of your “by the book” recipes and results here and let us riff off of them for you. Looking at your results and telling you what we might have done differently might give you some ideas or the confidence to start doing the same yourself.
Just a thought. I’ve enjoyed the cooking posts I’ve seen by you in the past and would love to see more when you’re in a mood to share.
There are many cooking channels on YouTube. The better ones, aside from production values, also explain the why of techniques, so that the episode is more than just a presentation on a particular recipe but also an education on cooking that can be applied in other recipes. My particular favorite is “Food Wishes”:
https://www.youtube.com/c/foodwishes/videos
I used to be more of the “exactly follow the recipe” type – mostly when I was unsure of myself and my abilities. When I was young, I had a severe need for perfection. I didn’t cook or bake much but when I did, I rarely deviated much from the written recipe.
Decades later, I still don’t cook or bake much, but when I do, I don’t religiously adhere to a recipe. I REALLY loved Olive Garden’s Zuppa Toscana when I had it for the first time many moons ago, so I found a copycat recipe online. I usually measure the liquid ingredients but with the other stuff – onion, garlic, kale – I go with whatever amount looks good at the time.
I hope you’re able to let go of that perfectionism and have some adventures during your time in the kitchen.
I look at recipes more as guidelines, not hard and fast rules that I’ll wind up in some mythological jail if I don’t follow. Any time I see a recipe that calls for feta, I sub goat cheese. Why? I hate feta, but I do like goat cheese. If an ingredient that I despise is called for? Forget it. Why add something I know I don’t like? And if I think a recipe would benefit from some other ingredient, I add it in. What’s the worst that can happen? But…I’ve been cooking a lot longer than you have. Things that aren’t really new to me are still new to you. IOW I’ve made a crapload of mistakes you haven’t yet. So, how to go from being a steadfast follower to developing your own style? Hmmm. My mother used to follow a recipe exactly the first time she made it. If she thought it could be improved she would alter it when making it again. You could start there. Or someone above suggested starting with pancakes. My suggestion is soups. Soups are so forgiving. You can make them out of pretty much anything. It’s very hard to go wrong with them. And if you do, well, the garbage disposal looms. So start experimenting, make some some mistakes, throw out the questionable choices, and turn yourself into the cook you want to be.
My first time making a recipe, I normally stick to what’s written unless there’s some overriding reason to change things. Back when I was taking home ec in junior high, my grandmother had high blood pressure and a tendency to be heavy-handed with the salt shaker (possibly connected), so I almost never use the quantity of salt that a recipe calls for.
Once I’m making that recipe again, I feel more comfortable changing things around. “This was a bit bland last time, maybe 1 tablespoon herbes de Provence instead of 1 teaspoon?”
An early example from when I was following recipes before breaking them: When I was first living on my own in LA I called my mother for the recipe for mashed potatoes. She laughed hysterically. Now I know why. Seriously, this became a lifelong joke.
Baking (fine baking, at least) is very much a precision exercise. Cooking, and bread, aren’t. They are very much about being creative.
Recipes are designed to be palatable to the most people, which generally means they are going to leave you with a bland result. So when it comes to food, don’t try to learn how to cook food, learn how food cooks. Learn the science of proteins and fiber and what heat and chilling do to various ingredients. Learn why certain flavors pair so well with others. “The Flavor Bible” is a brilliant book in that regard.
If you understand that, cooking it isn’t “winging it” so much as it is painting a picture.
I’m not in either category, I think. I’m the kind of person who masters the recipe by making it two or three times following the directions, after which I start winging it, playing with ingredients and cooking times. I noticed that this is how I do everything, too. Master the basics, and then after I got that down, I improvise.
My husband is an engineer who has evolved into a pretty creative cook. How? By being quite scientific.
When consumer-oriented food chemistry books became A Thing, I started buying them for him — with hope, since I never learned to cook. After he read about what goes on with gluten during bread baking, he began baking two different kinds of bread every week!
Knowing the chemistry, he also felt he could adjust recipes. Even when experimenting, he makes very few inedible things. He prints out recipes and annotates them, so he knows what worked.
I think this approach might help you be less of a strict recipe-follower (although if you are including ingredients you know you don’t like, perhaps not pushing to change is the right answer).
I agree with Kara on there not being all that many “original” recipes. I completely understand the drive to be unique to set yourself apart, though. I think that’s a common anxiety in a lot of creative fields, even among professionals, so you’re in good company :P
I think it’s worth considering whether being original is actually a priority for you, not just an anxiety. Is originality the thing that makes you happy, or is it the act itself of creating good food worth eating? There’s no rule saying you can only stand out with original recipes. What if you leaned into being the recipe follower you feel you are right now? Be downright draconian in following recipes that you find interesting. What works? What doesn’t? I’d love to read some recipe reviews by someone who follows the instructions to a T. No substitutions, no alterations, no adjustments. Just exactly what’s on the page.
Maybe you’ll be more experimental in the kitchen one day, and maybe you won’t. Either way is fine; they’re both just different ways of being creative. As long as you’re having fun making food you like, it doesn’t really matter how you get there :D
I would 100% follow a blog where you rated other food blogs and their recipes. Is it REALLY easy? Can you REALLY make it with ingredients the average mediocre midwest grocery store has? Do you have to slog through their whole life story to get to the recipe?
Congratulations! You’re a Baker!
Baking and cooking are actually very different on this exact point. Baking, as a favorite quote says, is Science for Hungry People. Getting something to rise the correct amount is absolutely chemistry, and messing around with proportions has a high likelihood of causing disaster. Don’t give it enough rise time? Hope you like flat bread.
Cooking on a stove is Art, not Science. While there’s technique and timing to learn to get good results, improvisation rules and the best cooks can taste something and just know what it needs. My wife does this and is a far better cook than I am. But she hates following recipes, and I’m an engineer and can’t help it, so I turn out to be a better baker.
Well, everyone pretty much said what I was going to say. I cook everything, but I love baking the best. It’s science, chemistry, and won’t work if you don’t get the equation right. I cook as well as bake, but it takes practice to start improvising. I always follow the recipe the first time.
I love the magazine series ’Cook’s Illustrated’ and it’s spin off ‘Milk Street’. They break down every recipe and figure out why it works. The science behind it. As above, Ruhlman is great, too.
But, like everything in life, it takes practice.
I’ve found that learning the *techniques* is critical, having the right tools is important, and precisely following the recipe comes in third. Unless you have the *exact* same ingredients and tools and mastery of technique, the recipe is no substitute for ‘try and see what happens’. That said, a good recipe can inspire you.
I’d enjoy write-ups of How It Went When I Made [Thing] – the “recipe of the day” (it seems like there’s a “hot” recipe online about once every six months or so – either something weird or some new strategy/ingredient/technique in a classic) or perhaps pitting two “top contenders” for a category against each other [this site’s baba ghanouj vs. that site’s baba ghanouj, or cookie faceoffs or whatever], or just something random, and rating it on your criteria for a good recipe and a good outcome, whatever those are (but being explicit, because “it was pretty good and wasn’t too hard to make, all things considered” without explaining what “all things” means… is neither interesting nor very helpful as information for someone else).
(and I also agree with various people above who note that there are various easier points of entry to improvisation, although if it’s just not something that’s for you, that is also fine. I personally found the “look in the fridge, make something from what’s there” skill useful during lean budget years and snowstorms, and also, in a different way, useful during summer overflowing-produce season, but it’s not for everyone and that’s basically fine?)