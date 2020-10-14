Once Again, My Annual Unsolicited Appreciation Post, Regarding WordPress

The WordPress logo

Every year around this time I take a moment out of my day to express my unsolicited appreciation for WordPress, which, in October 2008 and after a particularly rough year keeping my site up and running due to surging traffic, helped me transfer Whatever over to their tender care (specifically via their VIP service). In the dozen years since, I can count on a single hand the number of times there have been any connection issues with the site, and in each case, they were resolved quickly enough that sometimes the only person who noticed was me. That’s good service.

These days, more than ever, I think it’s important for creatives, journalists and anyone else who wants to keep control of their own online presence to have their own website. For a dozen years WordPress has helped me to do just that. If you are looking for your own site online (or looking to revive a site you once had but let lie fallow), I can easily and enthusiastically recommend WordPress, which has all sorts of options available to fit whatever your need and/or budget. Check them out. They’re really worked for me, and I look forward to keeping the site going for another year, and beyond, with their help.

— JS

 

  3. I love WordPress as well. I self host and I’m afraid of the day I might have to deal with a traffic surge. Thankfully(?) that hasn’t happened yet. I would freak out. I also support ljb173’s bare-face photo question.

  4. I’m cheap, so I grafted two iterations of WordPress onto my existing hosting to form two different websites. It took a little knocking around under the hood to make them go, but I sort of figured that comes with being free.

  5. I’m using their free hosted service at this time, and am constantly baffled at why if I did want to upgrade to paid service, why everything is denominated in Yen. I see no option to change anything related to that.

