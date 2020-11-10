My Adventures in Dark Souls III (So Far)

Okay, so, I just started playing Dark Souls III last week, and let me tell you, that shit is hard. I’ve put in eighteen hours so far, and I feel like I’ve barely accomplished anything. In Dark Souls, it’s not a matter of if you’re going to die, it’s when. And how many times (probably a lot).

If you’re unfamiliar with the series, Dark Souls is a video game franchise that is very well known for being difficult. It’s like, a test to see if you’re really a pro gamer or not (obviously tests and gatekeeping are ridiculous though). It’s just widely known as THEE hard game of choice to test your skills. And for good reason! This series does not hold your hand at all. It gives you a shitty sword and a tiny health bar and tells you to go fuck some demons up. More often than not you get destroyed by the demons instead. Or at least, I do.

This post isn’t a review or recommendation really, (though I guess I’m reviewing it a smidge but I won’t call it that because I haven’t finished it yet) this post is more about me coming to terms with my obscene levels of gamer rage and struggling with the learning curve of Dark Souls.

When I was younger, like thirteen or so, I had gamer rage so bad that I’d throw my PlayStation 3 controllers around the living room and quit in the middle of games if the bots were winning. Obviously I recognized this was super unhealthy and gross and have been actively combating such tendencies since then. And I really am a lot better about it now, I’m definitely super far from throwing shit now, anyways.

Dark Souls is all about perseverance. When you fail, you have to get right back in the saddle and try again. And again. And again. And this repetitiveness, seeing myself fail over and over, is disheartening. It makes me feel bad about myself to have to try to fight a boss fifteen times in a row before barely defeating them. Doing the same fight ten times is exhausting, and I just become ridiculously frustrated.

There are few games in which my anger outweighs my enjoyment, but this is one of them. It is not fun to play. It’s not really enjoyable at all and honestly I’d probably have a lot more fun doing literally anything else. So why bother with it? Why keep going? I’m not sure. Maybe I really am buying into the whole “rite of passage” thing, or maybe I’m doing out of spite, or to prove to myself that I can overcome my gamer rage and accomplish something for once. I can’t bring myself to quit. I won’t quit. I will beat this overrated, hard as fuck game, and maybe then I’ll feel the joy that I lack while actually playing.

(sorry it’s blurry I totally ripped this off the internet)

But yeah, even the creators know you’re going to get mad at it. It’s just expected. I wish I could do as they say and just take a little break, cool down and do something else to alleviate my frustration, but more often than not I just yell “I’m done, I’m done, I’m so fucking done” and turn it off. But as I said, I’m working on it. It’s a process.

Anyway, I will let you all know when I finally beat this game. I beat the first Lord of Cinder last night so, pretty okay amount of progress so far, I guess. Oh, and if you’re curious about my specs, I am a warrior and I’m going for a strength build, so that’s currently my highest attribute right now at 26. Literally as soon as I finish writing this piece I’m going to go play it.

Let me know about your experiences with rage inducing video games in the comments! And if you’ve played Dark Souls III and have any wisdom to share with me, feel free! And have a great day!

-AMS