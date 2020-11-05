Have a Puppy
Figure it might come in handy right about now.
Back to novel writing for me —
— JS
Figure it might come in handy right about now.
Back to novel writing for me —
— JS
Category: Uncategorized
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site
What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!
Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.
Dust mop!
Thank you for the Puppy! You are correct, it’s a good time for charming distractions, now back to novel reading.
Thank you. Much needed, much appreciated.
Thank you. Skritches, puppy! 🐶❤
Havanese?
Is that one of those vicious attack fluffballs?
Awww! Cute! Looks a lot like my dogs.
Whose puppy is this! Did you get a puppy without telling all of us? I demand a recount!!! ;)
Yours?
Yours?
I got a (three months old farmyard) kitten last week. A joy – and yes, a blessing at this point in time.
Puppy nice! But, but, but *which* novel? The one where… Or the sequel to… Or the long-awaited…
C’mon, we may yet survive as a nation, give us a hint?
Puppy!!!!!
(And glad y’all being productive….)