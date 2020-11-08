The Sound of a Landslide Not Happening
This election should have been a landslide. Faced with a choice between a decent, if uninspiring, former Vice President with a long and solid track record of competent governance, and literally the worst president since the Civil War era — a president under whom the economy cratered, corruption reigned, human rights were stripped and mocked, social inequality reached new heights and a pandemic was allowed to blaze unchecked, killing a quarter of a million American souls — the decent man should have walked away from this election with 400 electoral votes at least.
America should have forcefully repudiated Donald Trump; this wannabe despot, this childish authoritarian who fawned over dictators, this incipient fascist whose first impulse towards American Nazis was to collect them into his embrace, and could only querulously condemn them under duress. This liar, this racist, this cheat, this sociopathic bundle of insecurities and anhedonia, this sad example of a human for whom the White House was merely an ATM with an oval office, this pathetic creature for whom everything was about who would flatter him and who he could punish, this impeached debauch, this bad man, should have been shown the door on the end of a broom.
Instead, Donald Trump received seventy million, four hundred thousand votes — 47.7% of the total vote. Four years of being worst president in modern history gained him seven million, four hundred thousand more votes than he received in 2016, and nearly two percentage points more of the total voting electorate. Seventy million, four hundred thousand American voters lived through four years of corruption and incompetence and eroding social norms and decided they wanted another four years of that. They saw a president be a bully and a bigot and a thug, and voted to give the bully four more years. They saw four years of a man siding with fascists, and then sided with him.
And let’s be blunt: “They” here are mostly white people. The exit polling, while not perfect, makes this clear. White men, white women, white people without college degrees, white people who make over $100,000 a year, evangelical white people — the majority of them who voted gave Donald Trump their vote last Tuesday. They did it again, please note; these same people gave him their vote in 2016, in nearly the same percentages. And while of course hashtag Not All White People — I mean, I didn’t vote for him — at the end of the day, according to those exit polls, 57% of white voters in America decided this awful man, with his lies and his hate and his corruption, was who they wanted, and who their country deserved to have. Again.
There is no excuse for it. I’m not going to be the white man who sanctimoniously tries to apologize to the rest of the United States population for the fact that the majority of white voters, when given a choice, will vote for an ethnically “pure” pseudo-Christian police state with an angry tinpot dictator at the tippy-top. Twice. It’s not my place to do that, not least of all because I’m well aware of how much I benefit, unwillingly or otherwise, from their tendencies. But at the very least I can acknowledge that even someone like me can see there is something wrong with whiteness in America: Something pathological, something hateful, something inexpressibly awful about it. This election was a literal no-brainer, possibly the easiest moral litmus test any presidential election has offered in the more than 220 years of presidential elections in the United States, and 57% of white voters just failed it, a non-trivial number of them flying vast “Trump” flags from their pickups as they did so.
Yes, I know. Folks who are not white (and a lot of them who are, but also happen to be LGBTQ+ or disabled or non-Christian) are rolling their eyes at me and saying “welcome to the party, pal.” I’m not under the illusion that I am telling anyone who has lived under whiteness all this time anything new about it. But let me re-emphasize here that this election was an easy test for white folks, likely the easiest of all possible tests. I mean, Jesus, the Democrats ran with Biden, the whitest of all possible white candidates this year, just to make it easy for other white people who don’t want to acknowledge their ingrained racism to do the morally and ethically correct thing! And still: 57% of white voters voted for Trump. 70.4 million voters, of which white people comprised the great majority. He gained votes and percentages after the four worst years any president has had since Hoover at least.
What I came away from the 2020 election knowing was that when given a choice between the worst president in living memory, who would happily dismantle the country and all its institutions if he could suck a nickel out of it — because he did just that for four straight years — and not that, white voters in their majority chose the worst. White voters will not defend the United States against its worst impulses. White voters will not save the United States from itself or anyone else. They’ll let it burn, to “own the libs,” but in reality because they’d rather be on the top of a pile of ashes than just another part of anything else, with people who they don’t see as being like them.
Which, well. Is disappointing.
Trump won seventy million, four hundred thousand votes. Joe Biden, thankfully, won seventy-four million and won a bare majority (50.5%) of the available voting populace, and the majority of the electoral college. White people did vote for Biden, of course; 42% of those who voted. But others voted for him more, in percentages if not raw numbers. Biden won because of black women and black men, because of Hispanics and Latinos, because of Asian Americans, Native Americans and others, all of whom came out to vote for Biden in much larger percentages than white people.They voted despite racist state and federal policies and ploys established to make it more difficult to vote — for fuck’s sake, the Trump administration started dismantling the postal service to keep early Democratic (read: minority) votes from arriving on time, and Republicans from Texas to Ohio made it more difficult to vote early in person. They voted as if their lives depended on it, because they did.
So did the life of our nation, at least as we understand it today. We don’t have to wait for history to say it, we can say it now: it was black women voters and black men voters who pulled the United States back from the brink. It was Latino and Hispanic voters. It was Asian American and Native American voters. It wasn’t just them — LGBTQ+ voters and new voters (many of whom overlap those aforementioned categories) broke toward Biden as well. They held better faith in the United States than white voters did. In his victory speech, Biden wisely acknowledged that his voters came from all quarters and pledged to make his administration look like the nation that had voted for him.
He had better keep that promise. It’s not enough to thank those who saved us — all of us, even the ones who voted for the wannabe dictator — from four more years of moral and institutional decay. Give them the levers of power that they should have access to already. Let them make this country better and more fair for everyone. We know what the alternative is. We’ve just had four years of it.
And if you think we can’t go back to it, remember: Trump got 7.4 million more votes and almost two percentage points more of the voting population after four years of being the worst president in living memory. Those voters aren’t going away, and not all of them will be peeled away from voting for the worst possible option, so long as it is white, before they shuffle off this mortal coil. 2024 is coming (and 2022 mid-terms before then). We’ll be fighting white supremacy for a long time, folks. At the very least, I can’t pretend to be surprised about it any more.
— JS
Notes:
1. Political post, so as always the mallet is in play. Be polite to each other, please. And remember I have the political BINGO cards out, and if you fill up too many spots on my card, I mallet your comment out.
2. For those of you who might be “not every Trump voter voted for white supremacy,” one, read The Cinemax Theory of Racism to see why they did, and two, look: No one who lived in the Trump Era gets to pretend they didn’t know what he was about. He didn’t hide it. He’s not smart enough for that. Voting for Trump in 2020 was an explicitly racist act. Sit with it.
3. I’m aware Trump is going to court to challenge election results. Let’s just say I’m not convinced they will change much of anything for him.
4. I wrote this with the intent of it being a general piece about the election; obviously this is not that. I’ll be writing that piece later, so if you want to make general comments about the election, rather than discuss white supremacy and its role in the 2020 election, maybe hold your fire.
This is what I have been telling my friends. The fight isn’t over, we haven’t won. more than 70 Million Americans supported him. It is just going to get nastier while they maintain that kind of support. That was just the first round.
It is only going to get nastier going on from here, and being trans I am frankly a bit terrified of how dark it might get before we MIGHT round the corner.
The pre-Trump status quo is not good enough. That was already what’s been described as “Fascism Lite”; Trump just showed its ugly, naked face because he’s too coarse and dim to know how to seem normal.
They’ll try again, next time with somebody smarter. We can’t stay in the center-Right, anti-union, anti-women, plutocratic state that’s been normalized over the past 40 years.
I think, I hope — I’d pray if I weren’t a stone-cold atheist — that President-Elect Biden and VP-Elect Harris are prepared to be more progressive once they’re safely in office (and after the January 5 U.S. Senate runoff here in Georgia, that could decide whether McConnell gets to continue as God-Emperor of the Senate for another two years).
For me, one of the most frightening results of the election is seeing that one third of eligible voters didn’t show up at the polls. Like it was none of their business, or beneath their notice. What planet do they live on?
As for those who voted for Trump, they have always been there. They just weren’t motivated and organized enough, but now the Republicans have spent decades on that work. That’s your real “long national nightmare,” and it ain’t over.
As a Jew and the child of a Holocaust survivor, I have been watching and living in America in horror for the last 4 years. I am tearfully grateful that the slim majority of Americans voted him out and still disbelieving of the groups that voted for who I believe to b, arguably, the worst President ever and inarguably the first to be a venal traitor.
I generally agree, from afar. It’s disappointing that so many Republicans continued to support him.
On the popular vote numbers, I believe there are many votes still to be voted in places like New York and California, so the final numbers may be somewhat different.
Yes.
And the next four years of Republicans doubling down on making sure Biden accomplishes as little as possible shall try us all sorely. Republicans will do their best to make him fail so they can run against him as a failure.
And trump will not go away or be silent. The lunatic conspiracism of the right will fester in empty, violent souls. We have a respite, not a victory. let us make the most of it.
I’m struggling with the results similarly. I find immense relief that Trump lost . . .but am dismayed (understatement of the year) by the slimness of the margin. It shows how far off I was in my estimation of basic human decency. As we move forward, I’m looking to try understand underlying motivations and do what I can to engage in the hard conversations the situation necessitates.
I completely agree: I’m relieved, but it should not have been so close. One of my friends is a political scientist and pointed out that it’s apparently pretty normal for a horrifying swing towards fascism on the world stage to occur about 80 years after the last one – but I don’t think anything about this had to be so inevitable.
I’m hoping that generational trends make it even less likely in the future. I’m not American myself, but I did live in (a semi-rural part of) the U.S. for a while earlier this century, and the reaction I generally saw to the Republicans was ‘wait…you’re trying to empty my bank account, render the planet uninhabitable for humans, and make me hate a subset of my friends/family?!’. A lot of my same-age American friends nonchalantly accept the notion that capitalism is either going to have to change substantially or be replaced. Reportedly something like 25% of the kids being born in the U.S. at the moment are Latinx. And I note that of my closest white American friends who have children, ALL of the little ones are bi- or multiracial. ALL of them.
From an ex-GOP footsoldier, written in 2018:
https://www.politicalorphans.com/the-most-important-election-of-our-lifetimes-2022/
Yep. And census redistricting controlled by state republicans is going to make it harder for the popular vote to carry the day so we are in for a long fight for democracy and good government.
Respectfully, it may be worth an edit to add “Native American voters” to the explicitly listed folks who helped save the republic this time around. Because they did, and I am grateful, and think they deserve recognition by name.
https://www.hcn.org/articles/indigenous-affairs-how-indigenous-voters-swung-the-2020-election
Bravo. I appreciate your words.
As an older white dude and veteran from rural Alabama, who also happens to be a gay man, I’m not going to say “welcome to the party, pal” because you’ve proven yourself to be a smart and vocal ally for years now. I still show your “easy mode” post on white privilege to friends and family that are having a difficult time with the concept. I’ve yet to find anyone who doesn’t come away from the experience with a better understanding or systemic racism and the often unseen privileges that come from being in the majority.
Well said. I know it’s not possible to name every part of the BIPOC coalition who saved the election, but can we acknowledge the role of Native American voters? In AZ and WI at least, their votes were enough to swing the states. Given the explicit ways they’ve been disenfranchised and the impact of COVID in many Native communities, it was inspiring to see the turnout.
John, I suspect you truly want your country to heal. As a Canadian, I hope it happens. Should you ever decide that is impossible, you are welcome to move here.
The other sadness, is that even setting Trump aside, many people who didn’t vote for Trump still voted for those who helped enable him to commit many of the daily horrors he did. At any point the Senate could have stepped in, but they only helped make things worse. Now we have dozens if not hundreds of courts that will help further codify these terrible policies.
Kris Vasquez —
Ugh, I meant to put them in! Hold on, fixing.
While I absolutely agree that it’s outright depressing how many people voted for Trump again, I’m a bit surprised that I’m not seeing more discussion of the likelihood that the polls — which consistently predicted clear and decisive wins across the ticket– weren’t actually wrong. Instead, it’s worth considering that the polls were actually a good metric of the success of the GOP’s myriad voter-suppression efforts.
In other words, the difference between projected vs. actual numbers might be close to the difference between votes without suppression vs. votes because of it.
I’ve been thinking about my own hot take on a separate issue, which actually might be related to this.
There have been a few posts circulating on social media in the past 24 hours, urging Biden supporters to “be the bigger person” and to reach out with “empathy” towards Trump supporters. “Think back to how you felt in 2016. That’s how they feel now. Be the bigger person and reach out to them to empathize.”
However, that all has been reminding me of the kinds of things people told me back when I was a child, and a very frequent target of bullies. “They only bully you because they’re jealous.” “They have problems in their own lives and they’re only trying to make themselves feel better by making someone else feel worse.” “Just ignore them.”
Those messages were all meant to teach me empathy and compassion, I’m sure. But the HUGE flaw in all of those messages is that they did ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to respond to the very real feelings that I was having myself in response to having BEEN bullied. I had been bullied and I felt shitty – and people weren’t saying a damn thing about me feeling bad, and were instead skipping straight to telling me to feel sorry FOR THE PEOPLE WHO HAD HURT ME. That didn’t teach me empathy – it only taught me that “the bully’s feelings are more valid than yours. You don’t matter as much as they do.”
It took me nearly 40 years to learn how to say “fuck that.”
No one was reaching out to the Trump voters in 2016 or 2017 and telling THEM to have empathy for the Hillary supporters. No, they were doubling down and making t-shirts that said “fuck your feelings” or “deal with it, he’s your president.” (And those are the nice ones.) “Empathy” only entered into their conversation when THEY were down and wanted people to empathize with THEM.
What would work far better with Trump’s supporters is what would have worked far better with me as a bullied child – validating for me that no, it WASN’T fair for them to treat me that way, and then going back to the kids who’d bullied me and said “yo, that wasn’t cool.” If the kid really was dealing with some shit, then help them out so they could handle it better – but if they were just being a shit, then let them KNOW that they were being a shit. Either way, the bullies were kids that needed to get the message loud and clear that “hey, what you did to that other person was NOT COOL, and you need to stop it. Better yet, own up and apologize.”
No one said that to the Trumpers in 2016. I would further wager that no one has said that to them EVER. So they are self-centered people who don’t have the ability to consider others’ positions, and so when they are feeling slighted they flail around and look for “empathy” to make themselves feel better. Or when someone else gets something they wanted they whine that “it’s not fair” because they don’t have the ability to consider others’ humanity is as valid as their own.
That might be part of why they supported Trump – not because they’re racist as such, but because he was speaking to the part of their ids that was saying “yes, I deserve everything because I’m the best.” No one has yet given them the wakeup call that “Hey, asshole, there are other people in the world that also deserve things. Oh, and…you were kind of shitty to some of those people and you need to own up to that.”
Not that I’m gonna gloat (….much), but I’m also not gonna extend an olive branch to Trumpers now the way that others are asking me to. I’ll be civil, but I’ll be REALLY guarded until I get a sense that they’ve had even an INKLING of understanding that the fact that I disagree with them does not negate the fact that I am a human being and just as deserving of respect.
This is why I was so terrified about what November 3 would bring. Yes, I knew that BIPOC and LGBTQ and disabled and non-christian voters in their legions would do their best to vote. BUT, I also knew that all those once-closeted white supremacists are way the hell out of the closet, and they no longer feel any pressure to camouflage their opinions under a veneer of politeness, and there are a whole helluva lot more of them than any of us realized until four years ago today.
If there is any tiny bright point in this, it is precisely that those formerly closeted white supremacists are indeed outed. They’ve outed themselves, and they’re proudly advertising their hatefulness for us all to see. And that means we know who we’re talking to. I know exactly who the white supremacists are in my office now. I know exactly who they are in my neighborhood now. I know which people to avoid, which ones to be wary about, and which to treat as the loose cannons they are.
I wish to hell that none of us had to engage in this kind of guarding self-care. I wish my fellow citizens had been raised to be better people. But then, I can remember back 53 years ago, when I was a kid growing up in a suburb of Detroit during the 1967 riots, and I remember my best friend from two doors down telling me indignantly “all those n*****s should just go back to Africa where they came from,” and being simultaneously shocked and utterly unsurprised. Because, you see, I knew her parents. I knew their attitudes. And I knew that my best friend had been fed those beliefs since the day of her birth.
Racism perpetuates itself. White supremacist beliefs perpetuate themselves. And so do openness, willingness to listen to and welcome others, and a genuine belief that all humans deserve the same treatment. All of us as elders in our respective communities share a responsibility to perpetuate the belief that all people are equally humans, because I can assure you that the white supremacists next door are teaching their offspring and their communities the opposite.
We cannot be silent. Silence = complicity. It’s scary as hell, but we have to stand up and be counted. The alternative is literally death.
Re. the “others” you mentioned: Native Americans and Jews turned out in particularly large numbers for Biden this election.
What I’m really hoping is that someone can do a good, reliable statistical breakdown of Trump voters in this election. I’ve heard a lot of talk lately about “deprogramming” the Trump cult, and a good analysis of why they made that decision might tell us how many of them are deprogrammable.
(Then comes the question of how that deprogramming would work…)
Already we’re hearing from centrists who are “oh let’s come together and talk this thing out” while ignoring the fact that the Republicans won’t budge on anything. Partly by nature, and partly because they don’t have to, since the Democrats are happy to be conciliatory and shift themselves a bit farther to the right.
It’s fantastic that the White House will no longer be occupied by a sociopath intent on pouring gasoline on a wildfire, but hoping that the Dems can put the fire out is more than just optimistic.There are tens of millions of Americans who would rather have a Republican one-party state than any possible fairly-elected Democrat and while they no longer have a cheerleader-in-chief they are still emboldened and organized. I don’t see this being resolved without some level of cataclysmic violence and I wouldn’t hedge any bets who would come out the winner.
The American dream for the next few decades is still a nightmare.
In the 1930s, there were more Nazis in America than in Germany. The entire history of the country has been shaped by the massive, abhorrent amount of racism and white supremacy running through it, in every county in every state, with only the definition of ‘white’ changing over time. As a collective we’re ‘less’ racist and white supremacist than we were 50 years ago, and that was less than we were 150 years ago, but we are a long, long way from stamping it out. This election is a good reminder that the problem is not just Trump- the problem is deeply entrenched, and needs all of us working to root it out.
This week was a good step. Just another 10,000 steps to go.
If America had to choose Captain Whitebread, one would at least hope we didn’t pick the moldy one.
I agree with absolutely everything you have said, and I’m not trying to make excuses for the Trump voters–even the ones who happen to be people I know and love. It’s dispiriting. But on the let’s-not-turn-a-genuine-victory-into-defeat premise, while we are seguing into our election post-mortem I’d like to mention: it is ferociously difficult to defeat an incumbent president. It’s only happened, what, ten times in U.S. history? And only three times (including this one, thank goodness) since WWII? Now, there were times it didn’t happen because it wasn’t possible–Kennedy was a one-term president, but not because he lost his second election, for example, and does LBJ count as defeated at the polls or not?–but it is still worth remembering just how difficult Biden’s victory was, and what a long-shot it was, too, while we are considering how close it shouldn’t have been, and planning how to carry on the fight.
In addition, I find myself reflecting (maybe a tad too hopefully, I admit) on the fact that Nixon won by a massive landslide in 1972, and five years later no one I knew would admit to having voted for him. Of course, I also know people who claim they would have voted for Nixon in 1976, if he hadn’t resigned–but far fewer of them. (And then, too, while I’m being pessimistic, we got Reagan in 1980, which is a whole other future-possibility we need to bear in mind–that the next authoritarian, racist strong-man will be nicer than Trump. But still. That’s part of future fight we need to prepare to cope with, just in case.) For now . . . maybe there is a slight long-term chance that our Trump-supporting fellow citizens will learn better after having their choice defeated. Some of them, at least. It does take time for large numbers of people to face the fact that they were wrong.
(Finally, I’d also add: in some ways, it is even more difficult to defeat an incumbent senator than an incumbent president, but I’ll save my thoughts on that for your next post, maybe.)
Thanks, Scalzi. Not a pleasant read, but this is not a pleasant truth to face. And if one chooses to live in the reality-based community, even the unpleasant truths have to be faced.
The question I ask is not rooted in hand-wringing, but in very simple and pragmatic politics. How to reach those people who convinced themselves to vote for Trump despite everything they saw in front of them? For me the White Evangelicals are the clearest example of the double-think we’re facing. How could anyone with two neurons to rub together believe Trump represented their moral and ethical values? If we accept they’re simply stupid and/or evil then that’s easy, but we also have to accept there’s no way to reach them. Writing off half the electorate as stupid and/or evil just isn’t a practical political option, so what now?
All true, particularly your point in the comments that voting for Trump is an explicitly racist act.
Without knowing more about the cross-tabs in the exit polls you link to, it’s hard to know exactly what to make of them. For example: 20% of those who had a favorable view of the BLM movement voted for Trump. Of the voters who think racism is an important problem (71%, which is a positive sign, albeit one with room for improvement), 28% voted for Trump. Looking at another group you mention, 28% of LGBTQ+ voters went for Trump.
I have a hard time understanding those numbers. There were other issues driving those voters, but I don’t have the creativity to imagine what they might have been. Maybe they were wealthy voters and were content to make a decision based on the time-honored principle of “I got mine and I wanna keep it! You’re on your own!” That wouldn’t seem to explain the 18% of Black men who voted for Trump, or the 40% of union households, or the 32% of Hispanic/Latino voters, all groups Trump demonized and did his best to keep from the levers of power. But, again, cross-tabs help answer such questions.
There’s a darker story that could be told, again depending on the cross-tabs. For example, 17% of those who think the justice system treats Black people unfairly voted for Trump. Of the voters who see racial inequality as the most important issue, 8% voted for Trump. That could mean that (a) they know these are problems, but but don’t see Trump as being responsible, or (b) they like it that way. Let’s hope (a) is the real story.
Propaganda is really powerful. Racism too.
What KWadsworth said. These people don’t respond to warm fuzzies; they think it’s a sign of weakness.
You forgot that Trump is also a misogynist. Although a lot of white women seemed to also either forget that, or decided they didn’t care! :-(
Over here in the UK we still have our own mini Trump but the victory of Biden has given us hope. But I think we are still appalled at the fact Trump got any votes. My brother reckons that if you take a normal distribution curve of folk, the left hand side of the curve voted Republican but I fear it is not so simple. But congratulations on getting such a fine chap into the White House, and Kamal alooks like a shoe in for 2024.
Darn it, my comment above should say there are many votes “still to be counted” not “to be voted”. Sorry.
Ooops – too many “buts”.