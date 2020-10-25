Meanwhile, Check Out This Leaf With Legs
I found this dude hanging out in my hedge this afternoon. Seems quite content. There’s probably a lesson there.
It was a relaxing weekend for me. Hope yours was nice, too.
— JS
Category: Uncategorized
As long as he’s not thinking “I am a leaf on the wind; watch how I soar!”
As long as he’s not thinking “Save the animals. Have a leafy green salad.”
Wow! I remember the summers when I took the time to look at these! (Winter weather here this week!)
“Excuse me, but do you have a moment to talk about our lord and savior Jimminy Cricket?