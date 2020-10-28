Foliage Break
Earlier today I wrote a piece about the election and it was soooooo tedious I decided I could not in good conscience inflict it on any of you. Instead, look, some foliage photos.
And yes, remember to vote if you have not already, but, nnnnnngh, I am so ready for this all to be done, and in the meantime: leaves.
— JS
Make like a tree and get out of here!
–Biff
Thank you for the foliage photos. Much appreciated.
Lovely bright colors I don’t get to see much these days.
Welcome bit of loveliness we could all likely use right now.
Dang. I was looking forward to seeing a tedious article from you about the election.
There are so few of those out there these days.
Les feuilles morte.
John, thank you for your mercy.
Wonderful!
Or is the foliage a cleverly hidden message about the outcome of the election? Did George Soros see these leaves? I’m guessing no, but you aren’t an artist until people are seeing allegory and metaphor where it doesn’t exist