An Unexpected Side Effect
Well, here we are in month nine of our pandemic, and things are worse than ever! So that’s… something. This pandemic has completely changed our sense of normality in our day-to-day lives. Social distancing, avoiding crowds, wearing masks, working from home, it’s all just kind of become normal almost. Not quite normal, but not far from it. It’s still weird, but not as foreign and strange as it was in April. We’ll call it normal adjacent.
One of the things that bugged me at the beginning of the pandemic was people that didn’t wear masks inside stores/businesses/etc. At the time, there was no mandate in place so technically it was optional, but it still irked me. Now, here in November with over 230,000 dead, it really fucking pisses me off to see how many people don’t wear masks, despite all the signs that say it’s required. I could rant about this for like, ever, but this post is not about selfish fuckers who don’t wear a mask in public. This post is about how mask culture has changed how I, and I’m sure many people, view certain things.
For example, does this picture make you nervous or concerned?
How does this one make you feel?
Something about these seems off, right? Seeing all these people, standing so incredibly close, breathing all over each other? Doesn’t it feel weird to see not a single person wearing masks?! Of course, these were taken before the pandemic, and I know that, but it still makes me worried seeing all these people unmasked.
And this has been my problem with any movies I watch lately, too. Any show or movie where the characters go out and about into the world or are in huge crowds and not wearing masks, it throws me off! I’m like, “wait a second, where’s their masks?” even if it’s a movie from like, the eighties or something! It makes no sense, I know, but seeing crowds in any context now is so strange to me. I mean, did people always stand so close before? Did we really just let everyone breathe all over each other all the time? Was there ever a time before we had tape on the floor designating where to stand?
The “Before Times” seem so far away and yet so close at the same time. Like a dream you’ve just started to forget upon waking.
Today is another record-breaking day in terms of cases, and I imagine the trend will continue throughout the holiday season, because, well, it’s the holidays. Traveling, family gatherings, shopping for gifts, other activities that will probably make cases continue to rise. I’m sure even the mall Santas will be wearing masks with little reindeer or ornaments on them.
Please, be safe out there. Wear a mask, social distance, you’ve heard it a hundred times before. And have a great day.
-AMS
You’ll be telling your grandkids how you used to celebrate birthdays by having someone blow all over their cake, and then everyone eats a slice of it.
Yes! So true, Athena. We watched the docu-series LENOX HILL on Netflix (about the NYC hospital). Of course, it was filmed last year before the pandemic, but still it was jarring to see the doctors and nurses and patient unmasked (unless they were in surgery). I’m sure I was not the only one who wondered, so six or so months later, the crew went back to the hospital to film one last episode, this one concentrating on how Covid had changed everything. Very, very interesting.
Yes, it’s affected my reading too. A couple of people will meet to have lunch at a cafe and it just feels unsettling.
Yes! I cringe when I watch movies and see strangers so near each other, but we also watch them to remind us of the “before” time, and to hope it returns.
I’m just a few miles east of Seattle and almost everyone wears a mask here; going massless is very unusual.
We’re old and wary and don’t think a ventilator would be a nice thing to be on,
Take care.
How about this? This weekend we watched Rebecca, Hitchcock’s adaptation of the novel from 1940, in black & white no less, and the crowd scenes STILL made me squirm.
The Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan (R) a day or two ago publicly stated “Just wear the damn mask”.
Completely agree. I keep wondering where all the masks are on TV also. Though I adore Progressive Insurance’s Zoom meeting commercials.
One thing that bugged me about the Biden celebrations is that most people were masked, but some weren’t, and I wondered what was wrong with them…and I didn’t hear Biden’s comments, but wondered if he told those people to mask up. He should have! The media always commented on Trump rallies being unmasked, and I personally blame him for doing superspreader events that showed he didn’t even care about his own supporters as long as he got adulation. Haven’t heard the media say much about Biden parties, probably because at least most people were masked.
Oh well. A crazy world we live in now!
Ms. Scalzi, I don’t know what your reading tastes are, but this phenomenon is discussed a bit in Mira Grant (Seanan McGuire’s) Newsflesh universe. The first book is Feed. It’s a political thriller about a post-zombie world revolving around an election and the fact that you become a zombie from virus activation (fluid contact, not aerosolized), so nnooooottt exactly escapist reading. I find the way the world is changing very similar to the book in some ways. I would not be supposed to learn that your generation is going to be a LOT less enamored of crowds than your dad and mine was.
Yeah – this has actually made watching some wrestling stuff from the before times really stressful – like, watching a few hundred people packed in shoulder to shoulder in a bingo hall in South Philadelphia in the early ’90s shouldn’t freak me out, but it does (at least a little).
The time before the virus now seems eons ago. Mask wearing is ubiquitous in Seattle, and I do react seeing anything with people unmasked these days. It’s amazing how adaptable people are, really, to a new way to do things if they feel they must. But we are very pro-science in our corner of the USA. I do miss traveling, though. My couch just doesn’t do it for me…unless I have a book in hand. I can really get lost in a book’s alternate world and I read for hours at a time now.
This Is Us has incorporated the pandemic right into their timeline. They mask and social distance and quarantine. They drove an RV cross-country so they wouldn’t have to fly. I know it is fiction but there is something encouraging knowing they are enduring it as well.
OOOOh yeah, the whole ::record scratch:: “Oh yeah, this is from the Before Times. Okay. Hoookay— reset is totally a thing. Not so much (well, less so) with old media I’m already familiar with, but really noticeable with current-to-last-winter media. Currently watching Lovecraft County and experiencing this with the restart of every sitting.
Also, and let’s not forget: the time change. My area is pretty good with masks-inside-stores (with the odd dicknose exception—who always ignore objections; dude, wtf?), but I’m in the habit of grocery shopping early on Sunday morning. Generally pretty low-traffic, but this Sunday, the store was (comparatively) packed. Only thing I can figure: release of Election anxiety + 9am is now the old 10 am, and people time their outings by the sun, not the clock. :-\
Anyway, yeah. It’s all very weird, and the holidays are going to be even weirder.
Is it wrong of me that I greeted my employer’s reset back to full WFH with a hearty cheer?
@warpedreality And the grandkids would say, “was this like Russian roulette? Every time a person gets a year older he dares everyone to share his germs to see if they could survive? Was that how you dealt with overpopulation?”
Not unexpected at all, in hindsight. I can’t watch any movie/TV anymore but through the lens of COVID19. Crowd scenes, no social distancing, no masking. All these things make me twitch a little.
only semi-related, but I’m seeking more “glamorous smoking” in movies and TV, these days, and that really bothers me. public health people fought long and hard to discourage young people especially from smoking, and deglamorizing it was a big part of that. but we seem to be backsliding. :-(
Back to COVID, what really angers me are the vulnerable front-line and service workers – often working for low salaries – who get the brunt of the anti-maskers’ selfishness.
I just saw an Anna Kendric Lays commercial (my favorite things) and… could not even.
I reread Stephen King’s The Stand about half a year or so before the pandemic started. I really don’t think I’d be able to stomach rereading that now, though.
I’ve been rewatching “Monk.” It’s like a different show than the last time I saw it. Also movies/show where characters are wearing spacesuits used to feel a bit claustrophobic, and now I think “Ah, individual separate air, relaxing.”
Remembering the first few pages of The Stand, I catch myself thinking at least COVID doesn’t seem to be as bad… unless you have it.
None of my relatives are local, so I am doing my usual vicarious Christmas gifting by wrapping presents and getting them into the mail. This year, I’m sending the packages out a couple of weeks early because even for Priority Mail I have no idea what the handling time will be. It’s the one Christmas tradition that doesn’t make me have to rethink it too much.
I’m not having that side effect, but my wife is. Almost every time we watch something, she says something about how people are too close together and unmasked and it’s freaking her out.
I talked about this with friends a couple months back. Even when we all have vaccines and this becomes a looming shadow….how will it change our behavior? I think a lot of us will have low-grade PTSD about close social situations. It breaks my heart because I’ve always enjoyed scenes like the ones you posted, at least for a little while. Now I’m pretty sure that the first time I walk into a crowded bar I’m going to have a small panic attack – something I’ve never suffered from.
OTOH, there are plenty of people where I live that don’t see any problem eating out, going to bars, etc. with no masks. Heck, I’m one of the few people in my company that wears a mask or distances. (Our owner is actively anti-mask.) So I guess they won’t see the difference?
As an out-going, extroverted, people-person, these changes have stolen a very basic part of who I am and I’ll never get it back. I’ll never feel as comfortable as I did before. I mourn the loss.
I went to breakfast a couple of Saturdays ago (had some time between buses). I chose the restaurant specifically because they were clear and straightforward about their masking and social-distancing protocols (as well as the fact I really like their food), they had plexiglass shields between tables, etc.
I told the server (masked) who refilled my coffee (I masked when she came by) that being unmasked in public, even to eat, felt almost subversive, and not in a good way.
And then I found out this past Saturday that one of my campmates from Burning Man (2019), who’d been hospitalized for several weeks due to COVID-19, had died.
I’m with the governor of Maryland–just wear the damned masks.
Yes! I found myself yelling at the tv screen: Don’t do it! It’s too crowded!
I am a rather avid Pokemon Go player, and didn’t realize it, but not having my PGo avatar wearing a mask was a little concerning. Recently, PGo put in an option to have your avatar wear a mask. So, yeah, I can even (and do) wear a mask in Pokemon Go!
I have the same reaction looking at pictures of people without masks. A St Louis area barbecue chain (well, if you want to call 2 restaurants a chain) opened up a third one not far from my home. It seems to be doing well – I saw posts on Facebook over the weekend that they were selling out of barbecue before closing time each day – so I went over to take a look at their web site. And my very first reaction was there was no way in hell I would ever go there because no one in any of the pictures was wearing a mask. And these were not pictures of people sitting at tables eating, it was pictures of the staff posing with BBQ trophies or of people standing in line at a food truck.
It occurred to me after a moment that the pictures were probably taken before 2020, but still that can’t have been the reaction they were hoping for.
“Normal adjacent” feels like a perfect way to put that. (And yeah, people need to wear the freaking mask… this is not even a difficult thing!)
@warpedreality We had my daughter’s birthday party this weekend (outside) and put her 6 candles on one corner of the cake. Then I cut that corner off, moved it away from everything else, and she blew out her candles. My she, my husband, and I got the slices from that hunk. The funniest thing was watching my husband try and help her blow them out, while wearing a mask – it passes the candle test!.
One of the cell phone providers is running disclaimers across the bottom of their TV ads that while the ad might show unmasked people it was filmed with full social distancing. (They’re also cutting back and forth between actors, instead of showing them in the same shot, which might be part of how they’re doing it.)
My sister is teaching preschool virtually to a bunch of three-year olds. To them, this is how school is, and I wonder what they will think when it comes time to go to real-world school.
The first time I had that reaction was watching Russian Doll on Netflix back in April. A lot of the show is set in a crowded apartment for a birthday party. Yikes!
I am not a tv or movie watcher, but my spouse is. And every time I walk through the living room when he’s watching something that was filmed in the Before Times, I do a double-take and start to yell, then realize “oh, right, that’s Before.” It still squicks me out a bit, even with that realization.
We have a grand-nibling who was born in February, right before things started getting really bad. She’s only ever seen us with masks on. She’s only ever seen any humans other than her parents with masks on. She still smiles, laughs, sticks out her tongue and all the other mouth-related forms of communication that tiny ones use, but it makes me wonder how the communication centers in her brain will develop. Will she grow up to be more expressive with her eyes than we did? Will she smile less and use here eyebrows more to express emotion? And will she be as perturbed as I am by images of throngs of maskless people in films from Before?
Some things can’t be duplicated by Zoom; I dance Argentine Tango, which is a close embrace dance.
I can tell you that the last time I danced with another person was on March 15th, before they shut down all the dance clubs.
I miss the intimacy of the embrace, and the connection that entails.
I wonder what dancing will look like, when certain restrictions might be lifted enough to allow dancing again.
As far as the Covidiots, I’ve started loudly saying things like, “Well, on the bright side, masks let you know who not to shake hands with – I’m pretty sure they aren’t going to wash their hands after they wipe, either.”
But I’m a grumpy old gray-hair now (or would be, if I had any) and have never really been running for popularity.
I shudder when I see people in movies etc from the Before Times. Too close, too crowded, no masks!
I can’t say I’ve found crowd scenes in TV shows/movies particularly concerning since the pandemic. But then, aside from gore, which does squick me out, I generally don’t react strongly to media other than generally finding things funny, suspenseful, etc.
I will note I find myself increasingly tempted to round up a bunch of friends and try to go into a Chick-Fil-A, Hobby Lobby or other conservative-leaning business **masked** but shirtless and shoeless. And when they try and throw us out for having no shirt or shoes, start complaining loudly how our freedom of expression is being violated!!