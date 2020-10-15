Today In “I’m Occasionally Reminded I Live the Life of a Hermit, Even Without COVID As an Excuse”

I went into a bank for literally the first time in years.

Why would I do such a thing? Because Krissy, who usually does our banking, is currently laid up recuperating from her foot surgery (she’s doing great, thanks for asking, but she’s not up to doing errands out of the house yet) and I had some checks I needed to deposit. And yes, I still get checks sent, because I like to see some physical form of my money before committing it to the banking system.

So, off I went to the bank, as part of a whole day of errands, which also included grocery shopping and going to the post office, two things I also do seldom, but not seldom as going to the bank.

And it was fine — I handed the checks over to the teller along with a deposit slip (which Krissy filled out in advance, because she’s good like that), she handed me a receipt and some cash that I has asked for, we made chit chat while the transaction was happening (she recognized my name and noted Krissy was usually the one depositing the checks), and we both wore masks as we did it, because neither of us are fucking monsters who wish to potentially infect other people with disease. It was all very civilized.

But as the headline suggests, it did remind me both how infrequently I get out of the house, not just now, when it’s best to stay at home unless you have a compelling reason to be elsewhere, but in general. I work from home and when I am home, and not traveling, I generally don’t have much call to wander. Krissy is the one who works out of the home, usually, so she handles most of the out of the house errands, if for no other reason than she is already out and about (well, there’s also the fact that I am notoriously lackadaisical about things and that if it were left to me, the checks and bills would pile up for months, and Krissy, who likes and expects order, would have to murder me. But never mind that right now). It’s a good system for the both of us.

It also reinforces how much I rely on my spouse for, well, lots of things. Which is why when she is unable to do things — or asks me to do pretty much anything — I snap to and pick up the slack as directed. Even when it means (gasp!) leaving the house, and walking into an actual bank.

Question: Is there some formerly regular task outside the home that you have not done for a very long time? It can be because of COVID, but it could also be just because. I’m curious to know.

— JS