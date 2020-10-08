Saved(?) By the Bell
Yesterday, I was driving past a local elementary school and I saw on their electronic sign out front the words, “Doors Open 8:25, Tardy Bell 8:35”. Ten minutes. They’re giving kids a ten-minute window to get into the school?
I know what you’re thinking, you could just drop your kid off before 8:25 and they could just wait outside for the doors to open, right? That’s fine for September and maybe even part of October, but as soon as winter comes, are you really going to have your kid stand outside for half an hour in twenty-degree weather?
Of course, this ten-minute window is a COVID-related change. Don’t ask me how it helps anything, but supposedly it does. But this post isn’t about COVID rules at schools, this is about late bells, and how fundamentally fucked up they are.
This is an elementary school we’re talking about. The students do not drive themselves. The students (unless they walk/bike) are completely dependent on adults to get them to school. So when a kid shows up, five minutes late, do you really think that was their intention? Maybe their mom overslept, maybe their friends’ parents that come pick them up had to stop and get gas, setting them back by three measly minutes that end up making the kids late. And what happens? They get in trouble. Legit discipline like detentions or being yelled at.
This isn’t some seventeen year old that stopped for iced coffee on the way to school and made themselves late. This is a seven year old child who isn’t at fault for their dad’s car not starting. Why are we putting the blame on literal children who are learning their fucking ABC’s for being five minutes late? Is it because it’s not like you can punish the adults at fault, so you just teach the child that the failings of others are on them?
As a kid, I can promise you that one of the things that made me the most distraught was when I got in trouble for something I didn’t do. When the kid next to me was talking and I was the one that got yelled at, despite me claiming innocence, that shit messed me up! That shit sucks, and the fact that we take the actions of adults and pin it on their kids is just wild.
Even if a kid is a walker/biker, and they’re ten minutes late, maybe consider asking them what happened that caused them to be late. Maybe they fell off their bike and sat there and cried for five minutes before continuing. Maybe their dog got out before they left and they were home alone and had to get it back in. There are so many circumstances that are out of a child’s control that we don’t consider. We just blindly dish out discipline because it’s all the school system knows: punishing children.
Back to the ten-minute window thing, don’t they realize how much pressure that puts on the parents? To time their morning perfectly enough to get their kid to school within a ten-minute window? Seems kinda tough to try to cram a couple hundred kids through one door in the span of ten minutes. The kids are there all day, for like eight hours, why not let them in at eight, or even 8:15?
I’m sick of the way we treat children like their lives don’t matter, their reasons for being late or even missing school don’t matter, just the fact that they are late/missed is what counts. We never cut kids any breaks despite them being LITERAL EIGHT YEAR OLDS. It’s weird. And wrong.
Anyways, my rant is complete. Have a nice day.
-AMS
The whole system of school bells, detentions, and late slips was invented to mimic the systems of 19th-century factories, so that they would be prepared for their employers to enforce a similar discipline. Its continued existence is just one of many ways modern schools are pointlessly punitive.
When I was in junior high (maybe 12-14 yo), on the way to school one day, the bus got into a minor accident–the flatbed in front of us was holding the long, prepared pieces of wood that are used for telephone poles. The flatbed stopped short, and a couple of the poles hit the bus windshield. Not hard enough for a full break, and nobody was hurt, but enough to crack the windshield. The driver let the dispatcher know about the accident, and they let the school know, so we weren’t counted late, even though we got there about a half hour after the first class started.
@David Arthur, I’ve heard that before and it makes a great point. Our entire education system needs a serious revamp, especially early education. I know there have been a lot of studies on the best ways to teach and learn, which often varies greatly from student to student, but we seem to still be stuck with a model that was created a century ago. And teaching to standardized tests have made it even worse.
I’d much rather see an emphasis on logic, philosophy and critical thinking at a young age, than rote learning of history and facts without the mental tools to evaluate and analyze.
This is a great piece. late bells for any level below high school or late middle school are unnecessary
The only bell I ever cared about was the final bell to get the heck out of Dodge. In fact, don’t recall any others. . . . (Recess, maybe? Heck, it was a long time ago.)
As for dropping kids off early, you put a jacket, hat, and gloves on ’em. Thirty minutes won’t hurt ’em. In fact, let ’em walk their little butts to school.
The only part of your perfectly reasonable rant which I don’t grasp is the objection to kids waiting outside in cold weather for twenty minutes. [pause] Uphill both ways.
This is a great rant, Athena. I agree completely. It tells you something about what these administrators think about children, and about people in general.
Not to mention that getting a bunch of students through a set of doors, hanging up coats and such, and to their classrooms in 10 minutes is not what one wants if one wants the students to stay 6 feet apart and not crowd the door.
Not to mention ‘get students inside, hanging up their coats and to their classrooms while keeping them 6 feet apart’ is a tall order in 10 minutes..
Standing ovation!
Bells are also tough on teachers – guess who only has 10 minutes to pee? The entire staff!
It’s preparation for their possible work lives, I guess. Every job I’ve ever had involved a time clock. If you arrive early, you have to wait, not getting paid, so most people push against the clock a little, arriving in the nick, as it were. With attendant penalties for tardiness. Hurry up and wait, all the way to retirement…
Clocks may be the worst human invention. May be: we have some doozies.
As Diamond Dave spake: I don’t feel tardy.
Oh yeah. At my secondary school, a bunch of kids came by school bus from a fair distance away, through some very busy roads. Of course, every time the bus was late, they all got late marks and eventually reports and shit for something that was 100% out of their control, when they were getting up earlier than nearly everyone else at the school to be there on time. It’s unfair, and is mostly likely to penalise kids whose parents work, and kids who have to take public transport, which is soooo reliable during the rush hour.
As a parent of 4 in school right now I think you are misunderstanding this. It applied even before Covid. The reason is that teachers and admins are not in the classroom to supervise the kids. As a parent I either need to pay for before school care for my youngers or sit in my car in front of the school. The olders need to time control themselves if they walk, bike or drive to school. And I say that as coming from upstate NY where weather can be really rough and where I did need to pay for before school care for my younger kids. As I work virtually know I drive them to school and wait until the bell rings. Just as the other parents who don’t want to pay for before school care do.
Well-ranted. As a rant fan, I know a good rant when I see one, I have seen some grand ones, and that is a first rate rant, and about a worthy topic.
I am a teacher. I have been doing it for 26 years. There is never a time we should be yelling at students. Late bells are stupid. Jumping to conclusions on who did something, also stupid. Not admitting when you are wrong….biggest mistake a teacher can ever make. Kids are smart and they know. You will be judged accordingly.
A+ rant! fully agree.
to Brown Robbin – that’s my all time favorite line in a song :)
There’s a fascinating flip side to lateness issues, accidently discovered about 20 years ago by a group of Haifa day care centers that decided to deal with parents coming late to pick up their children by charging fines. Lateness increased dramatically, as suddenly the morality of lateness became irrelevant, The centers all cancelled their fines after a year, but it was too late. Parents had adjusted their schedules and didn’t change back.
@Jeff – and anyone else thinking about “what is school for?” or “what should school do?” – I highly recommend Stop Stealing Dreams by Seth Godin. It’s either a long essay or a short book, depending on how you look at it. It can be found as…
• …a plaintext version on Medium.com – https://medium.com/@thisissethsblog/stop-stealing-dreams-4116c7dbff7b
• …a fancy-graphics PDF – https://static.altmba.com/share/Stop_Stealing_Dreams_altMBA_200506.pdf
• …a free audiobook on Bandcamp – https://stopstealingdreams.bandcamp.com/album/stop-stealing-dreams
(I have no affiliation with him, I just think it’s a great essay, and he generally has a lot of insightful things to say.)
“All in all, it’s just another brick in the wall.”
– Pink Floyd
I live in the country, and my daughter is usually bussed to school. Now with COVD, we only have busses 3 days a week (not enough drivers). My daughter is so paranoid about being late she would rather not go to school than to be potentially 5 minutes late.
It sounds like the message is oversold.
Athena: I love that you have this platform to share your thoughts…and these are some good ones. Thank you.
Becca Stareyes: that was my reaction – let’s squeeze all the kids into the building at the same time to make sure they’re all exposed to each other..
Christopher Daley: thank you. A good teacher is priceless.
william e emba: interesting. I guess it’s a matter of “It’s ok to be late if I’m paying for it.” On the other hand, I seem to recall seeing that some library systems that canceled late fees saw better return rates and increased participation. (Pre-COVID, of course.)
When I was in middle school (called “junior high” back then, at least in California), we not only had bells, but student “hall monitors”–I was made one, although I can’t recall why–who wore blue sashes with gold braid, and who were stationed at intervals along the halls between classes to assure orderly progress (one way along one side, the other way on the other), no roughhousing, no one out of class without a hall pass, or other transgressions. We were even empowered to issue tickets, undue accumulation of which resulted in detentions, demerits, etc.
It didn’t take me long to realize that “power corrupts; absolute power corrupts absolutely,” and turn in my sash in embarrassed disgust, to the astonishment of most of my peers and not a few of the teachers. I wonder now whether the fact that my mother was a Holocaust refugee had anything to do with it. She never pressured me, and in fact made a determined attempt to be a Cub Scout den mother. It wasn’t until I was old enough to want to join the Boy Scouts that she told me that I couldn’t–she admitted that she simply couldn’t handle the brown uniform shirts.
A good argument for Waldorf or Montessori schools…
Actually, my first thought was “They don’t have to go to school until 8.30???”. Lucky little snots. I never went to a school that started any later than 8AM until I went to University. I walked to school until high school, when I took a public bus. I’m not a morning person, and I never was. I was late on more than once occasion. Well, tbh, I was late more than almost anyone, and I could be understating that. I learned not to care, and to find amusing the interminable lectures about how I should get up earlier, or leave earlier, or whatever bs the exasperated school disciplinarian was wasting his/her breath on. Maybe it was my passive/aggressive method for teaching them futility. IDK.
As a kid, I had to stand in 20-degree weather all the time to wait for the bus. You just bundle up. I survived. [shrug]
As a kid I lived at the bottom of a long, steep driveway. One winter we had just endless ice storms. I live quite a bit farther north than my school (it was private school) and so often we had ice when school didn’t, and I was expected to be there on time.
I distinctly remember sitting in the front seat of my dad’s purple Saab wishing as hard as I could that this time, this time, we would make it past the fence instead of sliding backwards through a row of trees back to the house. Did I think about the danger we were in? No, I thought about being frowned at by my teachers and teased by my classmates for being late. Nothing caused a freak out faster than the possibility of being late for school.
My mom said the best thing that happened for her stress level was 1) when we moved and started taking the train to school and it wasn’t her responsibility to get me there on time anymore and 2) when I went to college and suddenly she wasn’t responsible for anyone else getting into town on time. So when she spun out the minivan into a snowbank she said “to heck with this” and went home.
Yes you need to be on time to life, and in some jobs and professions that will matter more than others. But for many (most) of those jobs you will be in charge of your own transportation.
I agree firmly with Athena, elementary school kids are not physically, mentally or emotionally capable of being in charge of getting to school on time. They should not be punished.
At the risk of everyone elses ire, I completely understand why late bells exist, and respectfully disagree that lateness is always the fault of parents or traffic.
First, I substitute taught in the Denver area for two years while going back to school for a graduate degree. Having students, especially in the younger grades, come in 2-15 minutes after the bell rings is incredibly disruptive. Watch a classroom teacher. From the moment the bell rings, he or she begins settling the kids down, especially in the first period, helping them shift from their outdoor “I wanna play” mode to “I am ready to learn” mode.
Why so quick?
Because in the U.S. we expect teachers to cram 8+ hours of material into about 6 hours of class time, and 200 days of learning into 180 or less. Every second counts, especially in elementary school!
Allow just the morning class another 5 minutes of non-learning each day, and that’s 45 hours or almost 7 school days lost per year, increasing the school day differential between the U.S. and other high-education countries from 20 days to 27 (4 weeks to ~5.4 weeks of school). Now imagine the impact of 5 minutes lost per class per day….
Secondly, from purely personal experience, 80% of the time my son was late to class was not because of me or his mom, but because he would simply not get ready in time! He was always awakened in plenty of time, fed a nourishing, tasty breakfast, reminded and prompted escalating to cajoling and then dire threats to simply GET TO THE CAR NOW!!!!
By the time he was in 3rd grade, he was a little too big for me to just tuck up under my arm.
NEVER underestimate the amount of time or number of excuses a reluctant grade schooler can come up with for dragging his/her heels! :-)
(FYI: He is now 18 and STILL cannot bring himself to be ready on time…unless it’s for an Overwatch game.)
Excellent rant. The one time I got physically disciplined in school (this was in Georgia in the 70s when they still hit kids; I don’t know if they do now) it was because a parent forgot to initial my graded test and send it back with me on the bus. Almost 55 and still bitter.
The entire way that school (public at least) is structured is fundamentally bad for children and contrary to how humans naturally learn and develop. Lee, respectfully, children don’t need to “settle down” and be “ready to learn”, they NEED to play, move, be free. It is what humans are meant to do, and HOW they learn. We are harming our children, ourselves and our society with the prisons that we call schools. So much misery and waste when there are better ways.
Excellent rant.
Our schools aren’t designed to be child friendly, unfortunately, and are mostly incompatible with what we know about how kids learn and brains mature. It’s unfortunate in many ways for the students, and also for the teachers who are shoehorned into an all size fits few teaching situation.
@Chachal, did we go to school together? Same for me – small town South Georgia, sixth grade science teacher, Ms Fitch… Not that it stuck with me or anything…