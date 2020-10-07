Quick Krissy Surgery Update
I noted yesterday that Krissy was going in for a minor surgery today, which I know prompted some curiosity and concern. Here’s the scoop: She had a bunion that needed attending to, and this morning she went in and they did whatever they needed to do to fix it. It was done in a couple of hours, there were no problems or complications, and she’s home now. For the next couple of weeks will be working from home, keeping her leg elevated, and tootling about the house with a knee scooter. After that she’ll be good as new. I took the picture above a few minutes ago; as you can see she’s doing fine.
That’s pretty much it! Except that both Krissy and I appreciate the good wishes folks sent her way. Thank you for those.
— JS
Glad she’s doing well! Best wishes to her, and to all of you at Team Scalzi.
All the best for a quick recovery!
Hope she recovers quickly and that until then, she makes you wait on her hand and foot.
I see knee scooter races in your future. Just need a second one…
All the best to the Scalzi family!
I don’t know why but the idea of surgery on my foot freaks me out more than almost anything. Well, except surgery on my eyes, but I’ve done that one now (PRK) and it wasn’t as terrible as I feared.
At any rate, I’m glad to hear Krissy’s surgery went well and I wish her a speedy recovery!
Does the scooter have a bell?
Best wishes for Krissy’s speedy recovery.
When my wife had similar bunion surgery some years ago, it happened to be on Bring Your Daughter To Work Day, so she had the podiatrist’s 12-year old daughter as an observer. Don’t know if the girl thought it was icky or neat, but Hilde thought it was kinda a cool thing.
Wasn’t everyone already working from home?
Here’s wishing you a very fast and easy recovery, Ms. Scalzi! I recommend getting a large hand-bell in order to summon your staff – erm, I mean your family – whenever you need assistance. I also suggest that you might want to refrain from kicking anyone for at least a week or so, no matter how much they may annoy you. Feel better soon!
I don’t know about those knee scooter races. We had a couple of folks in the office on them back when we were actually in the office and they cause many minor injuries and wall damage
Glad it went well.
When she’s done with the scooter your next fundraiser should be to ride the scooter down your driveway (I think there’s a hill?). Increasingly ridiculous clothes as the raised amount rises.
I’m glad to hear it. I wish her a speedy and comfortable recovery.
I have a bunion but it hasn’t given me problems so I hope it stays that way! Glad she’s doing well.
Delighted to hear it! I hope that her recovery goes without a hitch, and that the pets don’t get too accustomed to her presence that they are miffed when she goes back to work…
Best wishes to Krissy for a speedy recovery, and proper future foot functioning!
Best wishes to Krissy for a quick and thorough recovery! My own bunionectomy recovery was definitely improved by the presence of a knee scooter and a very helpful husband :)
Good wishes for a swift recovery!
Glad it turned out well.