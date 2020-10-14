This Just In: I Shaved

Why? Because, one, I was bored of my face as it previously was, and two, it’s been a couple of years since I saw my chin, and I was wondering how it was holding up. Turns out, it’s holding up okay! Also, the last time I was clean-shaven I was about 30 pounds heavier, and I was curious how losing that weight would affect my face. The answer is: Some, but not a whole lot — I still have jowls, for example, which I think is a natural consequence of having a 51-year-old face. Barring plastic surgery, which I’m not currently inclined to do, the jowls are here to stay. So it goes.

Me being me, I couldn’t resist making goofy faces, either, as evidenced by the following tweet:

HELLO TWITTER I AM COMING AT YOU WITH FULL SEXINESS TODAY PLEASE DO NOT BE AFRAID OF THE EMOTIONS THIS PICTURE SWELLS WITHIN YOU THEY ARE NATURAL AND SHOULD BE FULLY EMBRACED pic.twitter.com/WKyMFhxVZk — John Scalzi (@scalzi) October 14, 2020

It turns out I have a fairly rubbery face. The world lost a very fine character actor when I determined that I can’t actually, you know, act. Luckily the writing thing is doing okay for me.

I think I’ll stay clean-shaven for a bit; I made the effort of shaving, after all. Seems a shame not to let my chin get some sun.

— JS