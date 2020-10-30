Learn More About Me: My Favorite Song

Athena ScalziBack when I wrote on here in 2018, I did two posts where I shared a “favorite” of mine. One was my favorite movie, and the other was my favorite anime (both of these remain true, two years later). So I decided to continue on with another one of my “favorites”!

Today, I’ll be sharing with you my favorite song. I’ve always loved this song immensely, but I only started calling it my favorite about two years ago. Before then, I just never had a favorite song. Whenever someone would ask me, I would tell them I wasn’t sure, because there were just too many I liked. But then I thought about it one day, like really thought about it, and I knew then what my favorite was. And one of the ways I determined that it was my favorite was by asking myself, if I was about to die, and I could listen to one song before I go, what would I pick? 

The answer? “Starlight”, by Muse.

I’ve been listening to this song since it came out in 2006, when I was seven. It was one of the first songs I ever even remember listening to and thinking “yeah this is a banger”. I didn’t develop my own music taste until I was about eleven or twelve, so before that I just listened to whatever my parents played for me. And my dad liked this song, so I liked this song, too. I remember hearing it play in his office, and singing it alongside him.

So, this song is very nostalgic for me. But, it also genuinely is a good song. The vocals, the lyrics, my god the piano! And the way the music stops as he holds the last night so the vocals are isolated before the end? Amazing. It’s so beautiful sounding. It makes me feel far away from everything else. If I close my eyes and listen to it, I feel like the world around me fades for a moment.

For a long time, I didn’t know what this song was called. I would only listen to it when it came on by chance, when my dad played it. And I just knew it in my head as the song about a sailboat, because of the first line. I always thought of it as a kind of sad song, like the singer was forlorn about something.

Muse has some other great songs as well, personally I like “Supermassive Black Hole“, “Madness“, and “Uprising” a ton. Something about their overall sound is such a vibe, y’know? They are not my favorite band, however. I think I’ll save that for another “favorites” post.

Anyways, I hope you enjoyed the song. If you decide to check out the other songs I mentioned, I hope you like those, too! Let me know your thoughts in the comments, or share your favorite song. And have a great day!

-AMS

Category: Athena Scalzi    

1 Comments on “Learn More About Me: My Favorite Song”

  1. Muse are great live, very theatrical with lots of stage effects, one of the few bands I actually don’t mind going to a stadium for (I prefer smaller venues usually). I also wouldn’t call them my favourite band, they have a lot of SF themed songs though.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Register to Vote!
The flag of the United States of America In the US, 2020 is likely to be the most significant election in a generation. If you're an adult US citizen it's important that you (yes, you) register to vote and then vote by November 3, 2020. Several states are purging voters from their rolls, and efforts are being made to make voting by mail unreliable. It's important also to check your registration, and to have a plan to vote early. Don't let anyone take your right to vote!

Register to vote: via Vote.gov.

Check your registration: via the National Association of Secretaries of State.

Election Day in the US is November 3rd, 2020. Remember to vote then or make arrangements to vote early!
Whatever Days
October 2020
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Powered by WordPress.com VIP