How “The Good Place” Kinda Messed Me Up
Do you ever wonder about life after death? If you’ve ever seen The Good Place, you know that their version of the afterlife is based on a point system that determines a person’s goodness. When a person dies, they either have negative or positive points, depending on what they did in their lifetime, and that score determines whether or not a person goes to “the Good Place” or “the Bad Place”. It’s very much like a Heaven and Hell sort of thing, but without the religion/faith aspect and just based purely on if you were a good person in your lifetime or not.
For me, I’ve always believed there’s nothing after death. But I really like the idea that the only qualification for a nice eternity is that you’re a decent person. But it makes me wonder about how many points things are worth. In the first episode, they mention that you even get good points for making a sandwich! Does that mean that Subway workers get a shit ton of free good points? Is anyone who works at Jimmy John’s for ten years guaranteed to get into “the good place” even if they do a lot of bad stuff just because they’ve been racking up points for years?
I’ve only seen the first season of The Good Place, so maybe all of this gets explained later on (or maybe I just don’t remember since I watched it when it came out), but it really makes me wonder which actions are better than other actions? Is it better to give money to a person standing on the corner with a sign asking for help, or is it better to offer to buy them a meal? Is it better to volunteer at an animal shelter or adopt a highway? What gets you more points, helping an old lady carry groceries, or helping your neighbor change a tire?
Who is the decider of how many points something is worth? Who dictates what is a good action and what is a bad action?
Anyways, I’ve lived my entire life not believing in an afterlife, so I didn’t really think of whether or not my actions would affect anything like that, except maybe in the ways of like, “karma is a bitch”. But after watching The Good Place, I started thinking about the point value of every single one of my actions. Like obsessively. Would doing this make me go into the negatives? How close am I to zero right now? Would doing this give me a substantial boost of positive points? Of course, I didn’t actually base my decisions off of these thoughts, but they still nagged at me constantly, and still do, two years later.
I keep thinking, if I died right now, would I go to “the Good Place”? But I guess people often think that about Heaven and whatnot as well. I wonder if right now I’m in the negatives, or if I’ve been a good enough person in my life to be in the green, y’know?
I don’t want to say I’m worried about it, but it definitely makes me think. I want to be a good person so badly. But I worry that every good thing I do is actually just performative, that I do it just in case it gets me good karma. Just in case someone is keeping score. I want to be selfless and generous and kind, but if I do anything that is considered “a good deed” am I really doing it because I’m a good person, or am I doing it because I want other people to think I’m a good person? I mean, I do want people to think I’m a good person. But I don’t want that to be my only reason for doing “good” things.
In The Good Place (spoiler), one of the characters did a ton of good things in their lifetime, but she didn’t it for the right reasons, so she ended up in the bad place despite having done a bunch of stuff that should’ve gotten her positive points. I worry I’m like her a lot.
The Good Place legitimately made me reevaluate my life and all the choices I’ve made. Which is kinda whack. I definitely want to watch the other seasons, I just haven’t gotten around to it.
Anyways, have a good day!
-AMS
Also:
Don’t give Athena spoilers with information about subsequent seasons, please. She’ll catch up.
So… who wants to tell her about [very mild spoiler deleted — JS]?
(You should really watch the rest and avoid spoilers about it!)
This might interest you:
On September 17, 2019, before the final season of the show, I went to WBUR CitySpace in Boston to hear philosopher Lydia Moland interview Michael Schur (the show creator) and William Jackson Harper (Chidi) about The Good Place. The discussion was about morals and ethics, and at the end Schur gave a primer on how to be good.
Someone asked him how we in the audience could increase the points earned in the world. He said that the show would say as long as you are simply trying to be a better person you are increasing the points in the world. He said there are four basic questions to ask oneself every day that will help you become a better person:
1. What am I doing?
2. Why am I doing it?
3. Is there something better I can do?
4. And if so, what is it?
Those are rather basic questions. But sometimes the world is so confusing we need to return to the basics.
Anyway, it seems like something you’d want to know, given what you have said here.
You’ve made a solid argument in favor of believing in oblivion upon demise. Anything else is too complicated. And exhausting.
I think watching all the seasons of The Good Place, and then thinking about it a lot, will definitely score you a lot of points.
I think you’ll be interested to see just how much later seasons of the show answer the very questions you have about this system :)
I stopped watching after five episodes because of this. Littering? Really? I think this show is for people who have lived charmed lives (not a bad thing, I’m jealous). When you were sexually abused as I child, it’s hard to consider something like swearing as a big deal. I wear my nightshirt & sleep pants to Walmart, have they covered that yet? #sorrynotsorry
I’ve thought the same thing after watching The Good place. But if anything it makes me even more scared… like one wrong thing can send me down to The Bad Place. There’s like this expectation that I would have be the most ideal perfect person and then I would have some chance at getting into The Good place lol
@FaeryDesign – part of the problem with this show is that it’s impossible to answer questions like you have (or even some of the questions Athena raised) without spoiling the hell out of the show.
The short answer is that yes, all of that gets covered. Swearing, littering, taking off your socks on a plane, wearing pajamas as outwear, even things as complicated as murder, emotional abuse and parental abandonment. (I honestly don’t recall if sexual abuse was mentioned outright, though – and for what it’s worth, I hope your abuse is enjoying the tortures of the Bad Place.)
The Good Place is a show that needs to be watched, in full, all four seasons, to understand. Giving up after five episodes is akin to walking out of Citizen Kane or the Sixth Sense before the reveal – you end up missing the part that makes everything make sense.
I do hope you give it another watch – and if not, there are copious reviews that discuss the show (with and without spoilers) to give you an idea; I remember the AV Club’s reviews tended to be pretty thoughtful and got the main points across.
As to the premise, good points vs bad points, it all comes down to a judgement call. One huge judgement upon a human soul ‘outside the pearly gates’ in three seconds, or hundred of thousands of smaller ones over the course of decades. I resent transactional mode of such micro-judgements but will concede that relying upon one snap mega-judgement being worst yet.
In an effort to avoid being malleted, I carefully choose words; I would sum up the show by pointing out Ted Danson actually did something quite credible in this series. Delightful range and effective in his character projection. There were a number of wonderfully ridiculous moments that actually brought me to laugh aloud, which I wish I could mention. Huh. I guess I’ll have to go back now and re-binge ’em by myself.
Really need a laugh this week. I would so enjoy being allowed to watch Donald Trump being ushered into The Bad Place when at long last he dies in 2045 or however long it takes him to drown in his own bile after being dragged out of the White House on 20JAN21.
Ooops. Does that constitute ‘spoilers’, mentioning that (a) Donald Trump is headed for hell? and (b) he’s gonna get his arse spanked when all the votes are tabulated?
I’m still watching the final season. I think perhaps the premise of the show got to you so intensely because you don’t yet have a baseline morality and ethics philosophy of your own. You’re still working it out. In the absence of the acceptance of a religious default, one must work it out for themselves…what kind of person you wish to be, and how to accomplish that.
It took me about 40 years to reduce mine to two precepts:
1. Live life with as little harm as possible to yourself, and others around you, including plants, animals, and the earth.
2. Never lie to yourself about anything, including the harm you cause.
This recognizes that all decisions will probably cause harm to someone, or something, but you should choose the lesser harm, if possible. This is not an easy philosophy to live by, as brutal honesty with oneself, and the need to evaluate choices thoroughly are all work. Worth it, though. I think it’s helped me raise an admirable human being, and change the nasty, hurtful person I was as a teen & young 20’er, into a person who is kind to those around her.
And as for the afterlife, I figure it’s like before you were born, only longer.
All I’ll say is: go binge the rest of the series. I can’t *wait* to hear your updated thoughts once you have!
(And for what it’s worth, I consider The Good Place one of the top two shows ever made for television. The other is Deadwood. I probably won’t fight ya, but I might send someone else to…)
“I’ve only seen the first season of The Good Place, ”
GAH!
I was so close to posting some spoilers.
You really need to lead with that. When you’ve finished the whole series, we’ll talk.
Along with everyone else, I’d say to definitely watch ALL the rest of the episodes before making any decisions on how things work on the show. And once you’re done (and for everyone else who’s already watched the entire show), I’d suggest watching one more video from The Film Theorists channel. I won’t link to the video because the title and thumbnail are too spoilery, but here’s the link to the channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmTheorists), and the video was published on Feb. 20, 2020. There’s also a great tweet by someone named Louisa who tweeted “2020, @nbcthegoodplace style. This is my greatest work to date.” It’s one of those 9-square things that were popular in August of this year where each square was a gif for the month. It’s also spoilery so I’ve broken the link here by putting a space in the middle between the .com and the rest of the URL. Just copy it and remove the space.
https://twitter.com/ LouisatheLast/status/1295184513455333382
I really recommend the later seasons of the show! It covers alot of these questions.
It’s really great that you’re thinking about the impact of your actions and how to be a better person. The main thing, IMO, is that alot of these actions are worth doing regardless of whether there is some heavenly reward for them or not.
Okay… no spoilers. Ugh, this is going to be hard. lol
I went into it having no idea what to expect and thought it would be a little silly and superficial, but perhaps a good show to kick back and veg out to. Instead, it became one of my all-time favorite episodic tv shows, mostly because it’s such a great examination of legitimate moral philosophy in a way that makes it feel real and tangible. I’m also an atheist and don’t believe in an afterlife, but ultimately that didn’t matter because they were talking about what it means to be a good, kind and moral human being, something that’s easy to lose sight of in these days.
End the end, it was a show that had me crying my eyes out after the series finale, mostly because I was saying goodbye to an amazing cast of characters that I had grown to love and respect.
It’s a great show.
“I worry that every good thing I do is actually just performative, that I do it just in case it gets me good karma.”
I firmly believe that it’s what you do that matters, not why you did it. That goes for both good and bad deeds. (No, I don’t believe in the insanity defense.) Because your actions affect the world; your reasons don’t, unless expressed in actions.
Whether you do a good deed because you think it will get you some kind of karmic brownie points, or because you fear the wrath of God, or because you just happened to be in a good mood and felt like sharing it, the important thing is that your good deed made the world a better place. That’s all that really matters.
I love the Good Place! It started as a fun watch but then crept into my lifeview, too. Could I encourage you to blog again when you’ve finished, so we can all dish about it? I have things to say and few people in my life who’ve watched it. And most random assemblies of people on the internet would not be as good quality discussion as I think you’d get here.
More recently, and not as quality, I also got quite a bit out of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist about choices made, though that was more as an older adult with aging parents. (Also my mom had PSP. I ugly cried and it was cathartic and fixed some part of me. But was often light-hearted and fun, too. Recommended to anyone reading this who might need it.)
My thoughts are that you should do good for goods sake, because it is the right thing to do. I try to practice by doing the right thing when no one is watching, to make it a habit that I will do without thinking. I know quite a few people who are so thoughtful without thinking about it it has made me want to be that way.