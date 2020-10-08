I Feel You, Julie Nolke
The third time-traveling installment.
The other two have been posted here before, but in case you missed them, here they are, and in reverse chronological order:
Looking forward to/vaguely dreading what I assume will be the final installment, sometime in December.
— JS
You’re optimistic to assume December will be the final installment. ;)
OMG that was so depressing. I mean funny, but more ironic funny than laughing at funny.
Ha! December the end? What are you THINKING? We all thought all we had to do was get through the summer…
I love these!
I only just recently discovered Julie Nolke’s channel due to a cross-over with Ryan George (they guy who does the “Pitch Meeting” videos for Screenrant and many funny videos on his personal channel), and yeah, she has a lot of really good stuff, including, obviously, this little series.
Definitely worth a subscribe for anyone who wants to add more good stuff to their YouTube subscriptions. :)
“December”
“Final installment”
Message from January… “Oh, so you’re an optimist. Got it.”
On a more serious note – I was laughing and crying at the same time while watching these.
If Julie or the rest of us are still alive in December….
I’m surprised June Julie didn’t just flop over on the table, start banging her head and waving a white flag.
Excellent commentary on life in 2020 – I passed that on to a friend.
You know, about 3 years from now, someone is going to be producing a disaster move titled “2020” in which sharknados, zombie uprisings and alien invasions move across the country – no, the planet! – and nobody notices.