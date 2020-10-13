Mars Through the Trees, 10/13/20
Tonight we’re as close to Mars as we’re going to be for a few decades. I thought I’d go out and get a picture of it. You can see it just barely clearing the trees here. It’s bright and beautiful and I’m glad I got to see it tonight. If you have time and a clear sky, go and take a look at it yourself. You won’t regret it.
— JS
I was just looking at Mars, thinking that I didn’t recall it looking so bright ever before.
Broke out my big ten inch (Mead reflector) tonight. And it rained and rained and rained and rained.
Oh well. Mars is a cool view. I’ll get it when it clears up.
I hope you remembered to wave. http://www.imycomic.com/?p=6240