I Feel You, Julie Nolke

The third time-traveling installment.

The other two have been posted here before, but in case you missed them, here they are, and in reverse chronological order:

Looking forward to/vaguely dreading what I assume will be the final installment, sometime in December.

— JS

  3. Ha! December the end? What are you THINKING? We all thought all we had to do was get through the summer…

  5. I only just recently discovered Julie Nolke’s channel due to a cross-over with Ryan George (they guy who does the “Pitch Meeting” videos for Screenrant and many funny videos on his personal channel), and yeah, she has a lot of really good stuff, including, obviously, this little series.

    Definitely worth a subscribe for anyone who wants to add more good stuff to their YouTube subscriptions. :)

  8. If Julie or the rest of us are still alive in December….

    I’m surprised June Julie didn’t just flop over on the table, start banging her head and waving a white flag.

  9. Excellent commentary on life in 2020 – I passed that on to a friend.
    You know, about 3 years from now, someone is going to be producing a disaster move titled “2020” in which sharknados, zombie uprisings and alien invasions move across the country – no, the planet! – and nobody notices.

