Reporting in From Trump Country, 2020
Four years ago (almost exactly), I wrote about Darke County, the place in Ohio where I live, and how I expected it would vote in the 2016 presidential election. Darke County is a small rural county, and like most small rural counties in the United States, it skews pretty seriously conservative and Republican. As part of the 8th District of Ohio, it hasn’t sent a Democrat to the House of Representatives since 1932, and it hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since 1964. It’s as reliably Republican as you can get, and in 2016 I predicted that Donald Trump would take the county with about 70% of the vote, a number I picked out of the air based on the share of the vote previous Republican candidates for president garnered in the county while I was living in it.
Well, I was wrong about that. Trump won the county with 78.53 percent of the vote — not just outstripping my own prediction by eight and a half points, but winning the county by the largest percentage of any presidential candidate going back at least to 1856, that being the presidential election where Wikipedia stops breaking down the Ohio presidential votes by county. He also did so by a substantial margin over the next highest percentage-getter (that would be Mitt Romney, with 71.72%).
Regardless of whether I like it or not — and I don’t — Trump was a historic candidate for Darke County, and one whose selection cannot merely and entirely be explained away by reflexive Republican lever-pulling. My county chose Donald Trump, specifically. The vast and unambiguous majority of the voters here wanted what he was selling. And, well. They got it, all right.
Now it’s 2020, and you may ask: How does Darke County feel about Trump four years on?
The answer, at least as far as I can see: Pretty much the same, actually, and those who are in the tank for him are even more obviously in the tank for him than they were four years ago. Four years ago in Bradford, the town where I live, there were Trump street signs, like the one in the picture above. Here in 2020, there are multiple signs per yard, and banners, and flags, not just with Trump’s name on them, but of him standing on a moving tank whilst screaming eagles fly alongside him, and no, those flags are not being flown ironically, they really mean it. There are occasional Biden signs, mostly of modest size, but anecdotally they are outnumbered by Trump signs by at least twenty to one. The 2020 Darke County Trump tank is deep and perhaps a bit frantic. If Trump is hoping for “shy voters” to suddenly spring up to take him to victory, he’s not going to get them here. Darke County Trump supporters may be many things, but shy does not appear one of them.
Whether the ostentatiousness of Trump’s supporters here will translate to the same number of votes as he got in 2016, or if it’s just whistling in the dark(e) by people who can read the news as well as anyone else and can see the looming electoral massacre, I can’t say. I can say it would not surprise me at all for Trump to once again get 79% of the Darke County vote, give or take a few percentage points. I will be surprised if he gets less than 75% of the vote. If he somehow slides below 70%, I’ll be in shock, and Biden will almost certainly have had a landslide victory, which will include taking Ohio as a whole.
And you may ask, well, how can this possibly be? Did Darke County not experience the same previous four years as all the rest of the country? Does its citizens not see how historically awful Trump is? What are they thinking? How can this be explained away?
Well, and in no particular order, here are some of the reasons why I think Trump is still going to take Darke County, Ohio (note well: My explanations will mostly not be the reasons offered by actual Trump voters):
1. In fact, Darke County didn’t experience the same four years as some other places. Darke is, again, a small rural county in Ohio. It’s 98.5% white, and conservative in a Republican state. Trump’s awfulness is mitigated here by the county’s whiteness, Trump’s general lack of antagonism for Ohio as a whole, and by the fact that although agriculture has been disrupted by his administration’s dimwitted policies, Trump and the GOP are perfectly fine with welfare for farmers and the agricultural sector. The pandemic has not bitten down as hard here as it has in other places, both in the state and in the US in general. Don’t get me wrong, Darke County has not escaped the general rain of shit from the last four years. But it’s fair to say it’s been a lighter steady patter of raindrops at the periphery of a much larger storm.
2. Trump is offering up conservative policies and judges. He’s doing a whole bunch of other really shitty things, because he’s a corrupt and bigoted grifter, but also, you can’t deny that he’s danced with them whut brung him, and given doctrinaire social and economic conservatives pretty much everything they’ve wanted over the last four years. And guess what? If he wins the election, they get another four years of that! There are a whole lot of people for whom that’s enough — or at least, there are enough who want what they can only get with a Trump win (Biden’s not gonna stuff any more poorly vetted, stridently doctrinaire conservative judges on the bench) that they’re willing to put up with graft and corruption that they don’t think is going to affect them, anyway.
3. A whole bunch of the voters are being fed shit from social media and questionable news sources and either they don’t know it or they don’t care. It’s not an exaggeration to say that the epistemic capture in the US of (not only, but in particular) poor and working class whites by conservatives, billionaires and propagandists is one of the great social engineering success stories of the last half century. This includes an informational ecosystem that’s easy to get into and hard to get out of because it simultaneously stimulates fear and anger responses, degrades one’s own ability to reason, and breeds mistrust in outside sources and political points of view. In other words: cult conditioning.
Now, it would unfair nonsense to suggest the people of a county that hasn’t gone for a Democrat since LBJ would not be reliably voting for whomever the GOP candidate was every four years. But it’s not unfair nonsense to say that convincing a historically large percentage of these folks to vote for someone who four years ago was clearly not competent to be president, and in 2020 has a nearly four-year record of venal graft and malice, is the fruit of a decades-long effort to get into their heads and make them resistant to actual facts that are right in front of them. It’s not coincidence that QAnon is metastasizing through conservative and GOP circles at breathtaking speed; having a millions-strong corps of voters willing to lap up even that level of rank bullshit is in fact the goal.
(“But her emails!” Well, yes, and that’s to my point exactly — the decades-long demonization of Hillary Clinton far out of proportion to any actual misdeed or misstep she might have ever made is a perfect case study of how this epistemic capture has worked, and helped to make her a weak enough candidate that a walking loaf of unearned privilege like Trump could edge her out of the presidency.)
Related and slightly more charitably:
4. Not everyone actually follows or cares about politics. These are low-information voters but it doesn’t mean they’re stupid; it just means on a day-to-day basis they’re worried about what life is dishing out directly in front of them. The US is really good at filling up all your hours with work and family and errands and Dancing With the Stars and/or The Bachelor, especially if you are poor or working class and you’re on an economic precipice anyway. Politics is a luxury item in the United States, and again, we work really hard to make it so. So when it comes down to voting, often it’s just easier to pick a team to root for, and probably the one that all your friends and family are rooting for and the one you see and hear talked about on radio, TV and social media.
I understand that most of the people who are reading this aren’t that sort of person and possibly cannot fathom how someone could be this sort of person. But if you’ll allow me a moment of cynicism here, let me suggest that these sorts of voters are some of a political party’s favorite. Nothing like someone unthinkingly punching in a party line vote, no matter if you are Republican or Democrat. The parties rely on that sort of “this is my team” thinking. And here in Darke County, that team is the Republicans.
5. Some of the people voting for Trump are just shitty bigots. As I (and others) have said before, not everyone who votes for Trump is a shitty bigot, but all the shitty bigots are voting for Trump. I’m not going to pretend my home county doesn’t have its fair share of shitty bigots. They’re everywhere! Darke County is not different.
6. Rather more of the people voting for Trump are not shitty bigots in their daily lives, but don’t have to deal with the fallout of shitty bigotry, so, meh. Hey, you know what’s really hard to make white straight cis people understand? The dynamics of systemic bigotry! It will not be news for many of you reading this that the US is really good at convincing people that so long as they aren’t actively a shitty bigot every waking moment of their lives, that they don’t have to be concerned with, or engaged on, issues of systemic bigotry — and indeed (see point 3 above) there’s a whole apparatus designed to make them feel like when other people want them to engage on those systemic issues, it’s them who are being attacked when they’re good people, okay?
And they are perfectly good lovely people on a day to day basis, who also aren’t wrapping their heads around what a vote for Trump means to so many other people and in a larger context… or they are, and have decided it’s not really all that bad.
I’m not here to excuse voting for a shitty bigot. What I said four years ago about it still stands, and here in 2020, you can’t say you don’t know who Trump is as a president, even if you are a low-information voter. My friends, no one who has the mental capacity to fill out a ballot is that low-information at this point. Voting for Trump in 2020 is an explicitly racist, sexist, homophobic and transphobic act, among the many other terrible things that it is.
Also, it’s something that at least 70% of my neighbors, and possibly as many as 80% of them, are planning to do in a couple of weeks, if they have not already done so.
I’ve had a lot of folks ask me (and some others judge me) about that and ask me what it’s like. The answer I have for that is, well, I don’t know, what’s it like for you? Very few of us, I suspect, and especially the straight white cis folks, are completely without a Trump voter somewhere in our social orbit, just as very few Trump voters are completely without a Biden voter in their midst — I mean, for at least some of those Trump voters, that person is me. 63 million Americans voted for Trump in 2016; it’s not unreasonable to predict he’ll pull close to that number in this election as well (I’m hoping for much less, mind you). And some of those voters might be, and statistically speaking are likely to be, your family members, or friends, or neighbors or co-workers or classmates.
For me: the ones that are active, shitty bigots I am happy to leave by the side of the road, and have, when it’s come to that. As for the rest, well, you know, look: I am not innocent in my life of having benefited from and even having leveraged to my advantage the biases of the system. I’m still working to be a better person on that score. I recognize that I’ll be working on myself, and to make the world and my country fairer and more just for everyone, until I die, and that I will leave the work undone when I go. We are all in process.
Including, potentially, people who voted for Trump. There are some people who voted for Trump in 2016 who are actively casting a vote against him in 2020 because they realize now the danger he represents. There are going to be some people who will need to have him lose (knock on wood) this year and have all his presidential protections stripped away before they recognize all the graft and corruption and malign incompetence he brought into the White House, and how it damaged the country. Part of me is gonna want to yell at them because Jesus Christ it was all right there how could you not see it, but another part of me is going to take a breath and remember we are all on the metaphorical road to Damascus, and some people take longer to have the scales fall from their eyes. When they do, work can begin.
Biblical allusions aside, I’m not, shall we say, expecting miracles. I’m also not expecting Darke County to go blue in 2024. But I think it’s okay to hope for some change, and to work for it as well. We’ll see how it goes.
In the meantime, please vote, folks. It matters.
Notes!
1. Political post, Mallet is out, be decent and kind to each other in discussion, so on and so forth. Also remember I have my BINGO cards out for unthought-out political screeding and if your comment ticks too many squares the Mallet will find it. Engage your brain, not talking points, please.
2. For the record I happily acknowledge that this is the sort of piece that a straight white cis dude could (and in fact did) totally write, and that a) it is thus open to criticism on that score, b) other people who are white and/or straight and/or cis and/or male might disagree with some or all of its premises and construction. That’s fair! Have at it.
3. Hey, could we not have whaddaboutism in this thread, please? I acknowledge that neither Biden nor the Democrats, or the supporters of each are flawlessly on the side of angels, but a) I’m not talking about them here, I’m talking about Trump, the GOP and the voters thereof, b) let’s not pretend at the moment that “both sides are just as bad.” Peddle that bullshit elsewhere, thanks.
4. Also, triumphal “root for my team” exercises will be frowned upon and likely to be Malleted, either from blue or red perspectives. Let’s not act like low-information voters here, please.
5. As a final point, I note Darke County because I happen to live here, but I suspect the same dynamic is at play at a whole lot of counties like Darke County: small, rural, mostly-to-almost-entirely white, and historically conservative/Republican. Darke County is not that unusual, folks.
I didn’t think there could be a redder county than mine, which went for Trump in 2016 with just about 72 percent. A rather depressing number of down-ballot races never even bother running a non-GOP candidate. I’m optimistic enough people have realized that this shit show doesn’t deserve a renewal, but I’m realistic enough to not count on it.
A good friend of mine, white, college, female, voted for Trump before and will again. She doesn’t read the newspapers and doesn’t watch the news. She only uses social media for her real estate sales. She always votes Republican at the top of the ticket and Democrat through the bottom. She is as uninformed as you can get but she doesn’t see why she should *have* to be informed just because of Trump. She exasperates me.
[Deleted for bullshit – JS]
Yeah, I’m gonna bitch about #4. If you can’t be bothered to research the issues beyond Facebook, Twitter, and the crap that lands in your mailbox, and TV ads then please do us all a favor and don’t vote. Cuz your sources are shit, your opinion is shit and your vote is shit.
I admire your optimism, that the scales will fall from people’s eyes. Personally, I have none of that optimism. After 4 years you have to be choosing to be willfully oblivious and plenty are. Add to that my general feeling that he’s unlikely to ever actually be punished for any misdeeds anyhow, and I think the odds of the masses that support him ever acknowledging that he was, and always will be a poor choice.
Instead it’s all just going to be more “deep state” bullshit, and rampant denial of facts and logic. He was cheated. We were all cheated, etc, etc, etc.
What would it take to move Darke blue? Is it even possible?
Interestingly, the ‘fancy’ street in our neighborhood here in SF (read: the one with the expensive houses that’s actually in a different district from the rest of the neighborhood because rich people) has a TON of Biden signs in the window. They’ve usually skewed conservative or centrist in the past.
Related, we visited my in-laws north of here the other day and saw exactly ONE Trump sign the entire time…on the lawn of their neighbors across the street.
I agree Trump supporters aren’t shy. They are loud! I don’t think the silent majority are Trump supporters.
I live in a similarly red area. Thanks for putting this down in print for those don’t see life in the rural red areas of the Midwest in their day to day.
I’ve always split my vote down here in Houston and sometimes voted in the GOP primary As it is inconceivable any Republican officeholder at any level can’t see the sheer malice of this administration, I voted Democratic for every candidate, On November 4 I’ll go back to eyeing both the Democrats and Republicans warily, but for now we need to put a stake in the heart of Trumpism. My fear is that we’ve lost the GOP as a viable center-right party for the next generation as the moderates just walk away from the crazies.
“But can we agree that socialism is not a good thing?”
No.
My home county is Multnomah, Oregon (the home of Portland). It’s the exact opposite of Darke Country. Here, the Republicans often don’t run candidates for the local state house and senate positions (the city & county offices are all non-partisan. As pleasant as Darke County is, I really don’t think I could live there. (Among other things, I wouldn’t want to not live in a city.) Based on actions of Trump supporters in some area, I don’t think I’d feel safe there.
(And don’t repeat the lies back that the right-wing press and the GOP has been saying about Portland. Other than the businesses that have closed because of the pandemic, our day-to-day life is fine here–as long as we can keep Trump’s storm-troopers out..)
Chris Shorb:
“What would it take to move Darke blue?”
80 years.
My 89-year-old mother, who is white with a high school education, is anxiously waiting for her ballot so that she can vote for Biden, and help get rid of Trump.
Thank you for this. I live in a comparable area in Canada (Alberta) and the feeling of being alone and under constant siege is exhausting. It means a lot to hear rational words from someone else in a similar (arguably worse) place.
Again, thank you!
In defense of Wikipedia, the Republican Party didn’t exist before 1854 and didn’t run a presidential candidate until 1856.
Having said that, it is a cult. Even if these people were to read periodicals all day long with CSPAN on in the background, they’re voting for Trump.
You can not reason them out of it, because they did not reason themselves into it.
Sadly, I too have Trump voter friends. What it boils down to, despite what they say (he’s for law and order, he protects my religion, etc.), my 401K is doing ok and I don’t want my hard earned money going to anyone else. The other things he does don’t affect me so I don’t care.
I am reminded of that poem:
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
Rural western Canada is very solidly conservative too. It’s sad. 90 years ago Canada’s socialist party was formed by western farmers and for quite a while was the core of their support. Now they’d vote for Trump if they could.
[Deleted because I have reason to believe this is a sockpuppet — JS]
I have some friends, one is my business partner, who actually believe the things Trump and Fox news say. I can’t figure it out, because you can’t have a civil conversation about that whole alternate universe. I really is a division that goes too deep, even is Q is a Filipino pig farmer,
I do think Trump has lost enough support that Biden will win, but I will not put any money on it. I know that some of the things I identify with have been affected by disinformation, but there is so much of it out there for the others guys, I can almost see how they can get there from here.
What I get from trump supporters if I ever point out anything is basically that I’m brainwashed by the liberal media. They don’t even get that he can say one thing one week, and the next be saying the opposite and denying that he ever said the first, even though it’s right there on video, and they probably saw it when he said it.
He’s run his businesses on the edge of being pyramid schemes, talk them up, get loans and investments, pull money out like crazy and pay off just enough investors that talk stays positive, have a bunch of contractors do work, and then pull the plug on the business when it’s sucked dry of capital. Offer the contractors pennies on the dollar for the money they are owed, since the alternative for them is getting the same in bankruptcy court, fighting high priced lawyers, and what little the do get going to their own lawyers. One issue with this is it’s forgiven debt, which you have to pay taxes on, but somehow he’s claimed the losses as his losses. That’s why he’s paid little in taxes in years, false losses. Then he repeats with the next idea.
For this people saw him as some kind of business genius due to this, and voted for him as a non-politician. Somehow they thought anybody had to be better than a non-politician. Even better if it’s a millionaire self made businessman(if you don’t look close at his business dealings)
Then you’ve got the solid conservatives, who are going to vote republican no matter what, because they think doing otherwise would mean voting for communist socialists who are going to allow mass murder of just born babies, allow mass immigration and give the immigrants full time high wages as welfare, paid for by raising taxes 200%
“But can we agree that socialism is not a good thing?”
I’d love to discuss the pitfalls of socialism with people, if socialism were even on the ballot. If you say a Biden presidency would represent socialism coming to the States, you are either lying, delusional, or stupid. Even the soi-disant “socialists” that have achieved any level of success in American politics would have to call themselves Social Democrats in any country where real socialists or communists have any appreciable influence.
One note about the sign with Trump and the eagle and the flag. It isn’t even a real U.S. flag! Too many stripes, not enough stars. Says something about Trumpers, maybe.
Look, it’s one thing to have *a* Trump voter in your orbit. It’s quite another for *80%* of your neighbors to be in that camp. My reaction to a giant Trump tank eagle flag is not dissimilar to seeing an Iron Cross or swastika flag from the side of the road.
It’s great that it doesn’t effect your life or give you agoraphobia! But I would not feel safe in that environment. And I’m white!
Ugh, *affect
[Deleted for responding to a deleted comment. No worries, John Lorentz, you’re good — JS]
I live in a deep-blue county in a purple state that Trump won by about 35,000 votes in 2016. The conservatives here are desperately trying to peel away just enough liberal votes in this state to throw it to him again. And they may succeed.
It is astounding and terrifying how many people I know will happily acknowledge that they don’t feel any need to read a newspaper because they get their news on face-book. I know that’s been part of the larger strategy for decades, along with the Republican approach of “no office too small” in pursuing EVERYTHING on the ballot, but it still shocks me how well both have worked.
The thing that scares me the most right now is not so much Trump’s own strategies (the guy is dumber than a box of rocks and couldn’t articulate a strategy if it was on the teleprompter), but rather those of the rabidly conservative old white men who are desperately trying to hold onto power for a few years longer. Plus the fear of what the white supremacists will do to aid and abet them, now that they’ve finally got one of their own in the Oval Office. Then on top of that, add in the foreign actors who are very well aware that it is to their advantage to have a narcissistic loose cannon in charge, and you’ve got a perfect recipe for a rerun of 2016.
That’s what keeps me up nights worrying. If the cadre of conservatives and white supremacists can manage to disenfranchise just 50,000 Dem voters in my state, we could once again be a swing state that allows him to steal another election. I don’t care what the polls say; didn’t the polls show Hilary with something like a 90% chance of winning at this point in 2016? The Republican machine helped him to steal that election, and with four years to prepare for this one, I am terrified that they’re going to do so again in 2020.
I’ve voted, my county clerk’s office has acknowledged that they received my ballot, and I’ve done my tiny little bit to keep my county deep blue and my state on the violet side of purple. I just wish I could sleep at night.
Every time John writes about Darke County I want to scream about apologetics…
My county will have probably four to five times the number of people vote for Trump than Darke County purely because of population. My county will still probably go for Biden, likewise my state of Colorado will probably go Democrat.
I know that most of the time my community is a subset of that. I have had customers go Wuhan flu at me because I am a white guy who does manual labor- so I must agree.. I don’t.
But I call it COVID or coronavirus and change the subject back to work.
I can think of a husband of a someone I like who will vote for Trump. I haven’t shunned him though I know his politics and he knows mine. I keep trying to edge him as part of my wider community into a better direction.
There are people who need to be shunned and those who need examples of something else, and others that need guidance. I try, probably not as much as I should. Privilege is easy, even if to rest in it probably isn’t responsible.
The apologetics is more general than John. It is America.
I might, in my not so good moments, might think Darke county? Shitty racist Republicans. Everything that is wrong with America… But that isn’t fair. My community might not be a segregated but it has more of that this Darke County does. I’m not sorry for that. I do sort of shun those areas now. The same way I avoid a lot of Republicans I don’t think I can help in my community. I think that is all I can do from the outside.
But I do hope John does more from within. That he uses his privilege responsibly. To change what he can within the community that he lives. As an example, as an influence, and as a voice that Darke county and America can be better than this.
I try to do more in my county in return.
So here’s the thing, Scalzi. It’s nice that your neighbors are nice to you, and it’s nice that they’re mostly Nice People ™. It’s even nice that you’re self-aware about the fact that their niceness to you is a function of your race and sexual identity (and income). And I do understand that not everyone who votes for Trump is a monster. And yes, we’re all on the road to Damascus, etc.
BUT.
When you say that they knew what they were getting, and boy did they ever get it, that’s a nicely formed little bon mot, but don’t just move on from there. They knew they were getting treason and racism and grift and all the other abominations, and they signed off on it (as you explained in your essay about cable TV packages, back toward the beginning of this nightmare). They don’t get a pass on that because they’re nice.
I approve of at least a certain base level of socialism. I LIKE having public education, libraries, fire fighters, paved and maintained roads. I’d like better still to know that if I should get too sick to work I won’t be sent home to die, uncared for because my insurance lapsed. So there is that. I live in South Dakota, so pretty damn red. Red enough that there isn’t a Democrat running in for the state house in my district. I had a choice of an R or an L. Some choice that. And of course my presidential vote has always gone for electors who didn’t get to vote… But I will vote anyway, and wonder what the hell has happened to the state of McGovern, Dasch., Johnson, and yes even Herseth. I see some hope that we might sway gently back towards sanity, not that we’ll make it all the way this year. There’s a humongous Tr*mp/P*nce sign in my neighbors yard, but the people with the T Flag have taken it down and replaced it with old glory and a POW flag. So I take that as a positive. We’re 12 miles from an air base and have a lot of retired military around here, so I’m hoping for a slight improvement in our area. 2016 saw Tr*mp with 61.5% of the vote, to Hillary Clinton’s 31.7% She won a couple of counties where the Native American population is a majority. I suspect Biden may win those counties and a few more.
What’s it like being a blue dot in a red county?
Lonely and depressing is what it’s like, at least here. It’s like realizing that being friendly to people who are friendly to you but voted to take gay marriage away IS picking a side. Just not the side you sympathize with.
But there are now more Biden signs in my neighborhood than there are Trump signs (by a narrow margin and if I choose the streets carefully) and that is good. And I tell myself about 25% of the voters are Democrats, even here, and those people don’t deserve to be sawn off the country as a whole and left to sink. So I join with the local Democratic Party and try to turn out the Democratic vote and make sure to vote early myself and hope it is enough to help tip the country, if not the county, blue.
Ah, yes, living with Trump supporters among my family, and neighbors . . . you want to know the thing–well, one of them–that has me looking nervously at polls? There is a very human and understandable tendency to be unwilling to admit that one has made a mistake. Every person who voted for Trump in 2016 has to go through that shift, that gradual realization that “shit, I goofed,” in order to avoid voting for Trump again in 2020–and not all of them are going to be willing to do that, even to the extent of paying enough attention to what’s been going on in the world for the past three and a half years. (Avoidance and Denial are wonderful things, oh my, yes.) Some of them, of course, will manage it–both among the true-believer Trump voters and the casual “oh, well, why not?” Trump voters–simply because it has more to do with whether or not the person is willing to re-evaluate past choices than anything else. (Though admittedly, the more emotional commitment an individual has to a particular course of action, the harder it is to acknowledge that it is and has been and will be a wrong course of action.)
Still. The fear that there are people out there who just can’t face changing their minds because it would be admitting having been wrong in the first place is–one of the things that is keeping me up at night, at the moment.
If you live in a reliably Red county, can’t stand Trump and find Biden pathetic: What’s your opinion on voting jo20.com ?
Can’tVoteAnyway:
Assuming you’re speaking to me, a) I don’t find Biden pathetic and have already voted for him, b) counties don’t matter for presidential elections, states do, c) I’m not a libertarian and wouldn’t vote for one for president.
General comment:
Let’s table the discussion of socialism, please. It’s not relevant to this thread.
They don’t get a pass on that because they’re nice.
I’m voting for Biden, as I’ve voted for every Democrat since 1988 (when I was old enough to vote), because the GOP is and has been a dumpster fire since the Southern Strategy and the recruitment of racist Southern whites.
But…when I voted for Obama, I got to own his drone strikes, and his deportations, and his continuation of American imperialism (and I can do examples for *every* President back to the beginning, so don’t even). We all do. So let’s be a little more careful with the “you don’t get a pass.”
None of us get a pass. Trump’s an impressively awful example, but no American President is untarnished, and we all live with that original sin.
Living in a deeply blue city — the vote by mail ballots I requested back at the start of September still have not arrived. Early voting begins here on the 24th. But having requested a mail-in ballot, even if I haven’t gotten it, I now cannot vote in person, unless I bring that blank ballot with me and turn it in. This is deeply depressing, along with the whole city saying “We’re finished with the virus!” And cases are spiking like crazy again all over this region that got it under control.
I’m at the point of believing the human race needs to die off, the sooner the better. It’s too stupid to do anything else.
Referring to John’s last line in this blog post (“In the meantime, please vote, folks. It matters.)”:
* I received email on Tuesday that my ballot was in the mail. (Oregon is entirely vote-by-mail, and has been since the 90s.)
* I received my ballot on Wednesday.
* I filled my ballot out last night.
* I dropped it off at the library this morning (I could have dropped it in the mail and made use of the postage-paid envelope, but I was going to the library anyway).
* I received confirmation this afternoon that my ballot has been received.
A recent study came to the conclusion that Oregon is the easiest state to vote in, and I have no argument with that conclusion.
I was deeply sad to discover, through OpenSecrets, that a colleague I like who has always been very kind to me, is a Trump supporter. He grew up in a rural part of his state in an agricultural community, so it makes sense. He left my company before there was any chance of my running into him, which is fine, since I was wrestling with how to deal with him.
I appreciate you trying to break down why rural voters are so committed to Trump. I also live in a midwestern county, and it’s frustrating and perplexing to see so many people enthusiastically voting for him again after what we’ve seen these last four years. Talking with them, they seem to believe everything that they hear from Fox News and conservative talk radio. I don’t try to change their views about Trump, but I do get into arguments with them over their choice of media. It’s all I can do.
I’m from Seattle, where like Oregon we’ve been 100% vote by mail for over a decade. I volunteer every federal election cycle to help protect access to the polls in Las Vegas. Early voting opened in Vegas today. In my eight hours observing, my anecdotal thoughts are: both parties have many motivated early voters. I saw a man in his full on white supremacist leather biker vest, rune and death head patches and tattoos, waiting hours to vote. Also saw Pakistani-American neurologist in his scrubs and hospital tag, voting. While he might have been a trump supporter, I have my doubts. But I can say that trump supporters are highly motivated even in blue strongholds like Vegas. I think it is good for them to stand in line with Democrats, bc it does shown them that a lot of people are voting and would make it harder for an (honest) republican to dispute a biden victory. However the Democrats must not get complacent. Because everyone is turning out.
And for the love of this country, to honor the people who had to wait two hours next to the man with his deaths head and aryan tattoos and violently proclaiming jacket, please please don’t vote third party for president. Please don’t. You might not be worried about aryan nationalusts but a whole lot of your fellow Americans are at risk. Your libertarian leanings mean sh’t in that case, vote like the jacket guy wants a free pass to terrorize your neighbor even if it’s not you.
Apparently the citizens of Darke county are either unaware of your blog, or have never read it, or I suspect you would have been tarred and feathered and driven across the county line long ago. It is interesting to me that you’re not some kind of pariah that people won’t talk to.
So far, in the first three days of voting, more than 10% of the county has voted (just short of 60K),
It”s going to be interesting to see what the overall turnout is this year.