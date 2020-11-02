And Now, In News Unrelated to the Election

Me, having trimmed back my hair rather severely.

I’ve been annoyed with my hair a lot recently; it’s sort of gotten a look that I can only describe as “consistently failed comb over,” which is not a look that I think is great either for me or for people in general. So today I decided to do something about it, and after consultation with and approval from Krissy, who after all has to look at my head on a regular basis, I went ahead and took a pair of clippers to my head and made all my hairs a consistent 5 millimeter height.

And… I think it looks fine! This is not the first time I’ve done this — I did this for a while most of a decade ago — but more to the point my hair is not annoying me anymore. Maybe it will have learned its lesson and will not grow out again in comb-over mode. And if it does, well. I still have the clippers.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

21 Comments on “And Now, In News Unrelated to the Election”

  2. Excellent! As someone with much the same hairdo, I think it looks good. And it is so easy to take care of! Just get up, and you’re done.

  3. For what it’s worth, this is pretty much what you look like on the inside of my OMW paperback from 2007-ish, so good on you.

  4. Most of my adult life I’ve kept my hair long enough to keep it in a simple brush-back (or, for several decades, in a ponytail).

    But at 68, my hairline is retreating as if it were Napoleon’s army and my eyebrows were Moscow, with a similar ongoing decimation in numbers of individual strands. So I’ve been musing on going buzzcut, or perhaps full shavehead.

  5. I decided long ago that I’d rather look bald than vain. My trigger for the next bout with clippers is a bad hair day.

  7. Clippers are essentially the only hairstyling I do, so I thoroughly approve of this.

  10. I have much the same hairline and started doing the same thing when I was about the same age as you. An advantage in the time of the plague is that I can let my wife cut my hair and not worry about how it will look.

  12. Congratulations. I came to the same conclusion years ago. I don’t have much hair left, but it’s not trying to cover the whole real estate which is my noggin. You’ll save money on haircuts, but will make up for it with hats. To keep your head warm in the winter and shield it from sun in the summer. But don’t worry. It’s only hair.

  13. First, you’ve got a good head shape for ultra-short hair or the complete lack thereof. So congratulations on that.
    Second, if your wife is good with it, I encourage you to keep it that way. It looks great! It’s stylish and neat!

  14. I do the same. No hassles, no vanity. Just wear a hat on sunny days so you don’t sunburn your scalp. That hurts.

  17. Welcome to the club! A combination of a receding hairline, a growing bald spot and a huge chunk of hair missing over my left temple due to radiation and chemotherapy has had me shaving my entire head for about a decade. For years before that I trimmed it down with a #2 and never had to think about it or pay a barber. I cannot recommend the look highly enough. It’s maintenance-free and you’ll never spend another penny on shampoo or barbers. More importantly, it projects confidence. Rocking a shaved scalp states very clearly that you don’t give a damn about your hair and you don’t care who knows it.

  19. My Covid-19 silver lining is that about a month into the shutdown I bought electric hair clippers and discovered that they work just fine. I too benefit from having little hair to begin with, so it’s not as if a professional haircut can accomplish much more than I can do myself. It’s just that I no longer for the privilege.

  20. My wife has veto power over how my hair is cut. She’s the one who has to look at it all the time, after all; I see it in the mirror for a few seconds a couple of times a day.

