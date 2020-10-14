This Just In: I Shaved
Why? Because, one, I was bored of my face as it previously was, and two, it’s been a couple of years since I saw my chin, and I was wondering how it was holding up. Turns out, it’s holding up okay! Also, the last time I was clean-shaven I was about 30 pounds heavier, and I was curious how losing that weight would affect my face. The answer is: Some, but not a whole lot — I still have jowls, for example, which I think is a natural consequence of having a 51-year-old face. Barring plastic surgery, which I’m not currently inclined to do, the jowls are here to stay. So it goes.
Me being me, I couldn’t resist making goofy faces, either, as evidenced by the following tweet:
It turns out I have a fairly rubbery face. The world lost a very fine character actor when I determined that I can’t actually, you know, act. Luckily the writing thing is doing okay for me.
I think I’ll stay clean-shaven for a bit; I made the effort of shaving, after all. Seems a shame not to let my chin get some sun.
— JS
My eyes! My eyes! /s
Swoon!
I’ve worn a goatee since college; I’ve been hiding my chin for longer than I haven’t.
It does come out to play every so often, when I make a shaving mistake. Tends to happen when I’m distracted – last time was about six years ago. I remember because it was the morning of a job interview. (I did get it, but left quickly for a much better gig.)
Ah, but the really important question is what does Krissy think? After all, she has to look at your face more than you do.
Also, community theaters are always looking for actors..! Um.. after Covid, natch.
You look good. I at the age when I look at the mirror I see my grandfather staring back. I’m okay with that. He was kind and quiet soul.
Yeah, this face looks younger than the one with fur.
Just remember, John, you can always grow it back during National Beard Month, which is AKA November!
There’s a really nice relaxed look to this one–it’s a remarkably striking picture of you. Compliments to you and the photographer :-). You might want to keep it in your pile of photos for when folks request one for convention websites, etc. Just sayin’.
It’s sometimes amusing with as a trans woman to have the odd shaving story.
You look good, sir!
Why do people say “bored of” rather than “bored with”?
Wow, I can recognize you again!
FWIW dep’t:
I think that you look better without it.
Takes years off and lets your laugh lines show.
More importantly- what do The Boss and The Underboss think?
I see you use a Nokin. Are those good?
The twitter photo reminds me of some Hitchcock portrait. His jowls were somewhat more exuberant though. But the slightly mad smirk really fits…
I agree with Joe. You look years younger and much better.