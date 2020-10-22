Political (Dis)Engagement
Here’s a piece I’m thinking about today, in the New York Times: The Real Divide in America Is Between Political Junkies and Everyone Else.
The opening grafs from the article:
The common view of American politics today is of a clamorous divide between Democrats and Republicans, an unyielding, inevitable clash of harsh partisan polarization.
But that focus obscures another, enormous gulf — the gap between those who follow politics closely and those who don’t. Call it the “attention divide.”
What we found is that most Americans — upward of 80 percent to 85 percent — follow politics casually or not at all. Just 15 percent to 20 percent follow it closely (the people we call “deeply involved”): the group of people who monitor everything from covfefe to the politics of “Cuties.”
What the article describes is… fairly accurate in my experience? My own circle of friends is pretty political in general — either being political is part of their identity, or their identity is political, or both — but outside of my circle of friends are family, acquaintances and neighbors who largely don’t engage with politics with the same attentiveness or fervor. When you are a politically-oriented person, it’s easy to forget that many if most people don’t engage with politics with the same intensity.
I’ll be the first to note that this doesn’t make sense to me — I am of the opinion that politics is only slightly less important than breathing — but then again I was and am a professional opinion-haver. I think you all will recall that I was a newspaper columnist back in the day, and in that column I was writing about current events, including politics. And of course for the last twenty-two years I’ve been writing about it here and elsewhere, too. I have to acknowledge that both professionally and personally, it’s possible I’m an outlier.
And you might be, too! If you are a politically-oriented person, it’s not really that much of a surprise that your immediate circle of friends might be politically-oriented as well. It’s not that much of a surprise because whatever one’s enthusiasms, it makes sense that the people you like spending time with might have similar enthusiasms. Did you know: I write science fiction novels? Do you know what it is that quite a lot of my friends and acquaintances read (and write)? Science fiction novels! And yet, immediately outside of that circle of friends, the number of people who read and write science fiction novels drops off precipitately, into the realm of people who read science fiction novels seldom, or, indeed, at all.
Politics is more important than science fiction, though, you might say, and I wouldn’t disagree with that. But just because something is important doesn’t mean people give it importance. Cishet white folks most of all can make that choice, but I don’t think it’s something that only cishet white people do; I know friends of various marginalized communities who have expressed frustration at others in those communities who are not as politically engaged. Some people don’t care, or think it’s important, or, at the very least, don’t think it’s something they need to think about all the time.
Does this mean that they won’t be responsible voters every couple of years? I think the knee-jerk reaction of everyone who prioritizes politics is to say that they won’t be responsible voters — this is where cranky people say things like “I would rather they don’t vote at all!” — but I think that’s uncharitable. I think it’s possible for someone who doesn’t live and breathe politics to take some time prior to voting to catch up on the big stuff and vote responsibly. And if they don’t… well, as I said in a previous entry, I don’t think political parties really see that as much of a problem. They’re just as happy with someone who will go in and reflexively vote a straight line party ticket as they are with someone who sweats their choices in every race, and maybe even more so, since the person who is really thinking about it might make a non-party-line vote.
I should be clear that how one votes matters, and once again, I think voting for Trump this year is an intrinsically bigoted and dangerous act, not to be excused by “well, I’m not really that political.” One can act politically even when one doesn’t engage with the field of politics. But I do think that those of us who live and breathe politics do well to remember that it’s not an all-encompassing thing for a whole lot of people. They’re not ignorant, or dimwitted, or apathetic. They have a different set of priorities regarding how they want to apportion their brain cycles. One can agree or disagree with those choices, but it doesn’t change the fact those choices are being made.
I don’t think this should surprise anyone. We have had, since the Reagan administration, a continuous stream of messaging that says “Government is dumb and can’t do anything right, so why bother. They’re all a bunch of crooks anyway.” We are at a point now where we see that reflected in the “Both sides are bad! (so vote Republican)” arguments from the same non-engaged people. Why bother being involved if BSAB, right?
But deeper than that I think it is because how you politic is a direct reflection of your values. Politics is the values of a society written into policy. In America, there are a whole lot of shitty people out there that can otherwise pass as “nice” to those not involved with them. You wrote an essay on that topic not all that long ago.
You are how you vote. Being politically engaged forces people to deal with their actual values, and lots of people aren’t comfortable with that, because, well, they aren’t “nice” at all.
It is always worth remining us political junkies of this distinction. On the other hand, I am one of those who believes that everything is politics — we just don’t think in those terms. For instance, having military flyovers at sporting events is politics. Singing the national anthem is as much politics as not singing it. Not voting is politics. Trevor Noah was very sharp on this point in an event at the University of Michigan earlier this week (https://ums.org/performance/trevor-noah/ — you had to register, for free, for the live broadcast, not sure if they will be making it generally available later). People who say that they aren’t political in fact are being political — it is their political position to be passive subjects rather than political actors, but that is a politics.
As someone who is very political (hell, I held office for 9 years; 1 year appointment, 2 four-year elected terms), all of this to the nth degree. Most people don’t care until politics intersects with their lives, and then they care deeply. As we used to joke about in council, as long as we don’t embezzle all the funds the majority of people don’t really care what we do, but let the snow plows be a half-hour late and, oh boy, will you hear about it. Is not caring about politics a political statement? In an existential sense, yes. And it’s easier to ignore politics until you rub against it (if you’re in the majority, you won’t often rub against it). But in truth, people just want to go about their lives (yes, in itself it is a political stance, you’re a smart kid, sit down). It’s only when they have to care that they get involved. Which is why change is slow to happen.
I am a recovering politics junkie and have to disengage. I needed to learn how to do that at one point because…well…corporate spouse during the Bush era and it didn’t get much better under Clinton. Now I’m bitter because, well, everyone is finally waking up to what I was yelling about in the 90s about the rise of evangelical politics (and I remember a LOT of dismissive comments–I was a Democratic party organizer who supported Brown in 1992 and was blown off for that very reason).
I called this shit way back when, but no one wanted to listen. Arrgh, going toward that bitter part again…sigh. Being a Cassandra is not fun, and when I look at my notes for my first series, I called a lot of what is happening now. Wish I could find my very first set of notes where I project out the alternate scenarios post-1992. I can find the updated notes from 2007 but not the first set. They’re somewhere around. I just don’t know where.
As for other people, thing is, I know people who are genuinely nice. They’d give you the shirt off of their back and they are first to answer the call for help within the community. But their politics suck. There’s a huge disconnect between how they vote and how they act. Part of that is a strict division in their own minds between politics and real life. They see politics as acting upon them, not them as part of politics. And until political junkies understand that division, and that there are people out there who genuinely believe that politics is not personal, they’re just not going to get it.
I think my question is this
I can understand people being not overly interested in politics (or burned out or having issues with the process) None of those is ‘wrong’ in any real sense.
The results of the past decade seem (to me at least) to show there is a danger in that however (witness trump being elected)
Is there a way (or ways) for those who are interested in politics to communicate their concerns with those who are not in a meaningful (and not negative) way?
One precept that I hold near and dear is that much of life is described by a bell shaped curve. I have come to the conclusion that plus or minus one standard deviation encompasses people who are not political junkies (second standard deviation) or activists (third standard deviation). The non-political could be the norm and we could be the exception.
Either they are not, by nature, inclined to being political or have a multitude of other priorities that precludes being political (family and work oriented) or perhaps simply shut it out to preserve their sanity – as everything one does or does not do can be defined as a political act by some.
I tend to agree with Steve above that most people don’t care on any given day (excepting Labor Day through the first Tuesday in November in even years) unless it interdicts with their otherwise not so serene lives.
If the distinction is between someone who does vote and someone who doesn’t, I absolutely see the value of being engaged. But just about knowing what “covfefe” means (or, you know, not knowing what it means), what’s the overwhelming value of being engaged, again?
…But if it’s just… (sigh)
Having the spoons to be actively engaged in politics is a privilege. For many people, taking care of the basics uses up all their spoons and then some. I have the privilege to have the time and resources to be politically engaged. I share what I learn with friends and family who do not have this luxury. In the US, we have enacted and enabled a system where those who have the most to lose from political decisions also have the fewest resources to learn, engage, and act. If you’re working two jobs and a side hustle while trying to care for children or aging family members, when is there time to dig deep into political issues? If you must count every penny to make sure the lights stay on, where’s the money for a newspaper subscription, or even a bus ticket to the library to read newspapers and use free internet access?
I have been reading an Al Jazeera series on voters in America and who they will vote for. What amazes me is that the ones who seem politically involved as amazingly…ignorant. Both sides! So, then, maybe the real problem isn’t lack of engagement, but lack of education
CNN had an African American woman on because she embarrassed Trump during a town hall. They were shocked that she also did not support Biden and that she said that voting for Obama had done nothing meaningful to change her life. These are the “politically disengaged” people you should probably concern yourself with.
They are disengaged because the Democrats don’t usually do all that much. In 2009-2010 the Democrats had FIFTY NINE Senators and it was conservative Democrats who blocked most of Obama’s modestly progressive proposals. Being cautious really paid off for those folks when most were voted out in the next midterm.
But here in 2020 Obama has been making the rounds saying “progressive” voters are to blame for his failures because they did not show up. Obama presented progressive policies in 2008; people showed up. Obama and his allies showed what they were willing to do with those votes for two years and shock, people did not show up again.
Beyond that, there are a number of structural issues that keep people from voting or keeping up with politics or being politically active: active voter suppression; gerrymandering; lack of transportation; lack of “leisure” time; lack of access to resources, etc.
If we cannot get the Democratic establishment to commit to some of the “radical” policies that people like me support, perhaps we could get them to commit to one basic thing that ought to be in their political self interest: enabling people to have more access to politics. Not just voting every four years, but the time and access to be engaged on an ongoing basis.
Some people look at our duopoly that is designed to make sure only the Democratic and Republican parties have power, and that party heads run both houses of Congress, and they see all of the Big Money being spent, and the politicians getting rich and figure the people are powerless.
I would say I’m *semi*-politically engaged in that I like to keep aware of what’s going on when and where necessary…but I just don’t have the mental or emotional spoons to be politically-minded 24/7. I learned this back in 2012 when I realized I would get so wound up about everything that I actually started having health problems from it. I’d found my limit and backed away. I only engage when I know I can do so on a manageable level. I also came to the realization that there are those so much more erudite than myself (looking at you, JS!) who are voicing my concerns. Anything I add would just be hot air and white noise.
From my experience, that 85% really is a mixed bag. Sure, there are those who are well-practiced avoiders, the “can’t we both just get along” peacemakers, the trolls, the devil’s advocates, the nihilists, and everything in between. But I’d say a large proportion of them are merely the “I just don’t have the damn spoons for this sh*t” kind of people who are too exhausted and distracted dealing with Real Life Stuff.
Yes, my friends and I would be in the “engaged” category, but some (like my wife) I would characterize as super-engaged. I read three newspapers, but she watches hours and hours of politics on television daily. I will just be so glad when all this is over.
@Joyce Reynolds-Ward “As for other people, thing is, I know people who are genuinely nice. They’d give you the shirt off of their back and they are first to answer the call for help within the community.”
This is the problem. They are genuinely nice *to you* and they might give *you* the shirt off their back, but their politics are actively stripping the shirts off of the backs of millions of people that don’t have an excess of shirts to give. And it isn’t just shirts. It’s health insurance and food assistance and training and housing and education and all kinds of other things that the growing number of poor would like to have just to survive and improve their lot in life. They don’t look at those people as part of their “community.” Those people are just poor because they’re lazy so why would they get help?
They aren’t genuinely nice people. The are genuine sociopaths. And like most genuine sociopaths, including the one in the Whitehouse that they support, they fake “nice” very well. That is an actual symptom of their sociopathy as it helps them to manipulate other people.
It’s funny but my engagement in politics follows how bad things are. I have been extremely in tune the last few years because there’s this boogey man in office that disgusts me. When Obama was in office I thought we had a relatively sane and competent man in office and didn’t pay much attention. Should Biden win, beyond the virus I will probably once again fade away from politics for awhile. I am looking forward to that.
I do wake up from my hibernation every four years and vote, however.
Voting does matter. Sometimes people have to learn that the hard way, sadly.
Down the years I’ve both lost the idea that people should have ideals, and lost the idea that their ideals should be the same as mine. As the learned Socrates might say, “It is what it is.”
As a boy reading Heinlein, such as the town hall meeting in Red Planet, and then as a pre-student hanging out with the keeners in the student union building, I maybe thought, maybe, that people in the grown up world would be political. But no. Neither are the normal apathetic students.
I continue to learn. Only this year, for example, did I truly understand what Mark Twain meant when he said (from memory), “A person who won’t read has no advantage over a person who can’t read.” For years I assumed that literate nonreaders would be as rare as, say, the village drunk or village idiot. It took the Internet to make me realize a good many people don’t read past a few sentences (as documented the hard way by blogger Derek Sivers), or don’t comprehend what they read (because they don’t practise reading) or solely skim, as their lifestyle choice. And yes, that’s OK for them.
Note: When we took reading comprehension tests in elementary school, I assumed that our teachers and other adults would get perfect comprehension. Again, the Internet taught me otherwise. I won’t depress myself by claiming, “I grew up and others didn’t.”
Today I won’t say people should get involved, nor that they should vote. The way I rationalize my charitable outlook towards my neighbours, besides saying the majority of customers are always right, is to philosophically say that a relay race only needs one person on the baton at a time, that a herd of deer can safely graze head down while only one is a sentry.
I expect the majority to grin if I try to enthusiastically say the latest plot of (space show/soap opera/Shakespeare play) Or the latest politics. As long as I am not arrogant, they don’t expect me to expect them to be involved. If they ask my opinion on something, I will only use a soundbite, trying to be entertaining, unless they ask for substance. I am dimly surprised to be an influencer in real life.
And if I vote, as part of the minority who vote, it’s not as an elitist fascist taking responsibility for the body politic. Like in that Heinlein book. I can’t possibly be of an elite minority, for I live in redneck down-to-earth cattle country. You know, with that western song “always be humble and kind.”
I didn’t used to be as politically aware as I am now. I think a large part of it started on Twitter. I followed some authors, some atheists, some people of color, some gay people, some trans people, (and of course some of these categories overlap) and suddenly I had quite the smorgasboard of information on how life and politics affect people that aren’t like me (except for the atheists). Many of those people are way smarter than I am (or at least way more prolific and eloquent), and regardless they (surprise) had very different life experiences. Reading about some of those experiences was awesome; reading about others was heartbreaking.
I’ve been fairly liberal my whole life, I think, and I think my penchant for reading SFF has had a significant impact on that. I *really* don’t understand people that read (and presumably enjoy) a lot of SFF, where it’s hard to throw a rock without hitting an intelligent non-human, whom they (presumably) accept as “a person”, but then can’t get their heads around gay people or trans people or immigrants (or sometimes even just “women”, ffs) *as people*. WHAT is up with that?
I guess my point is, my politics started liberal, and got more so over time, but my understanding and awareness of “Politics”, including the fact that “not being interested in politics” *is political*, started more recently.
@joyce – this disconnect between conservative’s personal values and their political values is a nut I wish we could crack. Conservatives tend to be much more generous and giving than liberals – they volunteer more and they donate more money to charity. And yet their politics are incredibly selfish and harmful. A lot of this is driven by the fact that they are more religious, and charitable giving and volunteering are often connected to organized religion. But it seems like there has got to be a way to convince them that helping other people in the political sphere is just as important as in the personal one.
I don’t think politicians really want people to be engaged. The Republicans have made voter suppression a central feature of their strategy. And even Democrats don’t REALLY want folks engaged. Not actually.
I know for myself, it’s hard to see how I can have any impact on state or federal politics, beyond voting and occasionally calling or emailing folks to ask them to do or not do this or that. After which I get a nice form letter and they do whatever they were gonna do in the first place. And I don’t have time to get involved locally, and those people that are involved locally are like super nerds part of some super nerd club that seems designed to exclude newbies like me.
Defining “sociopath” as “someone who occasionally does not think about the effect of their actions on people they don’t interact with” seems less than useful, as I bet that includes, well, “… you, me, them – everybody! Everybody …”
Put another way, we have definitely failed in some way since Trump will win electoral votes. However, if the failure is that many people have a diagnosable mental disorder the solution will be very different than if many people are closed-minded and ignorant.
Given that a lot of people around the world (Afghans, Pakistanis, Yemenis, Palestinians and so on) could describe *all* Americans as having politics that are sociopathic, I’m less than comfortable standing on the moral high ground about Trump voters.
Politics has grown in importance since WWII. It will continue to grow in importance as the resources of the world start to decline because population has grown so much. Politics now touches every phase of you life, even what you buy and how much it costs in the grocery store.
It is also almost impossible to get away from politics, due to media feeds it is everywhere and all the time. There are some that need to hide under a rock and ignore, but I think there is something more than a political disconnect that is bothering them. Maybe it has something to do with how damned exhausting this past political term has been.
Having a someone who needed so much attention has not been good for even the most hardened political junkie. Most of us, I am not a political junkie, find it hard to have to constantly pay attention to politics because it is even more dysfunctional then ever, or so it seems to half of us.
We need to pay attention until we have a path that puts America on a better path, we will still need to pay enough attention so it doesn’t fall off the tracks.
@ DAVID:
“Given that a lot of people around the world (Afghans, Pakistanis, Yemenis, Palestinians and so on) could describe *all* Americans as having politics that are sociopathic, I’m less than comfortable standing on the moral high ground about Trump voters.”
Very true. US foreign policy, in particular, has been absolutely detestable for longer than any of us can remember, regardless of who occupied the White House.
I think “not caring about politics” is an immense privilege. This may be presumptuous, but I feel like it’s primarily straight white people doing that. As a member of two minorities, being involved in politics is basic self defense. My life is forfeit if I blink. Straight white people are working every day to take away my rights and even sometimes trying to get me killed. I would love the opportunity to just ignore it all and go about my day with everything as it is. However if I turn my back for one second, I lose five more rights. “Not caring about politics” means everything is working mostly in your favor right now, so you have the luxury of not caring.
I’d never argue that people have a responsibility to glue themselves to political news/activities/concerns to the exclusion of all else, but the least we should expect is that people have at least a rudimentary understanding of current events.
I’m also struggling with the implication that those who are neither passive consumers of political news nor semi-engaged with politics are “junkies,” especially when you consider that passivity and semi-engagement might be luxuries accessible only to those on lower difficulty settings.
Simply put, while I can understand priorities, ignorance (willful or otherwise) of the finer points of major issues or a general indifference to or mistrust of politicians and political news, I draw the line at being labeled or judged for being more engaged than is considered “normal” by political passengers with the luxury of voting on autopilot.
I kinda wonder who the ‘politically engaged’ 15% actually are, though.
If you were going to ask most of my friends about whether I was deeply politically engaged, I think they’d say no. I don’t talk about any politics on Facebook (and actually actively hide outwardly political content). I don’t tend to bring up politics in most social settings. When forced in getting into that sort of conversation, I take the position of asking the people I’m talking to how they feel the other side feels about the issue.
Also, I’m pretty confident I’m levels of magnitude more politically engaged than most of my friends who obsessively share dozens of political headlines and memes every single day on Facebook.
Here are what I consider the eight fundamental civic duties to be considered politically engaged:
1. Voting. But this isn’t a Boolean you check off if you vote only in Presidential elections or have voted once before. You’re not completely engaged in voting if you haven’t voted for local school boards or bond issues in non-mediated off-years. Voting is a gradient and not even my outwardly politically obsessive friends seem to be voting on the big elections. Bonus points if you actually engage in get-out-the-vote and staffing.
2. Petitioning. Again here it seems easy to check off because of change.org and moveon.org. Neither count. Petitions require LOCAL signatories within jurisdictions to ask a representative or representative body for a specific thing. Do you put ink to paper and include your mailing address? Have you ever handed a stack of those signatures in to a representative’s office? Then you probably haven’t done much, or any, petitioning.
3. Demonstrating. Here I have the most clear proof of political involvement with my friends, because it’s a perfect act for social media. Unfortunately just showing up to a rally or a protest is only part of the work. Are you ORGANIZING a demonstration? Are you using a demonstration to gain signatures for a petition? Are you involved with discussing the issue with the media on behalf of the demonstration, or even alerting the media that you’ll be there? I’ve seen four people with picket signs and paperwork change city zoning laws while the media debates what Occupy Wall Street means.
4. Addressing representatives directly. This comes in the forms of calls, letters, and other communications with the offices of representatives, including in-office meetings and going to Town Hall events. Largely speaking an email counts but not as much as a real letter, which doesn’t count as much as a phone call, which doesn’t count as much as a town hall. Specific requests matter more than moralistic statements: “I want Representative Person to sponsor legislation to fund schools” is useful communication; “I want a representative that supports education” doesn’t really mean anything.
5. Subscribing to a LOCAL newspaper and, specifically, writing letters to the editors. A letter to the editor is the public’s feedback on a newspaper’s editorial policies. It brings attention to issues not covered, or to other side of issues not given full or fair consideration. Most people aren’t even subscribed to national newspapers, or are only subscribed to daily digests. Most people get their news from television or social media, which is the opposite of being informed. Those systems of media representation are about boxing in bubbles, not opening people’s minds.
6. Boycotts and divestment. This is hard to do effectively but a big hint is that if you don’t actually tell the business what change they need to make to regain your consumer dollar, then you’re not really an effective boycotter. Also a lot of times you can’t boycott a business you already don’t even do business with, but you can look into what other businesses do business with that business and boycott them. Divestment campaigns are when you petition businesses, pensions, institutions, and government entities to pull investments out of something you dislike.
7. Volunteering. There are many organizations for change that don’t have the funds but need the labor to have a greater impact. Volunteering at a food bank, for instance, will likely get actual food in more people’s stomachs than petitioning a representative to ‘feed the poor.’ That said, you should still ask a representative to provide funding for food banks. See numbered point 4 above. Volunteering can also be for a campaign or as a poll worker.
8. Donating. In addition to the resources of your labor and time, there is your resources of money and goods. You can also donate professional services. You can donate for a campaign as well as an advocacy or a lobbying group in addition to charities.
When we ask whether people are politically engaged, it’s worth looking at how many of each of those tasks people do on a regular basis, and then how much or how involved in those separate tasks people are.
My guess is that if you share this list with most people who claim to be very politically engaged, they do very little of any of them. Perhaps vote, protest, and donate. Maybe ‘boycott’ insofar as they simply stop paying money for something for a political reason, without actually joining the campaign.
Anytime I bring this list up, there’s usually someone who asks me, “But what about spreading awareness?” Honestly, all of these actions do that. Posting on Facebook does nothing. “Spreading awareness” is the siren call of slacktivism and actually is shown to be counterproductive because people who do it get the feeling of satisfaction of having taken an action, without actually doing anything.
The 8 civic duties are what one should expect all conscientious citizens of a democracy to engage in on some level. Not included in my 8 civic duty breakdown is essentially the step you take if you do all of these things and are STILL wanting to do more. Call it the 9th if you must, it’s just impractical to expect all citizens to do this at some point:
9. Run for office. Be the representative, rather than the represented.
The 8 civic duties are what one should expect all conscientious citizens of a democracy to engage in on some level
Hey, Aaron, can I ask what “some level” is for those working two jobs at minimum wage, having to remote-school their children, and struggling to buy food for their family is? 8 out of 8? 6 out of 8?
DAVID:
Exactly the problem. You can’t logically expect most people to be ‘very’ engaged politically when it’s such a time and resource commitment.
Hence why the 15% are probably relatively wealthy and older / retired.
@Aaron Dow – you are kind of proving my point about why I don’t get involved in local politics. You are creating this gatekeeping where nothing I do is every going to be good enough and no one can be as woke and engaged as you. I don’t have the time to do that, and why would I want to get involved when I’m gonna have to put up with self-righteous gatekeepers who make me feel lesser because I’ve never organized a rally before?