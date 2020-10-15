Today In “I’m Occasionally Reminded I Live the Life of a Hermit, Even Without COVID As an Excuse”
I went into a bank for literally the first time in years.
Why would I do such a thing? Because Krissy, who usually does our banking, is currently laid up recuperating from her foot surgery (she’s doing great, thanks for asking, but she’s not up to doing errands out of the house yet) and I had some checks I needed to deposit. And yes, I still get checks sent, because I like to see some physical form of my money before committing it to the banking system.
So, off I went to the bank, as part of a whole day of errands, which also included grocery shopping and going to the post office, two things I also do seldom, but not seldom as going to the bank.
And it was fine — I handed the checks over to the teller along with a deposit slip (which Krissy filled out in advance, because she’s good like that), she handed me a receipt and some cash that I has asked for, we made chit chat while the transaction was happening (she recognized my name and noted Krissy was usually the one depositing the checks), and we both wore masks as we did it, because neither of us are fucking monsters who wish to potentially infect other people with disease. It was all very civilized.
But as the headline suggests, it did remind me both how infrequently I get out of the house, not just now, when it’s best to stay at home unless you have a compelling reason to be elsewhere, but in general. I work from home and when I am home, and not traveling, I generally don’t have much call to wander. Krissy is the one who works out of the home, usually, so she handles most of the out of the house errands, if for no other reason than she is already out and about (well, there’s also the fact that I am notoriously lackadaisical about things and that if it were left to me, the checks and bills would pile up for months, and Krissy, who likes and expects order, would have to murder me. But never mind that right now). It’s a good system for the both of us.
It also reinforces how much I rely on my spouse for, well, lots of things. Which is why when she is unable to do things — or asks me to do pretty much anything — I snap to and pick up the slack as directed. Even when it means (gasp!) leaving the house, and walking into an actual bank.
Question: Is there some formerly regular task outside the home that you have not done for a very long time? It can be because of COVID, but it could also be just because. I’m curious to know.
— JS
I haven’t visited a bank in years. Once my bank began offering mobile check deposit by taking a picture of both sides of the check, it took away my last regular reason to visit.
I haven’t changed the oil in my car. It was overdue when COVID started. Now I rarely drive, but I do wonder if I am doing something terrible to the car the few times I have. Not enough to get the oil changed, that being said…
Ditto. I have a similar situation with my wife.
After going weekly for years and years, I haven’t been to the dry cleaner since March. I actually feel bad for the nice lady who owns it. I think I may get some cleaned just because.
What prophet said, and I’m a decade older than you so that’s not an excuse. ;- )
C19 pretty much inverted my world.
My office went virtual early, so first week of March was the first week of the rest of this year.
I live alone, and now leave the house maybe once a week. Previously, I was engaged in various extra curriculars – Burning Man prep was starting to get going, and that’s a part of my life; I volunteer with a theater group; various less organized things. And I had been seeing someone for long enough that we were starting to start to get serious.
All of that ended. The burn, of course. And theater doesn’t work very well for the same reason sports don’t. And my girlfriend went back to her country when it became apparent C19 was getting serious.
I’ve found some replacement activities to stay marginally sane with; at least I talk to humans once in a while. I’m a pretty serious introvert, and highly selective about people. So I think getting by, if probably becoming weirder.
But the disconnectedness reminds me of moving to a new city, and making me wonder if maybe it would be the time to do that. The Bay Area is a lot less interesting if you never leave your home, and you can put me down as firmly against the replacement of the fall season with flaming hell on earth. I’m less confident than I used to be that I’ll like what the US has become when I get to my old age, so I’m looking at a couple possible routes to living elsewhere.
And that’s how all this has me considering going expat.
After going weekly for years and years, I haven’t been to the dry cleaner since March. I actually feel bad for the nice lady who owns it. I think I may get some coats cleaned just because.
A check isn’t a physical form of money. It’s just a description of what your money looks like.
Washing and waxing our two used cars for the first time since, oh, sometime in 2003
Well yeah, picking up the slack in the chores is just part of a good marriage, isn’t it? I think taking over the family duties that one does best is good, too. My wife is the organized one, so she keeps track of bills and important papers. I did the repairs, car work, etc. until my body said “Uh uh, bro. No more.”
As far as Covid goes, what little social life we had has been put on hold. We bought a house and were settling in when all this happened, so we’re putting off any housewarming gatherings indefinitely. We are taking this time to do some repairs and upgrades this place needs, like a water softener, etc. My wife continues to build up her business on Etsy (Anyone Sews, if someone wants to look), so she keeps busy. When my ailments allow, I putter around in my all-season Man Cave model building studio in the yard. If not, I read John’s books, listen to music, walk our Shelties, and annoy people on Facebook. 😉
We don’t see our oldest and her family much even though they’re only a few miles away. Our youngest lives with her family a few hours drive away and we saw them only to help them move a few months ago. We have as much as we can delivered, from groceries to aquarium supplies. Store runs are for things we run out of between deliveries, medical or professional appointments, etc.
Yeah, our lives in retirement is kinda boring. That’s okay. We earned it.
“It also reinforces how much I rely on my spouse for, well, lots of things. Which is why when she is unable to do things — or asks me to do pretty much anything — I snap to and pick up the slack as directed.”
My husband relied on me for lots of things, so when I was unable to do things, or asked him to do pretty much anything, he yelled at me, accused me of trying to ruin his life, and then refused to talk to me in anything other than a grunt until I relented and did the thing myself. So you’re doing better than he did–but Krissy deserves your appreciation!
Not doing meetings in person is one thing I’m doing. My Soroptimist group is on board–primarily because I have a paid Zoom account and absolutely did not want to give another member’s conference call app my credit card number. But the quilt group is not.
Also not doing the weekly sew day that my quilt group has been doing.
Not planning to do bazaars. That’s a significant impact on my book income, because I do handsell a tidy amount of books and chapbooks at these events.
Not driving six hours to visit our son 350 miles away.
We’re getting most of our non-perishable groceries delivered, and the husband goes to Safeway every two weeks (Safeway is the main grocery store in our small rural town).
No horse shows. I had planned to try barrel racing this summer. Nope.
Doing a lot more stuff online. But damn, I sure miss my local social life, especially the monthly literary readings sponsored by Fishtrap.
No more banks since we got the ability to deposit via smartphone. Can’t remember the last time I was in one.
Haven’t been to the library since January. First because of the weather – Iowa on January = brass monkey danger; and then because of COVID-19 restrictions for about 2 months and now because our Governor has her head up her butt and we don’t have many restrictions, but our positive case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths are up, up, up. We’re going for “herd mentality” here in the Hawkeye state, as our Republican state government is embracing the Trump herd mentality. 2020 gets to be a more challenging year, day by day.
Choir rehearsal (community choir, not church). We won’t have choir again for a long, long time since it turns out to be one of the most virus-spreading activities around (aside from working in the White House). A couple weeks ago our choir director started a new program where she gives a lecture about choir music during a period of history and introduces us to two pieces. The next two weeks each section gets a half-hour rehearsal and the fourth week we sing along with a recording. She doesn’t hear us, no one hears anyone else. Singing choir pieces alone in your room is a sad substitute for the real thing, but at least we can see each other and we get a chance to chat with people in breakout rooms. And we get to see and hear our director whom we love dearly.
I miss going to the library; my youngest is falling behind on reading and the library was a nice place to get a selection of books. It’s hard to do on the Kindle.
But have you ever let checks pile up long enough some have reached their “not valid after X days” date and won’t be accepted for deposit? Asking, uhh, for a friend. Yeah, a friend.
I’d planned my retirement for the end of March months before Covid-19 reared its head, so I’d been planning to spend more time at home.
But I’d also planned to go the coffee-shop/library route to take the place of the writing time I squeezed out of empty moments at my pre-retirement job. That’s been a real struggle in a house stuffed to the gills with More Important Stuff to get done. (Welcome to the House of Guilt.) The word counts have gone *way* down since March.
(Thinking, now that daytime temps are finally dropping below triple-digits, I may try taking a tablet and a Bluetooth keyboard out to the back porch and trying to get writing done there. Literally turning my back on everything else crying out to be done.)
Earlier in the pandemic we had to actually go to the bank to sign papers for a refinance on our mortgage. Prior to going in they sent us links to this fancy website where we created a special password access account and then officially signed, initialed and agreed on several mortgage related documents. Apparently that was ok to do and perfectly fine by the bank. But in the end we STILL had to go in. Whaaa??? If we can sign some documents why can’t we sign all of them and not have to go in? Silly questions I guess. So, off we went to the bank. Getting out of the car to go in I noted to my wife that this would be the first time going into a bank wearing a mask and that just felt weird, like it had never felt like going into any other location with a mask on. We are making a killing in savings on the lower rate so, in a way, we did feel like Masked Robbers. :)
A task we no longer do – We don’t clip coupons any more. Shopping is an in and out surgical strike, Who wants to ruffle through coupons while the mask-less yahoos are wandering around the store with you? It is a blessing to be in a place where we can not have to worry about that financially,
John – I have noted an uptick in longer pieces from you here on Whatever again. Just wanted to let you know I missed those and really enjoy seeing more of them again.
My spouse and I have gravitated to the errands/chores we each find easier. I haven’t vacuumed or mopped much for the past 25 years, or cooked dinner. He hasn’t done laundry for the same period. I do all computer work of any kind. It works out. Married 32 years and counting.
Grocery shopping. I used to pick up things on the way back from work. Not much, but enough to carry from the train station. Now there’s no trains and since only one of us needs to go, it’s been my wife for pretty much the last 6 months. Except a few times when we get things delivered.
Last week, I got a haircut for the first time in ten months. I was curious if the pandemic would pass before I got sick of my hair. My hair won, unfortunately.
Used to take the dog to a groomer but now we have a woman in a mobile grooming van come to the house. It doesn’t cost that much more and it’s much less stressful for the pups (there are two now since we got a pandemic puppy).
So, I used to go thrifting fairly regularly, and that’s *completely* gone on hold during the pandemic. I still check my pull-box at my comic shop weekly, but I skip *all* of the thrift shops I pass on the to and from the comic shop. Any of the stuff I would have gone hunting for at thrift shops (records, books, video games) I go to Discogs and eBay for instead.
Going to the park or the trampoline place or other fun stuff with the kiddo. I’m also hanging fire on having someone look at my roof until the plague recedes, because SWMBO has a weakened immune system and this place is cheeto-cultist central, so you can guess how well people wear masks and social-distance.
Well, my wife and I would have spent the summer in Europe and she would have visited her mother in a retirement home more or less daily, but that isn’t happening. Since March I’ve seen the dentist once, doctors (check-ups) twice, dropped off the mail-in ballot, got a flu shot, and that’s about it. Food and alcohol (rather more of the latter than previously) are delivered.
We have a nice movie theater in town. At least, we did before, and I hope we do afterward.
Spent a lot ot time in the garden. Also unusual. Discovered our rhododendron was still there, under the weeds. Now the weeds are under control. Not actually gone …
I was noticing that as we were driving our kid to her second day of not virtual school that I used to park in the parking lots of stores. Like everyday shopping plazas with groceries and coffee shops. It felt strange because that used to be a regular banal boring occurrence. Super frequent a decade ago. Less frequent the last couple of years. And now it does not happen at all.
Have not been inside a grocery store for probably over a year now, and that was just to run in and get a non-food item. I haven’t done in-person grocery shopping in almost 3 years. I love grocery delivery. The relief of stress, mostly from being in a store, but also from dreading being in a store, worrying what I might forget that would force me to go back to the store, working out how long I could stretch things to avoid going to the store, was even bigger than I’d expected. Like when you don’t realize how loud you have the radio turned up until you shut it off.
We are lucky to live in New Zealand, having had two lockdowns, both successfully eliminating community transmission. After the first lockdown ended, we flew to Wellington for CoNZealand (despite it being a virtual event, we’d already had flight & accommodation booked, and it felt strange but in a good way to travel out of town).
After the second lockdown I went to Napier on a business trip. Both times travelling out of town felt a little strange, having greatly limited travel during lockdown. The country is currently at Level 1 restrictions which is effectively life as normal. https://covid19.govt.nz/alert-system/alert-level-1/
The big one is that New Zealand’s borders remain closed unless you are a returning resident or citizen, in which case you have to spend 14 days in a government-run quarantine facility (hotel). This has killed off international tourism for now, though a little of that loss has been offset by increased domestic tourism (people who might go on an overseas holiday are holidaying within New Zealand).
I maybe step inside a bank once or twice a year — I usually do all my banking either online, or at the ATM after hours. And I’m trying to open a checking account with an Internet bank so I don’t even have to do that, and can use ATMs fee-free everywhere (rather than hunting down the five Chase ATMs in our county now!).
Also, thanks to COVID-19, all my psychotherapist appointments are virtual, and most of my doctor appointments. Unless I need my vitals taken or I need to be looked at, I don’t physically go into the doctor any more….
For me this is a blue topic. And that’s all I’ve got to say about that.
I need to get to a store and buy underwear. Here in Chicago, everyone wears masks, so I’m not too afraid of walking into a Target store, but I’d have to haul my raggedy butt out of the house…
Not a task, exactly, but something I noticed.
I have worked from home for several years, so the transition to quarantine work from home should have been seamless. It wasn’t, because I had never realized how often I would invent an errand to get me out of the condo at lunchtime. As in, “I’m already out to pick up cat food, so I might as well eat somewhere since it’s lunchtime.” The quarantine eliminated the errands which eliminated the lunches, and suddenly I was eating a whole lot more of my own cooking.
Going into the lobby of our vet practice. It’s essentially curbside dropoff/pickup with phone consults. I wish I could just say “going into the vet practice, but alas we had to make last visits for one of our cats and one of our dogs within the last two weeks. :-( The practice handled it very well, though- there is one of their examination rooms that has an outside door so we could come in (masked) and hold our pets while they passed without running undue risks for us or the vets or their staff.
Being a 60 year old overweight male with rheumatoid arthritis I am the one in the family who is generally reluctant to go out, though I am getting much better with that. The one thing I would not do is get my hair cut commercially.
Well we dug out an old hair clipping kit, and my industrious and lovely wife is now cutting my hair, and has become quite capable. It is also something I don’t expect will change if and when we are past COVID, because it saves $15 every six weeks, and $15 is $15.