It Is a Good Day to Vote

Mind you, almost one hundred million Americans have already voted, via early voting and mail-in voting (including me and my family). This is around three quarters of the number of people who voted in the 2016 election, so, well done them. But if you haven’t voted yet, today is a very good day to do so. You may find your polling place here. Be prepared to stand in line. If you’re an adult US citizen, don’t let anyone keep you from voting.

Reminder: Trump may try to declare victory before all votes are counted, and then try to use that as an excuse not to count all the ballots, on the basis that doing so would keep him from winning. Just remember he’s a liar and a cheater, and wait to hear from actual reputable sources. We may not know tonight who has won. It may take a while to count all the votes. Be patient.

I hope we see the end of this election with a new president for January. Whatever happens, I am proud of every American who took the time and effort to vote. This is the most important election of our lives. I’m happy so many of us stood to be counted.

Sound off in the comments if you’ve voted in this election!

— JS