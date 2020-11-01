2020 Halloween Dance Mix

As promised, here is the playlist from the (virtual) Halloween dance party I DJ’d last night. Enjoy for your own future Halloween enjoyment. Click on any song title to take you to a YouTube video of the song.

1. “Superstition,” Stevie Wonder

2. “Devil Inside,” INXS

3. “Disturbia,” Rihanna

4. “Heads Will Roll,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs

5. “Toxic,” Britney Spears

6. “She’s In Parties,” Bauhaus

7. “Come Alive (War of the Roses),” Janelle Monae

8. “Dead Man’s Party,” Oingo Boingo

9. “The Monster,” Eminem feat. Rihanna

10. “Dragula,” Rob Zombie

11. “Somebody’s Watching Me,” Rockwell

12. “Monster,” Lady Gaga

13. “One Step Beyond,” Madness

14. “It’s the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine),” REM

15. “Highway to Hell,” AC/DC

16. “This is Halloween,” Marilyn Manson

17.  “I Want Candy,” Bow Wow Wow

18. “Maniac,” Conan Gray

19. “Ghostbusters,” Ray Parker, Jr.

20. “Boogieman,” Childish Gambino

21. “Master and Servant,” Depeche Mode

22. “Cannibal,” Ke$ha

23. “Cuidao Por Ahi,” J Balvin and Bad Bunny (this was a dance attendee request)

24. “Nemsis,” Shriekback

25. “Time Warp,” Rocky Horror Picture Show Soundtrack

26. “Everyday is Halloween,” Ministry

27. “Spiderwebs,” No Doubt

28. “Why Can’t I Be You?” The Cure

29. “Cities in Dust,” Siouxsie and the Banshees

30. “More Human Than Human,” White Zombie

31. “Thriller,” Michael Jackson

Also, here’s how I decided on these particular songs.

Category: Uncategorized    

12 Comments on “2020 Halloween Dance Mix”

  1. Thanks for including the YouTube links: that makes it easy for me to make my own copy (and we have the no-ads subscription for YT).

  2. Shriekback was a criminally underrated band. “Nemesis” is a straight up classic.

    Also gets bonus points for using the word “parthenogenesis” in a lyric.

  4. Formerly Just Craig:

    I mean, the playlist is all there, so, obviously, no.

    Otherwise and generally, the answer to why a song isn’t on the playlist is because… it isn’t. You are of course free to make your own Halloween-ish playlist and put whatever song on there, if you like.

  5. I was happy to see Oingo Boingo’s “Dead Man Party” on the list. That was the first song I thought of when you said you were putting together this playlist.

  6. Including Shriekback on your playlist denotes you as a man of exceptional musical taste. As Eric notes above, truly an underrated classic. The operatically deranged background chorus (and use of the word “parthenogenesis”!) just makes me love it all the more.

  9. “She’s In Parties” is my favorite Bauhaus song, so Kudos to you (it’s absolutely fantastic live)

  12. +1 to the Shriekback love. Since you mentioned picking twice as many songs as you would actually need, I’d love to see the also-rans. And my own recommendation for next year:

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Register to Vote!
The flag of the United States of America In the US, 2020 is likely to be the most significant election in a generation. If you're an adult US citizen it's important that you (yes, you) register to vote and then vote by November 3, 2020. Several states are purging voters from their rolls, and efforts are being made to make voting by mail unreliable. It's important also to check your registration, and to have a plan to vote early. Don't let anyone take your right to vote!

Register to vote: via Vote.gov.

Check your registration: via the National Association of Secretaries of State.

Election Day in the US is November 3rd, 2020. Remember to vote then or make arrangements to vote early!
Whatever Days
November 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Powered by WordPress.com VIP