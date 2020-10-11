The Last Tomato of 2020

To be clear, not the last tomato anywhere in the world, here in 2020. Merely the final tomato from our tomato plants, this year. Krissy has pulled up and cleared out the vines as part of her autumn overhaul of the plants and gardens. It was picked green and is ripening on our counter. At the moment, it looks pretty cool.

Hope you’re having a lovely Sunday wherever you are.

— JS