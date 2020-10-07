Quick Krissy Surgery Update

I noted yesterday that Krissy was going in for a minor surgery today, which I know prompted some curiosity and concern. Here’s the scoop: She had a bunion that needed attending to, and this morning she went in and they did whatever they needed to do to fix it. It was done in a couple of hours, there were no problems or complications, and she’s home now. For the next couple of weeks will be working from home, keeping her leg elevated, and tootling about the house with a knee scooter. After that she’ll be good as new. I took the picture above a few minutes ago; as you can see she’s doing fine.

That’s pretty much it! Except that both Krissy and I appreciate the good wishes folks sent her way. Thank you for those.

— JS