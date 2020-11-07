In Case You Rely On Me To Tell You These Things
Biden: His time.
Yes, I know. I’m sorry for that pun, too.
But not for what it means.
More later. But for now: Thank Christ this part is over.
And also:
— JS
Now you can change from CALL IT to WON IT!!!
Changed it!
The voters spoke and they declared Trump a fraud by a 4 million margin. He is in his own words a loser.
Wellllll, technically he won. The Election officials have to certify the counts and then IN DECEMBER the Electoral College casts their votes and THEN it is official but I agree, it is a done deal.
Thank you, Minnesota. Thank you, Michigan. Thank you, Wisconsin. Thank you, Georgia. Thank you, Arizona. And a big thank you to Pennsylvania.
And many thanks from this inhabitant of a red state to those of you draped in blue.
Apparently, Trump is no longer allowed in the White House. It’s For Biden.
Now we just have to get two Dem senators elected in Georgia so Mitch McConnell isn’t picking Joe’s cabinet and stacking bills up from the House again.
It was far closer than it should have been. I don’t understand how more people didn’t see just how horrible Trump was. I’m glad that it looks like it won’t hang on a single state because now the lawsuit phase starts. I won’t be fully comfortable until January.
Painful though they may be, puns are almost the only form of humor that’s not funny at the expense of someone or something else’s misfortune.
I won’t laugh at Trump’s…I’ll just laugh in relief…
I have the great feeling of relief that I won’t have to listen to all that gloat and blather any longer. Listening to Joe yesterday call for calm and patience was a balm on a ripped-up soul. Finally will be able to get some sleep after a few days tossing and turning. The problems before us are still massive, but competence coming to meet them puts us in a much better place.
Thank God, and voters, this shows an end is in sight to the confused, hostile politics in the White House.
I’m under no delusions that Trump’s enablers and supporters will simply melt away into thin air. They’ll still be among us, but I’m hopeful that the national tenor will change some under Biden, who is billing himself as a concilliatory figure.
I feel relieved for the first time in years about at least something in politics.
I won’t believe it until we hear back from Trump’s three SCOTUS stooges. This election can still be stolen.
As an African American woman with multiple disabilities, I feel a relief that I can’t begin to describe.
I have lived in constant fear over the last four years, for our nation, for my community and for our democracy.
Trump’s election in 2016 was a nation-wide middle finger, one I had to see every single day of his term.
Biden is going to inherit one hell of a mess and will have a hard time accomplishing what he wants with the congress he’ll have.
Still, just knowing that my president and his running mate give a damn is enough to help me sleep better.
That said, neither Trump nor his supporters are going to go quietly.
There may be blood in the streets, as various militia groups have promised.
I fear for Biden’s safety in ways that I didn’t for Obamas, as the hatred that informed the anti-Obama crowd seems to have become more palpable and socially acceptable of late.
I strongly urge everyone to be careful out there, as there have already been arrests over the last few days.
Ultimately, though:
Indivisible just sent a picture of the founders’ baby in a Biden: His Time onesie, so….
OMG… my first reaction was, Finally. Whew. Thank God.
Then a little bit later… I realized Kamala Harris was also elected. And there OMG. Wow. So many firsts all in one amazing person. There’s that excitement I was expecting four years ago. It really does mean something to see a woman, a person of color, etc. finally get elected to top office. And such a competent person too. That’s exciting! I am … excited. Which is a feeling I haven’t felt since early November 2016. It took me a while to recognize it.
Spouse and I were at our favorite little local restaurant for a socially-distanced brunch at one of the tables they’ve set up outside, and all of a sudden there was a huge commotion – horns honking, people yelling, just all sorts of noise. The restaurant owner (a good friend) came hurrying outside, a big grin making her eyes crinkle up over her mask, ran over to our table and said “they just called Pennsylvania – we have a new President.” It was lovely to get the news in that setting, to be able to celebrate with our friend.
That said, I won’t actually stop worrying until I see him sworn in. As others have noted, between the three orange stooges on SCOTUS plus general Republican fuckery, there are still many ways that this election could be stolen. I am certainly less worried than I was a week ago, but I won’t actually bake that Schadenfreude Pie until the afternoon of January 20, 2021.
It’ll be a long couple of months, but this is an important step in the right direction after far too long.
It’s scary to think that if Trump had not demonized mail-in voting, he might have been re-elected.
It was also weird to see a two-side turn-out election. Not sure if that has happened since the 19th century.
If you live in Georgia, VOTE in January: both to give us a chance at a progressive agenda, but also to give the country a chance at ANY agenda. If McConnell controls the Senate, absolutely nothing meaningful will get done for at least two years. And we do not have the fucking time for that delay.
I think the more of us assume this is over and that any shenanigans are beyond the pale and at best futile and at worst illegal and un-American, the more likely that will be the reality. Prepare a defense, yes, but don’t believe for one minute that they have an actual chance or they might take it. I 100% believe they will try, but I do not at all believe that SCOTUS is going to decide this one. This isn’t Gore v. Bush. There’s no wiggle room. If they do somehow manage to get it to that level, we need shock and righteous outrage, not resignation. Don’t let them Trunchbull us anymore. Just because they got away with it before doesn’t mean they’re going to get away with things now. They just lost.
(Also, if we want Biden to actually be able to fix things… donate to the Georgia senate races and Stacy Abrams! And keep writing post-cards for run-off elections!)
One thing I love about living now is that when I have a sudden urge to listen to “Na Na Na Hey Hey Hey Goodbye” i can download it and listen to it on repeat until I get sick of it. Which should be sometime tomorrow!
Whew. Thank goodness–I’ve been scanning every news-oriented website I know and saying “Thank you, God,” all morning. Taking a minute now to thank everyone who stood in line to vote, everyone who carefully counted every vote (including those still counting), and all the election officials who steadfastly did their jobs with accuracy and honesty. Thank you all. Thank us all. Thank everyone.
I have been posting gifs of Calvin and Hobbes doing the Happy Dance, but this might just require a link to Half-Baked: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGYGNo_Cuog
First deep breath in a long time.
As good as the news is, it’s time for America to face up to the reality that in spite of all the examples of what a horrible person Trump is and how destructive his Presidency has been, 48% still voted for him. I believe that this is the start of the real struggle. There are no more excuses left to explain how much of America is actually fine with Trumpism.
Not come the full force denials, and calls for violence, and lawsuits that have no standing, but will distract us. Also there will be pardons issued for himself, family, and perceived allies. Other actions he may take as an exiting president to sabotage the next 4 years are another worry. Sabotage of oversight agencies, destruction of records, etc. Some have even suggested he may start a war in the next 2 months. Then there’s the worry about what he leaves behind in the white house and doesn’t. Like listening devices, malware, missing antiques, or even burns the whole place down if he thinks he can get away with it.
ABCNNBCBS strikes again.
We partying here in Western Pennsylvania – okay, at least the places you can’t look out your window and see cows or fracking.
I apologize that we were so close, or that we took so long. BUT WE DID IT!!!!!!!
Whew.
Even Fox News agrees. (So it *must* be true.)
As good as the news is, it’s time for America to face up to the reality that in spite of all the examples of what a horrible person Trump is and how destructive his Presidency has been, 48% still voted for him.
What Pat said. How in heaven’s name did DJT get such a high percentage of the vote? >250k dead, and 48% of people who voted said “I’m OK with the moron who let that happen. In fact, he’s not a moron AT ALL, you libtard!”
I am so happy. I hope that whoever leads the next Senate (hopefully Georgia will tie it at 50-50), they will work to President Biden and Vice President Harris to start working on healing the bitter divide in this country.
The local paper in Queens, NY (the Queens Daily Eagle) is apparently running with the headline “Queens Man Evicted”.
Well played, Daily Eagle.
I’m happy Biden won. As expected, though, the overheated rhetoric about insurrections and violence and Proud Boy voter intimidation (or whatever) has basically amounted to jack shit; Trump’s supporters are not going to stage a coup, or even make much noise a week from today. Yes, Trump is out there claiming he won, but no one gives a fuck. He can calm down and leave on Jan. 20, or he can be escorted out by the Secret Service.
It would be nice if certain irresponsible left-wing ideologues would acknowledge that they were effectively fomenting fear, hatred, and partisan division over nothing, but probably not.
JReynolds, 48% of the people voted Republican in the presidential election. Yes, that meant voting for Trump, but I suspect a substantial portion of them would have preferred a different candidate. I boggle too that 48% went in that direction, but we have to remember some are voting for the party rather than for the man. Given the choice of voting with Trump or voting for any Democrat, I suspect they chose to go with their party despite its leader, not because of him.
The reason so many did vote for trump is a. those who voted for him the first time around couldn’t admit they were wrong. b. they believed him about the dems being far worse, all socialists who want to take all their money and give it to illegal immigrants and kill babies.
He’s cultivated a culture where the other side is the enemy, take everything you can from them, take a hard far right position so any compromise ends up where you want anyway, and assume the other side is doing the same. At this point mitch is probably going to refuse to confirm Biden’s appointments and things are going to be deadlocked
I actually did see it here first! I mean, as of yesterday it’d looked like Pennsylvania was going to get there, as well as probably Nevada, Georgia, and Arizona, but this morning I checked my email before the web.
My wife’s comment – “Good. I’m so glad we’re through with him.”
My musical choice – “Ding, Dong, The Witch Is Dead”
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Eta is headed for South Florida, threatening to dump 4-6″ of rain on it – I hope everybody there is ok, but if the storm does want to flood Mar-A-Lago, I won’t feel too bad about it.
@Pat, I must mildly demur from the idea that the Toddler-in-Chief snagged 48%. U.S. Elections Project claims the voting-eligible US population is currently 239,247,182. Using fivethirtyeight.com’s vote counts still in progress (thus, a slight undercount in four states), the cast popular vote totals are:
Biden/Harris: 81,617,436
Трамп/Пенс,: 77,266,314
So, the Toddler got 32% of the vote, Biden/Harris got 34%, and 66% comprised (mostly) didn’t vote at all, and (a small amount of) third-party.
Comparison from 2016; Of 231,556,622 eligible voters, 27.2% voted Трамп/Пенс, 28.4% voted Clinton/Kaine, 3.4% voted third-party, and 41.0% didn’t vote at all.
Encouraged by this news for sure, but still keeping an eye on the Senate races. If the GOP keeps the majority there, McConnell will continue to be his usual obstructive self as Majority Leader.
Still, at least some progress might still be possible with Biden as President.
Trump got more repub votes in 2020 than he did in 2016.
The DNC’s appeasement strategy:::pick the center right milquetoast candidate to get some moderate republican votes::: was complete bullshit.
https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a34576561/never-trump-republicans-lincoln-project-2020/
One good thing is, Biden can do a lot of foreign policy without the Senate. Obama joined the Paris Agreement by executive order; Trump left it the same way; Biden can re-enter it that way again. It’s interesting to see what kind of a role a post-Trump US will have in the world. But looking from Europe, it’s really refreshing to see a good man in the White house once again.
Rick Moen: it’s not 66% that didn’t vote at all, it’s 34% — so about equal amounts voted for each candidate, and for nobody. It’s still not heartening, but it’s better than you painted it. I assume it was just a slip of the calculator (but still, how do you get 66% left after subtracting 32% and 34% from 100? Doesn’t pass simple estimation!).
Dear asunobob,
And why would you imagine, for a moment, that we give a poop about any of that???
Trump Derangement Syndrome– it doesn’t mean what you think it does.
pax / Ctein
Fortunately, The Donald is down to the D-list Jim’s Personal Injury lawyers. No one else will touch him. As evidence, take a look at that exhibition at Four Seasons Total Landscaping (next to the Adult Book store) put on this morning.
@thoshmore, you’re of course right; in my haste, I did the wrong subtraction. But I think the point remains clear, and thank you for the clarifying assist.
Ctein: he probably is pointing to the fact that House Democrats are already blaming progressives for the House losses, particularly the calls to “defund the police.” But David Gergen and some others in the mainstream media are now finally giving the “Squad” some credit for pulling Michigan and Minnesota into the Win column. It’s switched from the usual blame to “I know you worked really hard, kids, but this year has to be an Imagination Christmas.” Amazingly, this is an improvement.
It really had me going there, at the beginning. Watching my home state betray me(Floreduh). Hope was deserting me, but then, it made a comeback, than you.
I think Biden missed on quite a few things that could have boosted his stock, but those don’t mater anymore.
What matters is that the next 24-48 hours are critical for keeping the peace. After that, we have until Jan. 20 to learn if hell has no fury like Trump scorned. That still scares me.
A lot of de-stressing is a very good thing. I am relieved that the prospect of 4 more years has been swept away.
ctein: “And why would you imagine, for a moment, that we give a poop about any of that??” Trump Derangement Syndrome”
Out of curiosity, what do you call the “moderate peel” derangememt syndrome?
Rick: Also, election count is nowhere near finished. California has still only counted about 70% of the votes. It’s just that no one care about the exact margin in CA since the result is obvious.
asunobob:
Actually, the article you cited wasn’t particularly insightful; I could use the same article to argue that the moderate vote was actually needed because Trump draws new and seldom voters attracted to him.
I think we need more time and data to say more certainly.
I am more relieved than happy. A real rejection of the ugliness, incompetence, and corruption of trump and his Senate enablers would have been cause for happiness.
But I really look forward to Biden insisting on the smallest Inauguration crowd in American history. I just dread the deaths and misery that will be caused by trumpism till and even after Jan 20.
We were out house hunting today, driving around, when the news broke and my phone blew up as friends and family texted to either ask “is it true” or to cheer and send blue hearts. It wasn’t until I got home and saw the video of Kamala calling Joe and saying “we did it” that I burst into tears.
President Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris.
I can hardly believe the words as I write them. And now I can’t see them because my damn over-active tear ducts are overflowing again. :)
As a Georgian, I get to celebrate this weekend and then get my ass in gear working for Ossoff and Warnock so that we can take the Senate during the run-off in January.