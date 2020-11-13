Biden 306 + Ohio Election Thoughts
News organizations have finally called the last two uncalled states (see the New York Times graphic above), with Georgia going to Joe Biden and North Carolina going for Trump. With those last two pieces set into the election puzzle, Biden has 306 electoral votes, and Trump 232.
You may recall that in 2016, when Trump won 306 electoral votes, he termed his victory “historic” and a “landslide,” even though he lost the popular vote by a few million. I doubt Trump will call Biden’s equivalent electoral vote victory historic or a landslide, despite the fact that Biden has won, to date, roughly five million more popular votes than Trump has. Indeed Trump, like the whiny, pissy baby he is, continued not to acknowledge his “historic, landslide” loss at all. There are still some votes to be counted, and Trump has unleashed a barrage of dubious and ineffective lawsuits, but everyone who is not either delusional or a sad partisan hack recognizes that this cake is baked. It’s been baked for about a week now, and it’s well past time to start serving it up.
Locally, the 2020 election is notable in that Ohio, where I live, has now officially shed its status as a bellwether state; for the first time in at least half a century, I think, it went for the loser of the national election. Nor was the vote all that close; Trump ended up getting 53.3% of the Ohio vote, about eight percentage points more than Biden. This was roughly the same vote percentage gap that Trump had over Clinton in 2016 as well (although in 2016 Trump the overall vote percentage was a couple of points less). I don’t know if this means Ohio is now officially reliably red, but it certainly was reliably Trumpish.
In my own neck of the Ohio woods, Darke County, it was a blowout for Trump: 81% of the vote and just 17.5% for Biden (including my own vote). This is the highest percentage of votes that any presidential contender has gotten from the county in any election going back to 1856, the second place going to Trump in 2016, when he won just under 79% of the vote. Those couple of extra points seem to be because of higher turnout, not because of voters in Darke turning against the Democrats (well, any more than they already had). Biden got more voters in Darke than Hillary Clinton did, by a couple hundred votes, but Trump got about 1,500 more votes than he did in 2016. While I’m not thrilled with the results, I am generally happy about increased voter turnout. People should vote if they can.
I’m going to be very interested in what the trend will be for 2024. Not in Darke County — it’s been Republican for most of a century and as a 98.5% white rural county is likely to remain so — but in Ohio. Trump is making noise about running for president again in 2024, but I doubt he’ll be able to, in no small part because he just might be in prison. I am curious to see how Ohio reacts to a Republican presidential candidate who is not him. We’ll have to see.
That said, I’m not going to give it that much thought right now — that’s four years from now. Right now Ohio will have to stand there in its wrongness and be wrong. No cake for Ohio! Let’s hope it’s learned its lesson.
— JS
That’s an impressive national map, blue states in various regions. It’s a real sign of hope to see Georgia blue. I was quite moved when I first saw it colored that way, relatively early in the vote count.
I think anyone who voted for Trump this time has to be considered a racist until they demonstrate they’ve seen the light. That very much includes some relatives of mine.
Trump may think he’s running in 2024 but I’d bet some of the more ambitious republicans like Ted Cruz or Tom Cotton won’t be content to wait for 2028. I think we’re going to see a couple of years of MAGA limbo as republican candidates all debase themselves to capture the MAGA base.
How low can they go?
Interesting how states change, and how quickly. Virginia (where I live) was reliably red for decades–nobody but LBJ had won it for Dems since FDR’s days, I think. Then Obama won in 2008, and since then it’s been reliably blue and getting bluer. Glad to see that the total number of electoral votes isn’t close. If this was another 2000 (where the presidency came down to a few hundred votes in Florida) I’d be a lot more concerned about Trump’s shenanigans than I am now.
With my pre-election pessimistic prediction, I did not predict AZ, and GA turning blue. But I am glad we do not have a repeat of 2000 with one state and a 500 vote margin deciding the race. Resounding endorsement for President-Elect Biden, but not against the GOP
Wisconsin (my home state) is interesting in that the polls were off by 8 points, and it was a lot closer then polls predicted
Also worth noting (to me, anyway) that Trump only won 304 electoral votes. He was given two extra by faithless Hillary electors.
Regardless, I’m happy that Biden did as well or better than Trump in every measurement. I wish he’d done even better, but he pulled it out and that wasn’t exactly guaranteed given all the voter suppression and fuckery abounding in red states. The fact that Biden won Georgia is nothing short of miraculous – that NC is as close as it is should also be a cause for celebration.
Here’s hoping 2022 and 2024 get better.
I used to live in Summit County, Oh, which usually goes blue, like Cleveland. Now I’m living to the East, in Portage County, which is barely red, so I understand a bit of how you feel. It will be interesting to see how Ohio goes in 2024.
Ohio has NOY learned it’s lesson, and will not..
Me?
I’d have pulled up stakes ages ago if I lived there.
Matthew: Slight correction – Trump got 306 electors but only 304 voted for him (the other two voted for Ron Paul and John Kasich. Five of Clintons electors voted for other people, but none of them were for Trump.
Cake is eternal. Except in Ohio.
John, he’s a rich (well, allegedly, and kind of) white (ok, sort of orange) male, he ain’t ever going to jail. He will probably end up wrapped up in court cases for the rest of his natural life, but sadly won’t ever see the inside of a jail cell. If there were tapes that Epstein had, Billy Barr will have destroyed them by now, that may have been the only way he’d be in jail, but even that’s unlikely.
He will however establish a 2024 grift, sorry, campaign fund the millisecond after Joe Biden is sworn in, need to keep fleecing the rubes.
@Sten: Yeah, you’re right. Whoops!
Even if Trump avoids prosecution and prison, I’m skeptical of his actually running for 2024. Even if he’s still living then, I have my doubts that he’ll be able to fake a healthy appearance. I think he’s going to show a quick decline in his health and it will be obvious to look at him. It will erode his Tough Man imagery and he’ll fade away in the primaries if he even runs.
The thing that has worried me for quite a while is that Trump and his enablers act as if they never expect to face a reckoning. Now, with his firing of senior Pentagon officials and replacing them with toadies, the outlines of a coup (or, at least, an attempt) begin to appear on the map.
Unthinkable? But so was the idea of a defeated president refusing to accept the will of the voters.