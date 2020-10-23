New Books and ARCs, 10/23/20
As we ease into the weekend, here’s a nice hefty stack of new books and ARCs that have come into the Scalzi Compound in the last couple of weeks. See anything here that makes your fingers twitch in desire? Share in the comments!
— JS
Black Sun and Edited By!
New Robert Jackson Bennett!
Nice pile — Black Sun, the Bennett, Edited By, and maybe the Egan if it’s new.
Release the Kraken’s tooth!
I’m a few chapters in to Black Sun Rebecca Roanhorse is awesome. So cool to read some epic fantasy that doesn’t come out of European traditions. While it’s a fictional world with magic and things, it’s inspired by ancient indigenous culture.
I’m really liking it, though I could have used some trigger warnings for chapter 1. It pushed one of my buttons, alas.
Spoilerific trigger warnings (but only for chapter 1) buried in the lorem ipsum.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum. Ritual mutilation of a child, eye related body horror, suicide, and the extremely tired gain powers through blindness trope. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.
Where’s eBear’s Machine?