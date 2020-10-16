Something To Listen To This Fine Friday
Today I have a song for you, and you may or may not enjoy it, but here it is regardless of your enjoyment levels.
I actually first heard this song because it was used as the background music for the season 7 trailer of Voltron: Legendary Defender. It’s quite fitting for that show, which I’m sure is why they picked it.
But anyways this is definitely a favorite of mine, I listen to it almost everyday or at least every other day, so I hope you like it! Let me know your thoughts in the comments, or if you have anymore “dark pop” genre recommendations similar to this. And have a great day!
-AMS
I liked it. Later today I will play it again. I have some anime music bookmarked on my desktop. No dark pop, though. The closest I get is the opening to Last Exile.
Coincidentally, I was just yesterday looking at some Whatever 2014 archives where some science fiction fans were being weird about their tastes being the only right and proper tastes for sf. I was reminded of widespread teenage music snobbery. My opinion? If it makes one happy to go behind the barn with one’s peers and enjoy being snobs for sf or music, then no harm no foul. Just don’t broadcast “put downs” in public.
Athena, I like how your enthusiasms in music and other areas are always positive, without negativity.
I liked it; very much in keeping with my tastes. If you haven’t encountered Ruelle yet, you might check out some of her work:
No picture … scrolled to signature … though Scalzi senior is more likely to opt for singular vs plural nouns when the choice exists – I think – so I had a clue. I suppose I should also be able to tell by listening to the song but I have no real sense of Scalzi senior’s range, probably with good reason.
Roughly contemporary with that was this song, “Plastic Heart” by Nostalghia, that was popularized in the movie John Wick 2. She has quite a lot of other good dark pop music, too.
Hey Athena- liking it a lot, but I adored Voltron to bits as well! I’ve always liked a bit of Dark Pop, but my recommendation veers a bit more towards dance. It’s Hollow Earth by Pye Corner Audio (from the album of the same name), and it’s one of my go-to tracks. It’s on a small British label called Ghost Box, which specialises in a lot of electronica, but with a very 70s vibe and an eccentric Britishness. Anyway, here’s a link- say hi to everyone, including the humans!
I really liked it. Thank you for sharing it. :)