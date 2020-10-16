Something To Listen To This Fine Friday

Today I have a song for you, and you may or may not enjoy it, but here it is regardless of your enjoyment levels.

I actually first heard this song because it was used as the background music for the season 7 trailer of Voltron: Legendary Defender. It’s quite fitting for that show, which I’m sure is why they picked it.

But anyways this is definitely a favorite of mine, I listen to it almost everyday or at least every other day, so I hope you like it! Let me know your thoughts in the comments, or if you have anymore “dark pop” genre recommendations similar to this. And have a great day!

-AMS

Category: Athena Scalzi    

6 Comments on “Something To Listen To This Fine Friday”

  1. I liked it. Later today I will play it again. I have some anime music bookmarked on my desktop. No dark pop, though. The closest I get is the opening to Last Exile.

    Coincidentally, I was just yesterday looking at some Whatever 2014 archives where some science fiction fans were being weird about their tastes being the only right and proper tastes for sf. I was reminded of widespread teenage music snobbery. My opinion? If it makes one happy to go behind the barn with one’s peers and enjoy being snobs for sf or music, then no harm no foul. Just don’t broadcast “put downs” in public.

    Athena, I like how your enthusiasms in music and other areas are always positive, without negativity.

  2. I liked it; very much in keeping with my tastes. If you haven’t encountered Ruelle yet, you might check out some of her work:

  3. No picture … scrolled to signature … though Scalzi senior is more likely to opt for singular vs plural nouns when the choice exists – I think – so I had a clue. I suppose I should also be able to tell by listening to the song but I have no real sense of Scalzi senior’s range, probably with good reason.

  4. Roughly contemporary with that was this song, “Plastic Heart” by Nostalghia, that was popularized in the movie John Wick 2. She has quite a lot of other good dark pop music, too.

  5. Hey Athena- liking it a lot, but I adored Voltron to bits as well! I’ve always liked a bit of Dark Pop, but my recommendation veers a bit more towards dance. It’s Hollow Earth by Pye Corner Audio (from the album of the same name), and it’s one of my go-to tracks. It’s on a small British label called Ghost Box, which specialises in a lot of electronica, but with a very 70s vibe and an eccentric Britishness. Anyway, here’s a link- say hi to everyone, including the humans!

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Register to Vote!
The flag of the United States of America In the US, 2020 is likely to be the most significant election in a generation. If you're an adult US citizen it's important that you (yes, you) register to vote and then vote by November 3, 2020. Several states are purging voters from their rolls, and efforts are being made to make voting by mail unreliable. It's important also to check your registration, and to have a plan to vote early. Don't let anyone take your right to vote!

Register to vote: via Vote.gov.

Check your registration: via the National Association of Secretaries of State.

Election Day in the US is November 3rd, 2020. Remember to vote then or make arrangements to vote early!
Whatever Days
October 2020
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
