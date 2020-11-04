Understand That You Can Never Understand
If you live with a disability, I’m sure you’re familiar with how difficult it can be to explain your disability to others. Whether it be a doctor, a friend, or a family member, trying to get them to understand how it feels to have your disability can be rather challenging. Trying to make someone understand your disability goes beyond explaining symptoms, it’s more like you’re trying to explain the effect these symptoms have on you, and how they can take a toll on your physical and/or mental health.
If you know someone who has a disability, I’m sure you’re familiar with the feeling of confusion, the lack of understanding of what exactly their issue is. And no matter how many times they try to explain it to you, there’s still a part of you that just doesn’t get it.
You have to make peace with the fact that you will never fully understand a person’s disability. No matter how much you listen and learn, you will never know how it feels to be them, to have their disability. You can know the symptoms by heart, but you’ll never be able to know first-hand how it feels to experience those symptoms.
I know it can be frustrating to not understand, to not grasp why a person is affected the way they are by their disability, but you just have to be as understanding as possible, and accept you’ll never truly know what it feels like.
For example, I have narcolepsy (with cataplexy). As you may or may not know, narcolepsy is a neurological disorder where the affected person gets tired very suddenly, and has sleep attacks where it’s almost impossible to not fall asleep. So people assume it just means I get sleepy or I’m tired all the time. But the tiredness I feel when my narcolepsy hits me out of nowhere is a completely different type of tired that feels incredibly difficult to explain. It’s something more than sleepy, it’s more than just a standard “tired” feeling. As much as I can try to sit here and explain it to you, the simple fact is that you’ll never really get it.
This is especially true for cataplexy, a side effect of narcolepsy that makes me lose complete muscle control when I laugh too hard. If I laugh too much I’ll literally collapse onto the floor like a ragdoll and just lay there, not moving or breathing. But I’m still totally conscious! Though you really can’t tell since my eyes shut because I lack the capability of keeping them open while enduring a cataplexy attack. When I ragdoll, though, my nerves actually become hypersensitive so anything I feel physically is amplified. And I truly cannot explain how that feels. It’s so different from anything I’ve ever experienced.
Before I developed narcolepsy with cataplexy, I never knew these feelings that I feel all the time now were even possible. To be fair, I developed it around twelve or thirteen, so I’ve been this way for a while. And you’ll never really understand how living with this disability, one that makes me fucking sleepy, has greatly impacted my life. It’s not just an annoyance, it’s not just frustrating, it’s not just maddening. I genuinely fear it sometimes. What if I fall asleep somewhere I’m not supposed to, or if I cataplex on the edge of a cliff? And yes, I use cataplex as a verb, I don’t really know if it’s right but it’s my brain disorder and I can do what I like.
The point is, everyone has things that they simply can’t explain, and even when they do their best to, it doesn’t mean you’ll really know what it feels like for them. Even if you have a disability, it doesn’t mean you understand other disabilities. Like, if I have depression, it doesn’t automatically mean I can understand how a person with anxiety feels. Just because we both have brain issues doesn’t mean I get theirs at all! Like I don’t understand how some people with social anxiety can’t order at the drive-thru or ask for help finding something in a store? Similarly, someone could look at me and be like “I don’t understand why she can’t just get out of bed and do the things she has to do”. The answer is, I’m not really sure. Just like how some socially anxious people who can’t make phone calls usually don’t really know why they can’t, either.
Anyways, enough about me. What I’m trying to say is that you should do your best to be understanding of those who have problems different from your own. And if you ever find yourself not really getting someone’s issues, you should consider yourself lucky. Be patient. Be understanding. And be kind.
And as always, have a great day.
-AMS
May I use this essay, possibly, as an assignment in my Human Diversity class? I teach a module on disabilities, and this is a good piece on invisible disabilities, and what having a disability is like. I am mobility impaired, & I talk about that, but it is good to have other voices. I would, of course, give you full credit.
A very powerful and well said piece. As a person with his own chronic disabilities, I am hear to listen if needed
Interesting. As you probably know, Theresa Neilsen Hayden has a similar syndrome. But yes, part of the issue of being disabled is dealing with well-meaning people.
Thank you, Athena. You are a very brave woman. The stigma is real. I don’t hide that I have major depression and anxiety disorder. Or chronic pain. I can’t anymore. The effort is too draining.
I once knew a narcoleptic man and saw for myself how our affected him and his family. I can’t understand, but I can…sympathize. I’m willing to offer an ear if you need one.
Once again, thank you for your willingness to come forward.
I have hearing difficulties, not totally deaf, but often have trouble understanding what’s being said.
It’s very frustrating when my problems are dismissed with the phrase, “He hears what he wants to hear.”
You have my sympathy. I also have a “hidden” disability which can cause all sorts of problems.
And I swear, if I hear just one more person say “Why don’t you just…” as if I hadn’t already tried everything to fix it, there might be blood on the walls.
Very well said! I think it’s also very difficult to really internalise what disability discrimination and prejudice feels like if you haven’t been there. Trying to explain to someone without a visible/perceptible disability that actually it’s very much not ok to come up and pray over me is, shall we say, not always successful. Some nondisabled people immediately get it, but the sheer numbers of “they mean well” and “oh, you’re overreacting” are dispiriting at times.
I love this. Thank you, as someone with social anxiety and a neurodiversity. I appreciate your willingness to talk about your own disability even while knowing we won’t truly understand.
Thanks for writing this, Athena.
So much this.
The nature of 1 (one) of my disabilities is such that people will often defer to the sighted people I’m with.
Time and time again I’ve had to slap bank tellers’, nurses’, cashiers’, servers’ and party guests’ hands with the “you can speak directly to me, sir/ma’am” reality check.
I’m shorter than I should be; that plus my babyface equals ableist down-talk.
It’s difficult to explain what I mean but, I liken it to the way strangers speak to children, the elderly and the intellectually disabled.
Well-meaning people will often ask me what I like to do in my spare time, like you might if you were trying to make polite conversation with someone’s kid.
The assumption is that, as a disabled person, I’m under round-the-clock supervision and spend my time on volunteer work or at adult day camp.
When they find out I graduated at the top of my class and have publications, conference presentations, teaching experience (professor of record at a CSU), socio-academic leadership roles, extracurricular activities and guest-lectures under my cane holster, the response is always a tossup between shock and “humoring” gestures/mutters.
Mostly, people feel as clown-shoe as I intend them to and begin speaking to me like they would any other adult.
It’s happened often enough that being gracious about it gets more and more difficult.
I don’t want to “inspire” people or remind them how lucky they are to be able-bodied.
I get tired of “amazing” people with my ability to present an effective course of study in a real-life classroom with real live students and everything!”
I think you’re right when you call upon us to remember that some things defy explanation and require patience and empathy to be even marginally understood.
@Sarah Marie
One of the things I’ve learned over the nearly 17 years I’ve been a t1 diabetic single mom to a kid who is visibly disabled is the enormous difference it makes to be able to “pass.” Yeah, I deal with stigma and discrimination, sure; but it’s on a whole other level. Like you, my kid is very short. The shock at how people feel free to treat them because of this has worn down over the years but it never stops making me furious.
During the first lockdowns in the spring when everyone was getting out for their daily walks and trying to display the spirit of covid-comaraderie and togetherness, every single day during every single walk, someone would stop us to congratulate my kid for getting outside and walking. That these strangers meant well was obvious but didn’t change the ableism.
Anyway. I join you in your fed-up-ness and deep desire for social change on this front.
Wow. Thanks for sharing this. How can you drive, then? What if you fall asleep at the wheel? Do you have any warning an attack is coming?
I noticed this particularly around the time my wife was having her knee replacement surgery. Pushing her (or following the aide pushing her) through the airport in a wheelchair, you get a whole different perspective on how people look at you if you have a disability or or physical issue.
Best of luck with it.
Thanks for posting this Athena. Empathy is an under-utilized skill I think but it can be developed if a person wants to. And it can help with interpersonal relationships but also in wider encounters like between warring groups and nations. I’ll keep working on my own empathic skills; maybe it will help me feel less stressed when encountering “covidiots” who insist on squeezing past me in grocery store aisles!
Thanks, Andrea.
Hugs and warm wishes to you and your child.
Diabetes runs in my family and I’ve watched my mother, grandmother and aunt struggle with it all my life.
The appallingly, inexcusably ignorant “why don’t they just cut out the cookies and cakes?” and “that’s not a disability, it’s a consequence for poor dietary choices” remarks from uninformed jerks make me want to break things.
Back when I had vision, the “Oh, God, one of *those* customers” eye-rolls from waitstaff used to save me a mint in tip money.
I wish you luck in managing your condition and hope you and your child are keeping safe in the midst of this madness.
I hope they continue to thrive, even in this climate.
Me, I’m going to continue sounding off in the faint hope that the national consciousness (Ha haha. Aaaa Bahahaha!) will shift more toward acceptance of and education about disabled communities.
I’m in awe of your level headed,”This is what I live with, and even I don’t have it fully understand, but here I am” attitude.
It is hard, I would imagine to put up with the “You should ,,,”
How many well-meaning folks have pushed their favorite vitamin or supplement on you as if you and your medical crew are incompetent nitwits?
You have your own path, but if you ever feel called in the advocacy direction, you would be damn effective.
Thank you for sharing this excellent post.
It’s come at a very timely moment for myself, struggling with my own issues.
Thank you for posting this!
Great post Athena. Thank you for sharing, and explaining so well. “Understand that you can never understand” is something I’ll try to keep in mind.
And everyone needs to accept and believe what disabled people say about themselves, not think they know better.
More generally you can never know how it feels to *be* someone else, but empathy requires you to understand that and still try. Furthermore don’t assume you know what another person needs if you think they are having a problem, ask them. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” is a good start, but if you don’t understand what it means to be them, then you can’t understand what you would want if you were them…. But you do know that you would like to be asked.
Other people are *other* *people*. I dunno, I’m 50+ years old with ADHD, depression and anxiety and I’m still learning this stuff.
@Sarah Marie: Thank you! I hope you’re doing well and coping through all of this too.
Yeah, I know how you feel. It all feels very futile sometimes (or a lot of the time). I work on climate change projects and really fear that I’ll have spent my adult life and career building a green society that, when we get there, won’t let my kid in — will have forgotten to build the accessibility ramp or assumed that everyone could walk/ride their bike to the bus stop or assumed that elevators were conveniences etc.
Thanks for sharing this. It’s really important.
I was oblivious my own ableism with regard to invisible disabilities until my wife’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis several years ago. Seeing other people not understand what she was going through — especially how the fatigue that resulted from her brain damage both did and did not affect her ability to accomplish things — brought home how much I didn’t understand about so many people in my life. The most painful thing was watching people try to decide which category she fell into: sick and helpless, or ‘normal.’ The complexities of the situation were just too much effort, and I could actually watch people get frustrated with having to think about it. Before I saw people do that to her, I had no idea I was doing it to others.
After some years of this, it seems to me that being compassionate has less to do with understanding what someone else is going through, than with being OK with the fact that I probably don’t understand, and taking that as my starting point.
I have medical problems. Disability? That can be argued about, but I have had a few scary moments, and they will never get better. Too many people who take decisions keep asking me for some sort of official confirmation, far more than just checking I am still alive.
I think there are some power games behind some of this.
That’s really awesome of you to share this with us. I opened up about my struggles with anxiety and OCD, and was shocked how many of my friends suffered as well from various mental illnesses and I never knew and inspired them to be more open as well. It’s really therapeutic to talk with others in similar situations. Good on you, AS. Cheers!
Thank you so much for sharing this. I so appreciate you sharing this with us. You are right about “understand that you will never understand”! When I was younger, I wouldn’t have understood the disabilities I deal with now.
One thing I’ve found powerful about the internet is that it’s enabled me to find other dealing with similar disabilities who DO understand. It is so wonderful to have friends (many of whom I’ll likely never meet in person) who can truly appreciate and commiserate with my ups and downs and frustrations.
It seems that most people I know have one or more disabilities. I, myself, have at least 4:
ADHD (which I learned to deal with by the time I was 13).
No central vision in one eye (playground disagreement when I was 11).
Partly deaf in one ear (getting older beats the alternative).
“On the spectrum” as they say. Not extremely disabling, but can’t really form strong relationships.
Plus alcoholic. Clean and sober in AA for 1/4th of a century. (Disability? I suppose? Certainly treatable.)
Thank you. Yes. This is both helpful and a good reminder.
As a teacher, I’ve had many students with “hidden” disabilities in my classes over the years–the ones that come to mind most immediately are epilepsy, diabetes, severe asthma, and various learning disabilities. Sometimes it’s a “documented disability,” and the university tells me about what the student is going through, with the student’s understanding and permission. Sometimes it isn’t, and the student just approaches me privately with information they feel I should have. (I’ve also had students who have been made to feel so bitterly ashamed that they hide their condition, and that is never a good thing for anyone concerned.) Rule number one: never say any variant of “Why don’t you . . .” or even “Have you tried.” The best thing to say, depending on the situation is: “Can I help?” or maybe, “How can I help?” or “What should I do to help?” Sometimes the answer is “Nothing.” Sometimes there are specific actions I can take, or a plan I can make in case my assistance is needed or will be useful.
The point I’m trying to make is, once I’ve asked the question, it’s over to the students to decided what they want from me, and then it’s my responsibility to do it–whatever that might be. It’s a lesson I’ve had to repeat to myself many times, and that’s why I appreciate you reminding me.
Would have to bet this article took quite a while to get the way you wanted it. Job well done!
Being an old I have developed some of my own disabilities. Time can do that.
Sorry to hear that you have the disabilities you speak of so eloquently, and thank you for sharing your viewpoints to educate folks. Take care!
Regarding accessibility, I have lived for decades in one of the most progressive cities in North America, Calgary. I am delighted at the changes I have lived through. My impression is that we have gone from meeting only the building code minimum, “letter of the law,” to having a “spirit of the law,” in that the general public is far more progressive now. And I guess the building codes have improved.
It’s queer: Just as the nonhandicapped, with no health need for early voting, have started doing so, they now happily “buy in” to using access features such as special doors at the mall, ramps, tables, curb cuts for their strollers (prams) and so forth. There is no longer a novelty at seeing braille in an elevator, or having a voice or a beep at each floor.
One of the things my city does is have persons with disabilities in regular schools, which takes away a lot of the “strangeness factor” for the kids.
I was delighted, and humbled, to go to a suburb of London England (Woking, where the Martians landed) and see old mossy curb cuts, broad with raised yellow dots, that were obviously there before we started doing so in my town. We used to only have shallow cuts, no dots.
So true.
For myself, my primary disability is respiratory. Allergies and asthma. Here’s a thing with doctors: if you’re not showing symptoms of asthma at the moment you’re in their office, they don’t believe you have it.
I’d been going to the same doc 2-3 years, and one day I went in and happened to be symptomatic. “You have asthma!” She sounded surprised.
“Um, since I was 5.” (I’m 65, now.)
People who are smoking get upset when I won’t talk to them or walk away from them. I can’t visit my friends at home if they own cats. Strong perfume can cause wheezing and shortness of breath.
Enough about me. Thank you for speaking out.
When I was in high school I got hurt playing football.
My right shoulder was separated and they took parts out of my leg to rebuild the shoulder.
The right arm was taped to my body, I couldn’t use it at all.
My leg had started bleeding
and I ended up with a ankle to hip cast.
For six months everywhere I went people would stare at me!! I hated being stared at,
and developed a “what the hell are you looking at asshole” attitude that remains to this day.
Later in life I was involved in the grounding of two submarines on Hawaii. The first time we were submerged at 250 feet when we hit the island doing 10 knots. That was the day we died.
A year or so latter after being submerged for 74 days we ran aground just outside Pearl Harbor on Christmas Eve 1967.
doing 18 knots. We were so high and dry seagulls were nesting under us at high tide.
And without cooling for the reactor we melted down and died on the way to the center of the earth.
The being dead part is WHAT should have happened BUT Cod loves sailors, dtunks, and fools and I survived but was never the same again.
It took 42 years before I finally got help found out I suffer from PTSD and am antisocial and passively aggressive.
Now with the help of some serious. Medications I am able to live an almost normal life
Depression and worrying about every damn thing are still not completely under control.
When people don’t see you bleeding or with broken bones sticking out they assume you are all right. They say the stupidest things like “this is the result of the choices you made” or “all you have to do …”
At 74 I look back and am amazed that I was able to survive for so long without medical help and know for a fact that the mental and emotional injuries that the other people can’t see are the ones that do the most damage!!!
Elizabeth A Mancz:
Yes, you may totally use this piece!
Also as a reminder, the Whatever policy for educational use of entries may be found here:
https://whatever.scalzi.com/about/publicity-blurb-and-unpublished-work-guidelines/