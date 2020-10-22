Sunrise, Fog and Trees
Not a bad combination, I have to say.
Hello, world. Let’s get to it, shall we?
— JS
I was gazing out the window this morning waiting for the coffee to be ready. The view was similarly through the fog. Nice to see some beauty amidst all of this ugly.
That’d make a solid book cover.
If by “get to it” you mean “sit on your butt, drink tea, and read the entire innertoobs”, hey, I’m on it.