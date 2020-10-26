I Have a Confession

After years of debating whether or not to come forward with this, I have finally decided to let it be known. This is a truth about myself that I am ashamed for my family to know, as well as all of you. But I shan’t keep this dark secret any longer.

I don’t like bacon.

It is the worst breakfast meat. Anything that comes with bacon on it, like a burger or a sandwich, is better off sans bacon. Anything bacon flavored or bacon scented is just gross. Especially things like potato chips or other snacks foods.

For starters, bacon is dangerous and painful to cook. I have been splattered many a time by the grease, and it scares me to cook it. Secondly, it doesn’t keep well! If you have leftover bacon, what are you supposed to do with it? Heat it back up the next day in the microwave? No way. Also, another point about the grease, there’s so much of it and you can’t pour it down the drain or into the trash so you just have to pour it in a cup and let it solidify? Bizarre.

Not only do I not like bacon, I really am not a fan of anything the ol pig has to offer, except ham. Sausage, pork chops, bacon, all of it is a no-go for me. Ham can stay, though. I will admit, I like candied bacon, but that’s only because I like anything if there’s enough sugar on it. Same goes for chocolate covered bacon; it’s mostly just chocolate so I don’t complain much there.

One thing I do like, however, that is akin to bacon is really tender pork belly in ramen.

(image taken from Mike’s Mighty Good Craft Ramen)

So, I guess I’m kind of hit or miss when it comes to meat from a pig. I’m kind of the same way with poultry; very picky and not easily impressed with things like chicken breast.

Obviously, the best use for bacon is taping it to a cat.

Let me know if you’re a bacon fan, like my dad, or a hater like me in the comments! And have a great day!

-AMS