Smudge Meets Buckley

Buckley being the neighbor’s pup, whom they acquired a few months ago. He’s friendly and decided to come for a visit. Smudge was not impressed.

Ported over from Twitter because once again Flickr seems to be having issues. Come on, Flickr. Click on the tweet to see the whole photo. It’s pretty much a tableau.

The neighbor dog came over to say hello. Smudge… was not impressed. pic.twitter.com/zMAN12KUQ6 — John Scalzi (@scalzi) October 10, 2020

