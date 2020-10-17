Small Business Saturday: Tarabusi Creek Cosmetics

Welcome to another Small Business Saturday! In case you missed the last one, this is where I write about a brand/company that I have bought and tried products of. These are not paid promotions or instances where I have been given free items in return for a post about them. These are just things I have bought and consumed on my own time, and liked enough to talk to all of you about. So let’s jump right in to the second installment of Small Business Saturday!

Today I’m here to talk about Tarabusi Creek Cosmetics, a Michigan-based skincare brand that makes soaps, scrubs, perfumes, lotions, candles, and more! All of their products are vegan and homemade in small batches. I actually came across them on Twitter, and you can check out theirs here!

Like I mentioned, they make a wide variety of skincare products, and so far I have tried three of their soaps. I have almost never used bar soap in my life, I always use liquid body wash, but I’m seriously loving the bar life. One thing I hate about liquid soap is when it gets low or close to empty, you have to shake it like a fuckin’ ketchup bottle and squeeze the shit out of it. Bars are kinda nice because they just like, disappear and you don’t have to throw away the bottle, so that’s cool regarding like sustainability and whatnot.

The first one I bought was called Toasted, and I chose this one because it was the very beginning of fall and I wanted something that matched the season, and what better to do that with than soap that smells like cinnamon and pumpkin chai? I was really impressed with this soap! I loved the way it lathered and it also smelled super amazing. It lasted about a month and a half for me before I bought a new one, and the second time around I bought two bars!

The second one is called Sunburst, and it’s a much milder soap that’s not as strongly fragranced. I decided on this one because at the time I bought it, it was on sale, and who doesn’t love a good sale? It’s really simple and nicely scented. The third one is called Ren Fest, and this one has such a fun design! It’s all colorful and marbled, and you can really tell here that they’re handmade because no two bars are the same. This one was a little too “manly” scented for me, but it is a really nice scent if you’re into that! I’m more of a floral or classic clean scent person myself, but I still really like the quality of the third one.

So, yeah, be sure to check them out, try a soap or a scrub, or even a candle! I hope you have as good an experience with this brand as I have so far. Oh, and shipping was really quick, too! So that’s a plus.

Have a great day!

-AMS