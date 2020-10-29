Dish Network and the New Google Chromecast
We’ve had Dish Network at the Scalzi Compound basically for as long as we’ve lived here. Back in the day cable didn’t go all the way out to where we are in rural Ohio, and then until earlier this year what internet was available to us was too slow to reliably stream all the time. We could watch Netflix on one TV, or we could use the internet for any other thing we might want to do, but we couldn’t do both at the same time. Beyond that, getting all the streaming services onto the TV was a hodgepodge affair — some had apps on the TV itself, others had to be streamed through my phone, and still others (I’m looking at you, Apple TV+), I had to stream off a friggin’ Web page because there was no app for an Android phone, because, apparently, fuck you, that’s why. So all told it was easier to keep Dish Network for its ease of use, breadth of content, and because my Internet sucked.
In the present, however, two things have happened: One, my internet speeds have finally been upgraded enough that we can actually stream to more than one TV (in 4k, even!) and still have bandwidth for checking email. Two, Google released its “Chromecast with Google TV” dongle, which I have bought and installed on my television. And now, suddenly, dropping Dish Network is actually viable idea for us.
It’s not Dish Network’s fault, really (well, it kinda is, Dish Network gets into carriage fee fights all the time so you never know what channels will just suddenly up and disappear; we haven’t had HBO through Dish for more than a year now). It’s doing the thing it does, offering up a ridiculous number of channels, of which we watch about five. But the fact is like many people, we’ve pretty much switched over to the whole streaming television lifestyle. Much of the most interesting television is available via streaming, and it’s there when we want to watch it.
And — importantly for me — the new Chromecast does a very solid job of putting all the streaming services I subscribe to (except Apple TV+, because, once again, fuck you, that’s why) into one coherent accessibility and viewing experience. I don’t have to hunt around for the streaming app or remember whether it’s on the TV or the phone, because they’re all natively on the Chromecast (if there’s an Android streaming app for your service, it’s on the dongle). You can tool around the various services by using either an included remote or (in my case) the remote that comes with the TV; no streaming from a phone or computer required, although that capability still exists. This is important because previous editions of the Chromecast needed the phone or computer to cast from, which was not great if, say, I wasn’t at home and someone wanted to stream something from an app that lived on my Pixel. The Chromecast can stream in 4k with Dolby sound and HDR, so everything looks good — as good as it will look on satellite, anyway.
The problem for Dish is that most of their content providers are now beginning to have their own streaming services, so even the five channels we habitually watch are largely replicated at this point. The new Chromecast, has largely made navigating the streaming services as easy as navigating Dish Network was (easier, actually, since Dish hasn’t really updated its user interface since the early aughts). So, sooner or later the actual economic question will come into play, which is: Why are we paying for 300 channels we don’t watch, and replicated content on the five channels that we do?
(Also, and related: I would be personally deeply pleased not to have another penny of mine sent to Fox News; currently about $1.50 of my monthly bill goes there. Suck it, Rupert Murdoch. Less militantly, I don’t watch any sports channels and vaguely resent that they constitute the single largest percentage of my Dish Network bill, in terms of programming.)
I suspect that at the very least, we’ll soon be downgrading the Dish package we do take — or alternately, just subscribing to Sling, which is Dish’s streaming service. Even Dish knows which way the wind is blowing. Ditching Dish was not a palatable prospect before, but now it is, and all because of one little dongle (and, uh, internet that doesn’t suck). I realize that “cord-cutting” is not exactly a new phenomenon, but, living in rural Ohio as I do, it is new to me. Progress: It will have its winners and losers.
— JS
Have you met Apple? It’s always fuck you, even if you are in the cult.
John, “Suck it, Rupert Murdoch” would be a great name for a band!
Sling has been pretty good for us — I don’t know that I’m getting ‘value’ out of it (we only watch a few shows on it), but I was getting even less ‘value’ from DirecTV at about 2.5X the price. If you’re not willing to wait a season for things on BBCA, TNT, AMC, etc. to reach Netflix/Hulu/Amazon Prime, something like Sling, Youtube TV or one of their competitors are the only real way.
We were particularly pleased that Sling offered a sports-free package.
Not one penny to Fox News, a worthy goal.
We had terrible internet access and subscribed to DirecTV . About a year ago we were able to get Google fiber and switched to all streaming. We like sports and subscribe to YouTube (they just jacked up their rates) along with Amazon prime. It’s less than half the price we were spending and it’s great to have reliable fast internet speed.
And it was great to kick DirecTV to the curb.
The only reason I keep DirecTV at this point is because I don’t live where my football team is. And I can’t watch Cowboys football.
Too bad most of the country can’t get Verizon Fios, which has been, oh, 1000 times better than what we used to get from Time Warner (now Spectrum). Everything is better. If there is a problem, you hit a button and the television fixes itself. And when I hear from friends that their DVR is 40% or 75% full, ours has never been higher than 15% full no matter how many things I record.
/end unsolicited testimonial
We cut our cord recently. My wife doesn’t like the YouTubeTV interface, so we are shopping for other services that have the local “broadcast” networks. I like a DVR functionality for those “broadcast” shows, and YTTV is not that great for that. I may just get used to waiting a season/year for stuff to get to the services I’m already paying for. I’m really resentful that HBOMax does not have an app on the Roku. I am considering getting a new Chromecast just for that. Maybe when they start having a bit more new content–right now I get it through our PS4.
I have one of these. I cannot for the life of me figure out how to stop it from recommending me what is showing on Fox News. I don’t want to know what Judge Wino is talking about, let alone any other show, but I don’t see a preferences for that. Granted I’ve had it for three days so I haven’t had a change to dig but it should be easy to get my echo chamber set up, dammit!
Probably why AT&T’s been shopping Dish around.
Virtually every streaming network will give you a free peek for a week up to a month. During the lockdown I would binge one or two shows on a network, then cancel and go on to another one. Caught up with a lot of shows I was interested in, free.
Welcome to the Streaming World, Casa Scalzi!
We ourselves cut the core a couple of years ago.
We now do the Prime thing, with Acorn & Britbox as Amazon Channels. Hulu, Netflix and Youtube.TV on the side. MUCH better than we had under DirectTV, and NO COMMERCIALS, to boot!
Of course, there also are a whole plethora of free streaming services – if you’re willing to deal with comercials or occasional buffering.
The whole chromecast thing was good, when we did that, but Amazon’s new 4k fire stick has our vote now – mostly because it came out earlier than the new google tv ‘thingy’ (that’s a “technical” word). Heck, we don’t even USE the whole voice remote feature.
Call me old fashioned (or make me one, please).
Happy streaming!
We cancelled our Dish Network subscription a year or so ago and just have Netflix. I can honestly say that I don’t miss a thing. And since I live in swing state Michigan I have been spared political ads on TV. I remember growing up with three TV channels from the U.S. and one from Canada (living in metro Detroit). So I don’t mind not having access to 300 channels, most of which I didn’t bother watching.
Timothy Knoll Morris:
AT&T own DirecTV, if memory serves.
Streaming scares me. We have desktop computers, stupid phones, an all-region DVD player, and powered HD antenna to pull in the PBS broadcast station.
If Netflix ever closes down its red envelope service we will be reduced to watching our large collection of DVDs over and over until the last DVD player breaks and is irreplaceable…
The streaming is so fragmented that I feel like I’m always hearing about some new awesome show but it’s only on Disney+ or Hulu or HBO or Showtime or some other channel I don’t get.
Right now we have Amazon and YouTubeTV and are sharing a Netflix account (thanks mom!). I wish that streaming meant no ads, but just this weekend we were watching something off YouTube TV (Good Eats, I think) and it was full of un-skippable ads. Like 7 of them in every break. Why?
(What I really want is a way to watch the BBC4 catalog, because I want to watch all the history documentaries, but I can’t find a legal-ish way, so I just keep hoping for things to pop up on YouTube for a bit.)
@JustaTech – $10/mo VPN account will allow you to appear to be in the UK, which should get you access to BBC4 – or at least get you whatever access they get over there via the web.
What do you do for network programming? Do they all have a streaming service now? I’m thinking that in our case, to get all the streaming shows we’d want, the price wouldn’t be competitive to our Dish package.
Uh oh. About anything Chrome: Beware of having Google track everything you do on its devices. There’s a reason Google is being looked at by the DOJ. Roku is a better choice for streaming, from what I’ve read, but so is the Amazon Firestck.
I admit that Dish is a pain in the patooe, but when the last hurricane brushed us, it came right back, after the clouds cleared some.
Everyone attached to a cable stared at blank TVs for about a month, unless they cam to our house.
I don’t stream stuff, so I’ll stick, especially since I want a stupid house. I try to keep Google away as much as it is possible with an Android phone and tablet.
::cough:: Roku! ::cough:: They even have AppleTV+ — which surprises me that Chromecast doesn’t, because that’s either Apple or Google cutting off their nose to spite their face.
Although Roku and HBO are still in some weird pissing match — doesn’t stop Tammy from watching HBO on Roku for their original programming, though….