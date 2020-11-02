Election Eve Info
Reposting from Twitter, because that’s the easiest way to do it:
GOOD MORNING. It's the day before election day in the US.
Did you vote by mail? Track your ballot: https://t.co/msN5lRWap4
If you still have a mail-in ballot DO NOT MAIL IT, DELIVER IT IN PERSON. Here's how to do that: https://t.co/vzNIXHxDGh
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) November 2, 2020
You may still vote early in person in some states today! Here's information on early in-person voting by state: https://t.co/ROsFxNvtvV
And of course you can vote tomorrow. Find your polling place here: https://t.co/LqMmIjEo7C
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) November 2, 2020
Worried about voter intimidation and being challenged as a US citizen about your ability to vote? If you're registered, you have the right to vote, and it's illegal for anyone to try to stop you from voting. Here's information on that:https://t.co/yR0AQTe2A3
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) November 2, 2020
If you're an adult US citizen, please vote! In many ways this will the most consequential election in a century. You should be a part of it — don't let anyone take away that right or responsibility.
Thank you for you attention. Here's a picture of a cat. pic.twitter.com/HeIo2gFgk0
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) November 2, 2020
— JS
Share:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Category: Uncategorized