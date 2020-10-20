How Jack Skellington Is the World’s Most Lovable Problematic Skeleton
It’s that time of year again when The Nightmare Before Christmas is finally socially acceptable to watch, and thankfully it will remain in season until Christmas, because it is a wonderful film that doubles as both a Halloween and a Christmas movie. Though if you’re anything like me, you watch it far more often than just around the holidays.
You may remember I did a post about The Nightmare Before Christmas back in 2018. However, that post was only to express my adoration of the movie and tell you all it was my favorite. So, with the knowledge that it’s my favorite, let’s explore why my favorite character in my favorite movie of all time is actually kind of dick. And of course, spoiler warning (but it’s been almost thirty years since it came out, do you really need a spoiler warning after like, ten?).
Let’s talk about the fact that throughout the movie, it’s made very clear that Sally loves ol’ Bone Daddy. And she loves his presentation to the town over Christmas! That is, right until he swings back into Pumpkin King mode and describes Santa Claus, or Sandy Claws, as the monstrous ruler of Christmas Land. You can see the admiration and wonder on her face be replaced by a disturbed look.
So when the town starts getting ready for Christmas, Sally has some concerns, and tries to talk to Jack about them, but the boney biatch doesn’t listen. She tries to warn him of her vision, but he’s too obsessed over giving her a task to make his suit. He dismisses her worries about his “grand” ideas and then talks over her the entire time, until he basically says “okay I’ve given you your task now leave and get to it” without taking the time to hear her out. He never asks, “why do you think this?” or “what makes you feel this way?” He’s just so adamant about what he wants that he doesn’t give her the time of day.
I’m not sure about etiquette in Halloween Town, but Jack literally had three children kidnap someone. Verbatim, just straight up snatch and throw him into a trash bag. That’s pretty messed up! Spooky skeleton or not, you can’t just nab someone (even the music for that scene is called “Nabbed“). But, Jack feels literally no remorse about it, and you can tell by the way he steals Santa’s hat right off his head before the kids shove him back into the bag after presenting him to Jack.
It’s only after he ruins Christmas, gets blown out of the sky, and saves Santa and Sally that you can tell he feels bad. Jack apologetically hands Santa’s hat back to him; Santa yanks that hat out of Jack’s hands, then reprimands him for not listening to Sally.
(Also why do the kids just get off scot-free even though if they hadn’t given Santa to Oogie Boogie none of that would’ve been an issue? Jack specifically said to “leave that no good Oogie Boogie out of this!” But whatever, this isn’t about the kids, and their song about kidnapping Santa was fantastic, so I’ll let it slide.)
So, obviously, the big glaring problem with Jack and what makes him such a dick is that he tried to take over an entire other holiday, simply because he was bored and discontented with his life, and he felt he could, and even should, as seen in the quote from the song “Jack’s Obsession,” “And why should they have all the fun? It should belong to anyone. Not anyone, in fact, but me!”
It started out with a child-like wonder, and then grew into an admiration and love of everything Christmas Land had to offer. He loved the colors, the gifts, the decorations, the tree, everything about it. And then he tried to take it, and do it all himself, and just erase Santa out of the picture entirely and make Christmas his. And that’s what we call appropriation.
Being the ruler of one holiday wasn’t enough for ol’ Jack, the selfish skeleton wanted another one, but still wanted to keep his, too. That’s like the worst part, it wasn’t even a trade, he didn’t offer Santa Halloween, he just took Christmas and kept his own holiday on top of that. That’s a dick move.
Of course, by the end, Jack realizes his mistake and feels bad, and defeats Oogie Boogie and apologizes to Sally and everything, so he’s not a total dick. He was just misguided. At least that’s what I tell myself so I can still love Jack and The Nightmare Before Christmas as a whole.
Let me know in the comments if you think Jack was a total ass (and that Sally deserved better), or if Jack is just a lovable scamp, or somewhere in the middle. And have a great day!
-AMS
Sally absolutely deserved better, 100%/
Hi Athena — great essay and I love when we see people casting an eye over things they love to see if they hold up. NBC is a lovely movie — I’ve loved most of Burton’s reperetoire — but yeah, Jack is a jerk for much of the film!
I find I’m tiring of “misguided” characters in media… it feels like the writer wants it both ways: they want us to be able to revel in the bad behavior that we all wish we could get away with, then in the end excuse them (and ourselves!) that they (we) are really good and meant well. Even in this case, saying “misguided”… guided by whom or by what? If it’s our own internal desires and whims, then it’s more “I made bad choices”, isn’t it.
Good writing, good thinking… keep it up!
“…do you really need a spoiler warning after like, ten?).”
Yes, because there are still people out there that don’t know that Darth Vader is Luke’s father. Oops! Sorry! SPOILERS! :)
I entirely agree that Jack is an appropriative jackass. I also think the movie can be a comment on the benefits of shared culture. Jack is improved by his exposure to Christmas (once he realises that it’s not his to take over entirely) and also develops a new appreciation for his own.
This is a half-developed thought, I realise, but I’d like to think that the answer to the dubious appropriation is something about multicultural appreciation.
Yes, I agree. I like that Sally is feisty and keeps on going despite the odds. It does have a bit of the female trope of being smarter than the man and cleaning up after him. At least, it’s not as bad as the fantasy that a good woman can change a bad man into a good one. Jack was a really big jerk here and luckily, forgiven.
I still find it charming and think that it isn’t as bad as some other cultural norms expressed in movies (Twilight?). It’s one of our family classics, anytime of the year we please. Totally fantastic soundtrack.
I wholeheartedly embrace the thought of redemption and forgiveness by loved ones when we do majorly frack things up. I hope that’s what my kids get out of it.
TNBC has been one of my favorite movies since I saw it in the theatre as a teen.
The Jack and Sally thread was always my least favorite part. I felt like why does she even like him? Is this pseudo-romance even necessary to the story? It irritates me when movies directed at kids force romance.
The main themes are redemption and self acceptance. So, yeah, Jack acts like a jerk when he wants to be something he’s not but when realizes that he is fine the way he is he is able to undo his mistakes. It’s a beautiful messages and why I love this movie!
I love Christmas. I love Halloween. But never got the movie. Tim Burton is an aquired taste that I never got.
I also thought he sold out to Disney on Dumbo. For fans of Burton, it didn’t strike me as Burton.
Spoiler alerts are relevant forever because new people are born every day, and everything is new to them. It’s only respectful to grant them their spoiler warnings, even for old, obvious things.
I’d go with somewhere in the middle. Misguided, absolutely. The question in the end is, does he see the err of his diabolical ways? Sally is obviously in love with the man but does she deserve better? Ultimately that’s a question for Sally to answer. Love is a funny thing.
I’m always irritated when a relationship is completely one-sided and then that character is rewarded for it at the end. Sally spends the whole movie pining for Jack despite him being a) a criminal b) a jerk and c) totally dismissive of her, her feelings, and her affections. Yet the lesson at the end is…keep up the Eponine-in-Les-Mis-style pining, girls, because eventually he will notice you!
I have enjoyed this movie . . .but I only ship Jack and Sally because all her other options seem to be even worse. It is another cautionary tale about men who fail to listen to the women around them. A tale as old as Cassandra, I’m afraid.
From a writing perspective, Sally is the hero of this movie. Jack barely changes. Sally has the clear antagonist. Sally wins the heart of her beloved. (Even though he sucks.) That Jack is the big hero somehow because he goes from bored to less bored drives me up a wall.
My friend recently called this “Appropriation: The Movie” and I can’t stop thinking about it.
You pretty much nailed all of the reasons that this film did not resonate with me as it did for my college roommates (yes, I am “old”) when it was released, and why I know that I could have been a much better boyfriend for Sally the singing seamstress.
“No, I think not, it’s never to become, for I am not the one.” {sigh}
But I digress.
Oh sure, it IS a fabulous piece of stop-motion animation with the full talents of Danny Elfman and Tim Burton fully on display but the protagonist is as much a Grinchy villain as he is a misguided anti-hero, right down to the lovable dog sidekick. The whole endeavor is about Jack getting his way, completely based upon his vision, without regard for the literal vision that Sally tries to warn him of. It took me a good decade or so to realize that his boredom with what he had and then passionate embrace of this next new thing was just classic juvenile male behavior right down to the risk-taking behavior. Then I was able to reframe the film as a coming-of-age piece where Jack makes some poor decisions, has to live with the consequences, and learns the value of real friendship. After that, I am on board with the twofer holiday classic. I don’t love it, but now I have probably seen it at least as many times as “The Fifth Element.”
Hmmm, I may have to rewatch this. It is old enough that I saw it before I met my wife of, currently, 25 years. My then girlfriend and I went to see it to decide if it was appropriate for her then 6 year old son to see. I was firmly in the ‘no’ category which caused our first big fight (which probably should have told me more than I detected then) Due to that, the movie has always had a certain odd memory for me. My wife knows of this, but has no desire to see it for any reason. Maybe some night when she is out I should rewatch it. Maybe not, but maybe.
I like it mostly for the songs and art. Also the kids-opening-gifts scenes.
Yeah, Jack is a total dick for almost the whole movie. He doesn’t listen to anyone, and even when he literally comes under fire he thinks it’s a compliment. He makes up a propaganda version of Santa Claus, The Sandy Claws, to justify his appropriation.
In short, he’s a Republican.
Favorite songs: What’s This and Kidnap the Sandy Claws.
Thanks for a great post.
I loved the movie when it came out (30 years, really !?), and still think it’s fantastic.
I hope to see it again this year.
I spun this to my first grader as “Sally saves Christmas and teaches Jack to let other holidays alone and be with his friends.” So the OogieBoogie scene is “when Sally and Santa distract Oogie so that Jack can untie the magic bag of bugs” and Santa can re-do Christmas.
A major point of the film is that appropriation, done poorly and without dialogue, is wrong. Another is that people in power need to listen to everyone, and especially women, who have been marginalized (Sally is the DOctor’s Angel in the House who becomes a Cassandra figure). It also warns about burnout (because of neoliberalism, exemplified by the prizes the mayor gives out), unexamined lives, and narcissism. The film is a morality tale.
I always hated the movie. Too problematic for me from the start, and I’ve never seen any reason to be an apologist for it. Yes, you sure can write a catchy song about any level of abuse; why does that somehow make it better?
Jack causes damage far beyond the ammends he makes.