New Books and ARCs, 10/9/20
Flickr, which I usually use to host my photos, is having some technical issues, so I’m going to post my tweet about this week’s new books and ARCs instead. Tell us what here interests you down in the comments!
This week's stack of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound. What here is whispering "read me!" to you? pic.twitter.com/PsreMJwHwP
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) October 9, 2020
Ooh, new printing of The Wellstone! Give Wil McC respect! Nobody does superscience like he does. The big arrival for me this week was The Left Handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nix, which the Mrs says reminds her of Ben Aaronovitch’s Rivers of London (high praise) — as if we didn’t already love everything by Nix.