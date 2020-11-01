2020 Halloween Dance Mix
As promised, here is the playlist from the (virtual) Halloween dance party I DJ’d last night. Enjoy for your own future Halloween enjoyment. Click on any song title to take you to a YouTube video of the song.
1. “Superstition,” Stevie Wonder
2. “Devil Inside,” INXS
3. “Disturbia,” Rihanna
4. “Heads Will Roll,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs
5. “Toxic,” Britney Spears
6. “She’s In Parties,” Bauhaus
7. “Come Alive (War of the Roses),” Janelle Monae
8. “Dead Man’s Party,” Oingo Boingo
9. “The Monster,” Eminem feat. Rihanna
10. “Dragula,” Rob Zombie
11. “Somebody’s Watching Me,” Rockwell
12. “Monster,” Lady Gaga
13. “One Step Beyond,” Madness
14. “It’s the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine),” REM
15. “Highway to Hell,” AC/DC
16. “This is Halloween,” Marilyn Manson
17. “I Want Candy,” Bow Wow Wow
18. “Maniac,” Conan Gray
19. “Ghostbusters,” Ray Parker, Jr.
20. “Boogieman,” Childish Gambino
21. “Master and Servant,” Depeche Mode
22. “Cannibal,” Ke$ha
23. “Cuidao Por Ahi,” J Balvin and Bad Bunny (this was a dance attendee request)
24. “Nemsis,” Shriekback
25. “Time Warp,” Rocky Horror Picture Show Soundtrack
26. “Everyday is Halloween,” Ministry
27. “Spiderwebs,” No Doubt
28. “Why Can’t I Be You?” The Cure
29. “Cities in Dust,” Siouxsie and the Banshees
30. “More Human Than Human,” White Zombie
31. “Thriller,” Michael Jackson
Also, here’s how I decided on these particular songs.
Thanks for including the YouTube links: that makes it easy for me to make my own copy (and we have the no-ads subscription for YT).
Shriekback was a criminally underrated band. “Nemesis” is a straight up classic.
Also gets bonus points for using the word “parthenogenesis” in a lyric.
No “Black Magic Woman”?
Formerly Just Craig:
I mean, the playlist is all there, so, obviously, no.
Otherwise and generally, the answer to why a song isn’t on the playlist is because… it isn’t. You are of course free to make your own Halloween-ish playlist and put whatever song on there, if you like.
I was happy to see Oingo Boingo’s “Dead Man Party” on the list. That was the first song I thought of when you said you were putting together this playlist.
Including Shriekback on your playlist denotes you as a man of exceptional musical taste. As Eric notes above, truly an underrated classic. The operatically deranged background chorus (and use of the word “parthenogenesis”!) just makes me love it all the more.
I only had to buy three tracks that weren’t in my library already. Awesome mix!
Great playlist – hope I can share this little gem I came across for consideration next year
“She’s In Parties” is my favorite Bauhaus song, so Kudos to you (it’s absolutely fantastic live)
Echoing the love for Shriekback and adding a suggestion for next year’s list:
Totally would have had Ghost Town by the Specials
+1 to the Shriekback love. Since you mentioned picking twice as many songs as you would actually need, I’d love to see the also-rans. And my own recommendation for next year: