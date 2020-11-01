2020 Halloween Dance Mix

2020 is likely to be the most significant election in a generation. If you're an adult US citizen it's important that you (yes,) register to vote and then vote by November 3, 2020. Several states are purging voters from their rolls, and efforts are being made to make voting by mail unreliable. It's important also to check your registration, and to have a plan to vote early. Don't let anyone take your right to vote!

