The End of Casual Hugging(?)
Over on Twitter today, my pal Sharon Stiteler posted this, with regard to the possible return of hugging after the COVID vaccine is widespread. She is not a fan, as the image of the hiding cat representing non-huggers being dragged out of a corner by huggers shows:
I reposted it with the additional comment: “To be honest, pretty sure I’m not going back to casual hugging after all this is over. Gonna be work to be added to the ‘hug’ tier from now on.”
I’ll note that in the before times I was a tolerably huggy person; I like hugging friends, and as a notable author who is known to be fairly approachable, I was used to people wanting to give me a hug. This usually wasn’t a problem for me as I have decent tolerance for people in my personal space, and inasmuch as I’m a dude whose major vibe is “middle-aged dad,” no one ever overstepped the hug boundaries (which has not always been the case with other authors I know). Hugs were fine.
But now I feel like we’re in a period of personal boundary reset, and I’m going to be fine with that. So: far fewer hugs in general, and in particular with people I don’t know well. While we’re at it, I’ll be fine with a lot fewer handshakes as well. “Fist bumps and waves” is, I think, going to be my public mode of welcome and acknowledgement. I don’t think I’m going to be going too far out on a limb here with these — I’ll be vaguely surprised if everyone wants to go back to the era of handshakes and hugs.
Having said that, I’m curious: If you were a hugger before, do you expect to be a hugger after all this? And more generally, how do you now greet people, and how do you expect you’ll greet them in the future? Tell me in the comments. I want to know.
— JS
I’m going with the fist bump
I’ve never been much of a hugger. I have friends who are huggers and will hug me as a greeting, and I don’t push them away, but I don’t initiate this contact as a greeting with anyone but close family members. (I might give a close friend a hug if she is dealing with difficult emotions and it feels like affection could help/comfort.)
So I’m with you: probably not going back to hugging after this.
If we don’t shake hands in the future, how can I be sure you’re not going to draw your sword and kill me???
Well, I’m an introverted Brit, so hugging has always been a bit awkward for me. I feel self-conscious even hugging close family. We saw our son off to university for the first time last month, and I gave him a loose hug, so when I do it I really mean it.
10 years ago someone on my team at work left and I felt so sad to see her go, I gave her hug on her last day – as you can probably tell, it still preys on my mind now whether I crossed a line (I’m a man – I don’t think I was being inappropriate but as these things have been more openly discussed over the years, I don’t think I would do the same if the situation arose in the future). I feel safer and happier if we assume that hugs are out for everyone but family.
I’m not a hugger. Never have been. I also have a fairly large bubble of personal space. I won’t say having everybody stay six feet away from me is a *plus* of the whole global pandemic thing, but if I had to pick one tiny positive thing about it, I’d say I like having everybody stay the heck away from me. The only person I want that close to me is my spouse. Post-Covid, I think I’ll be sticking with fist bumps, elbow bumps, and carrying hand sanitizer with me whenever I go out.
I’m not a big hugger or even toucher myself. Enough so that I remind myself to be touch my kids. I don’t mind hugging friends and other family/relatives, particularly if we haven’t seen each other for a while.
I met up for an outside lunch with 3 work friends/colleagues this week to celebrate the birthday of one of them. I was surprised how much I wanted to give the birthday celebrant a hug–even as covid-19 cases are spiraling up in our area. We’ve been friends over 20 years though.
I am not a hugger and acquaintances/relatives know that (or figure it out) This no-hugging year has been tolerable, at least in that very limited sense.
As a non-hugger, I prefer a wave for greeting and departure.
I’m not super tactile, so I don’t anticipate being a hugger after this.
(I then originally planned to follow this up with a long tangent about how this was going to impact tactile fan interactions in pro wrestling, but after a paragraph I got rid of it)
I am a good hugger. I always ask, first, though.
I do not like handshakes (I’m female, and while I don’t like cold wimpy shakes, I also don’t like guys who flex at my tiny hand). If they put out one hand in greeting, I clasp it with both my hands. (Er, also I did intense martial arts for a little while, a long time ago, and I like to know where thrusting hands are going and have control of them. La.)
With my neighbors and passersby, since they can’t see me smile at them I’ve been tipping my head and/or waving.
There are two people outside my family I’ve hugged in 8 months. One is the executor of my will, one gets the kids if we die. And both times we were masked up and outside. My hug circle has shrunk so much. If I didn’t have kids and a cat to snuggle I would be in much worse mental shape.
I hope that if there is a vaccine and a normal that doesn’t involve daily masks, I will be able to hug again with abandon.
I miss hugging my friends so much, it sometimes physically hurts. I don’t know how to explain it other than to say I feel like I’m starving. I’m desperately looking forward to having that connection with them again.
But I imagine I’ll go the head nod route with people outside that circle.
I was a hugger, as were many of my friends. And, with my European friends- a cheek kisser. It I am not planning on going back to that even after a vaccine is in wide use and herd immunity has been achieved.
A smile and a nod greeting will be my new norm, for all but family and intimate friends.
Also, I expect that my masks will not go into the rag bag, but will continue to be worn in cold and flu season.
I’ve been struggling with this a lot – I was a very regular hugger (with people I knew) and I miss it a lot. I can count on the fingers of one hand the people I’ve hugged since March and I think I’d still have a finger left over, and that makes me deeply sad. But I don’t think I will ever go back to it although my circle of hug-people will likely expand a little once there’s a vaccine and things have calmed down a lot. I also haven’t seen my family since this all started and likely won’t for a long while – I’d add them into the circle too assuming I knew we were all being sensible.
I teach 5th grade. Hugging for school teachers, particularly male school teachers of girls who are just entering puberty, can put the teacher at a higher degree of legal risk sadly.
I don’t have any issues with hugging. I’m happy to give a hug to anyone that wants one. A hug is more intimate and usually more rewarding. You can feel more (joy, sadness, even awkwardness). You get more information from the person and more emotion even if that emotion is guarded. I’m OK with hugging and I’m also fine with not hugging.
When I first became a teacher I was told that I should be careful about hugging kids, especially girls, since I’m a guy. While on the surface that makes some practical sense, it was impractical in reality. Some kids never want a hug. Others will get one even if you don’t want to. One of the many things I love about children is that they are real and genuine. Sometimes it is exactly what the child needs. I decided early on, damn legalities. I’m going to do what is best for the kid. If they want a hug, they get a hug.
As a teacher who has had many student teachers over the years, I explain to the young teachers what the issues are and let them come to their own decisions. They need to be comfortable with what they choose to do as well.
I hope that we don’t lose kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity. That includes its physical manifestations like hugging (and shaking hands for that matter). Human contact matters. Ask psychologists and psychiatrists. Look at the studies of primates who were shunned and didn’t receive any contact. It doesn’t turn out well. We all have our tolerances and those too need to be respected, but I think we would lose something valuable as a society if it were to go away altogether.
I didn’t think of myself as a hugger before Covid. I hug my friends, but that’s about it. But as someone living alone, this pandemic has made me acutely aware of the problems of the lack of human touch. It has been ten months since I last touched another human being in more than the most fleeting of contact. It’s affecting my mental health, to be honest. I didn’t expect this. But I am desperate…deeply desperate…for a hug. Which is a weird feeling for an introvert. But there it is. Covid has revealed much about how we aren’t who we thought we were.
I love hugs. I crave them now. I have also dealt with way too many people who see “hi!” as an invitation to do whatever they want. Especially as I use a cane in public and thus normally, I can’t step away in time.
In that singular tiny aspect, I’m hoping the new norms stick. Of course I’d rather be safer without the cost of friends and family dying/ in ICU / taking months to recover. I’d rather it’d hurt no one at all. But that’s one cultural excuse I’m glad to see disappear.
I’ve always been socially a little awkward, so this is exactly the kind of thing I’ve been thinking about a lot, ever since the start of coronatime.
Here’s the qualities that our new normal greeting will have, in my opinion:
It must be a clear ‘moment’. Head nods can happen at any time, or asychronously, so they feel awkward because they don’t always have a point in time. Fist bumps define a moment. Hugs and handshakes and military salutes and formal Japanese bows all define a moment.
It must be safe. We can’t unring the bell of covid ‘expertise’, so any greeting that involves imperfect pandemic prophylaxis will be uncertain at best, and politicized at worst. There will be way more Jerry Seinfeld germaphobe moments for at least two generations.
It must be reasonably cool. No ‘namaste’ gestures, Vulcan salutes, or half-remembered martial arts bows. Please note that ‘cool’ is deeply unpredictable, defined by social media consensus (but not TOO much consensus, because irony) and certainly not by middle-aged white guys who have already ruined fist-bumps. Nearly any of the above could actually become cool for no clear reason. What do I know?
I love and miss hugging close friends. I very much dislike hugging as a social obligation (like hugging my spouse’s friends, and girlfriends of my spouse’s friends whom I just met). I’m grateful During This Time that my children are small and cuddly.
I’ve been living in France for a year, and I liked cheek kissing just cause it was novel and exotic. Now I miss that a little bit, and it will seem like some lost bit of culture if it doesn’t come back.
I won’t hug, kiss, fist-bump or any other kind of contact.
For goodness sake, people toughen up. No one asks you to be chained to a prison gang breaking rocks in the broiling sun. Just don’t transmit your germs to others.
If you have to touch something, put your palms together & say ‘Namaste.’ From 2m away, please.
I’m a hugger, but I have always let the other person decide whether or not they want to do it. I don’t initiate except with those who I know are into it. So I wasn’t one who forced hugs on anyone anyway and I go with what the other person wants.
I don’t know what I am going to do if we ever have a future–may depend on how the vaccination goes, I guess. I am absolutely raging starving hungry without them now. I’ve denied my mom hugs (she’s 70) the one time I saw her in person and I felt like a shit about it. Same with one of my best friends who is over 60. I’ve hugged one person (who I have a crush on) five times since it started, because he is a hugger and I knew he’d do it. I know I shouldn’t because he is definitely not safe and works retail (albeit in a business where people actually DO wear masks and the building he works in is huge/spaced out and probably the only other place I’ve felt safe in that wasn’t my home/car since it happened) and can’t avoid people. But I’m starving.
And just typing that made me cry just now. Ugh.
From a practical paranoia point of view, people in general, even formerly incorrigible huggers, may decide that casual hugging is not to be resumed, for the following reason. Covid-19 is not going to be the last highly contagious disease to spread among the humans and other mammals. Even when governments actually care to have rapid detection and response plans and resources available to deal with such events, it seems likely that a new disease could affect large numbers of people before official warnings are given and measures taken. A cautious person might take the view that it could happen at any time, and that it makes sense to reduce one’s vulnerability at all times, not simply after being warned about an event. To put it another way, one might simply take the stance that there is always number of contagious and potentially dangerous diseases that are spread by physical contact, aerosols, and airborne transmission, and that one should always take preventive measures, regardless of whether the diseases are officially announced or considered to be widespread.
But to respond to the actual question, I have not been a casual hugger, but I also have not avoided it. We humans are animals, and our animal selves can sort of draw nourishment from contact with others. In light of what I wrote above, will I return to hugging family members and long-time friends once the pandemic is “over?” Probably.
I’m with Brak.
I was not a hugger to begin with, so not only will I not be hugging, I will eschew handshakes as well. This is the perfect reason. I will greet everyone with a bow keeping my hand over my heart, Afghan style.
I’ll do the elbow thing if people are willing. I was never much of a hugger, but I got used to it, then I got used to asking b/c it can be very invasive, and now I’m used to not doing it. So.
Being a fairly introverted person I didn’t have a lot of interaction that involved casual hugging. Family members and a few close friends were and likely will be it. I expect to be handshaking less once the COVID concerns are past.
I love hugs. I gave and accepted them freely with all like-minded people. I don’t expect those days to come back soon, and I will miss them a lot. I am already missing them a lot.
I certainly won’t mind not hugging so much. It seems an intimate act for casual relationships, aside from the physical health issue.
On another subject entirely, is your face still non-furry? If so, would you consider changing your blog post photo? I liked the non-furry look and would like to see it more.
So does that count as two requests for a non-furry-faced photo?
I was a casualish hugger. If someone wanted a hug, I was in. After covid is less of a problem I might return to that, maybe. But I suspect that people who WANT hugs will go down quite a bit.
That said, as my career has progressed and I’ve gotten further into the “white dude with authority” stereotype, I’ve already been pushing this back quite a bit. Even friendly gestures like this can seem very weird if it’s someone that can potentially affect your career.
Tapping my feet and rolling my eyes until this stupid plague goes away. I hates it! Clients visibly relax when I shake their hands and as a veterinarian, some times they start out very stressed. I also miss hugging my reasonably close friends. I’m in a high risk profession. I am not stupid enough to imagine that all people will watch their pet suffer just because they “might” be contagious. You cannot wash the virus off of fur, and it gets in my eyes constantly. My friends have all been told that I am fatalistic about getting it, it’s just a matter of when.
As far as hugging (once the risk of contagion is reduced), it is an intimacy, and it should always be set up so that it has to be consensual. There is no harm in offering a hug far enough away that your counterpart can reply with a bow or meet you in between. Even if you cannot think of the other person’s boundaries, having someone dodge your hug is humiliating.
I am a hugger, always have been, but I learned to ask first before offering a hug. Some people are very uncomfortable with hugging and I respect that. I guess I should say I used to be a hugger, not sure if I will feel as free ever again. Time will tell I suppose.
I’ve been using a smile and nod since January or so, with hands clasped in front of my chest or behind my back so that they’re not accessible. Think I’ll stick with this, excepting very close friends and family.
I’m struck by how many of us describe the lack of touch we’re experiencing as “starving”. “Starved for touch” is even an idiom. As a single person living alone and taking reasonable precautions, the lack of physical human contact is horrible. And that’s after being able to hug a few friends (briefly, masked, outside) over the summer. I dread the winter. How can simple human contact depend on an in-depth conversation about who someone else is spending time indoors with?
As for handshakes, I won’t do fist bumps. Ever. I suppose if everyone switches to elbow bumps I could adjust, but I wouldn’t like it. I’ve tended to go for a nod or a small upper-body bow.
Quakers have used handshakes to signal the end of worship for a very long time. I don’t know what we’ll do instead, or how long it will take for whatever that is to gain the same resonance. Lots of religious communities use human touch, from handshakes to kissing, in ritualized ways, and we will all need to find safer alternatives.
Oops — forgot to answer the first question. I’ve always been a selective hugger, but if someone asked, I’d usually say yes. I’ve never been a fan of non-consentual hugging, and have ended friendships when my hugging boundaries weren’t respected.
I’m old enough to remember when hugging was something visited upon children by older female relatives–I can still recall the scent of face powder and special-occasion perfume. (This was also the period of birthday gifts of a silver dollar and dutiful and rather stiff thank-you notes.)
I also recall the kind-of-surprise when (in the mid-1960s) I spent time in Italy and saw men walking arm in arm during la passegiata. Social touching outside the family *and* across gender lines! And not a pool hall in sight! Mass-steria!
So I watched the rise of social hugging from a bit of a psychic distance, even when it eventually meant receiving one from a woman-not-my-wife. (In most cases I got used to it, though there remains a tiny remnant of puritanical don’t-go-enjoying-this-buster.) And now COVID has reset my basic attitude to its WASPy roots: a nod, a flap of one hand, a howyadoin’.
I’ve been through so many things in my life that everyone says will cause permanent change, and it has turned out that very few of them have lasted. My guess is that two years after this is over (whenever that is,) this will be ‘remember when’ event, and the vast majority of people will be back to their old ways.
And that won’t be all that bad . . .
Not a hugger or casual kisser. I have no problem keeping my distance and will continue doing so.
I’ve been thinking about this a lot lately. As someone who is Lebanese, for my whole life, my primary mode of greeting for people I know well and am friends with is a hug and/or kiss on the cheek (with the obvious exception for professional settings, where it’s a handshake or a wave). But during this pandemic, all of that has ended. I don’t even hug or kiss my own parents anymore, who are in very high-risk categories and whom I thus see rarely and only at a distance of 6 feet and masked. It has been really, really difficult to make this change, particularly with my extended family members and close friends. That said, when it’s safe to have casual physical contact again, I expect I will also raise the threshold for it. The nice side effect is there will no longer be the expectation that I will have to hug or cheek-kiss someone I don’t want to, so there’s a silver lining.
I’m a very huggy person, and I terribly miss my doses. I fully expect to go back to loads of hugging, however:
1. Not until this ends (exceptions being my housemates, because we’re all sitting on top of each other anyways)
2. I have non-hugging friends, they obviously only get hugs if they approach, gotta respect their personal spaces.
As a side note: While I’m pretty much always open to receiving hugs (in regular circumstances that is) I’m usually not the one to start, because I’m terrible st reading people so I err on the side of not forcing myself onto them
To me hugging is only for relatives and maybe sometimes for close friends.
I don’t have an aversion to hugging, but I don’t think it’s really socially normal for everyday contact, particularly right now. And our country elected a known pussy-grabber, so we can’t even agree about the acceptability of sexual assault. What that says about us as a society is the real question.
Second question first, I have not touched, skin-to-skin, anybody except my adult son who lives with me, since sometime in March. When I am at work, we don’t even fist bump. I greet people from at least 6 feet, huge smile I hope they can hear in my voice and see around my eyes because I’m masked.
I think this is less onerous for me than it might be since we weren’t at all huggy growing up. It was very awkward for me in my teens when I lived in Italy because I just couldn’t get the hang of it. Society reverting to my comfort with casual hugs is just fine; loss of hugs from family and dear friends is much more problematic.
I was and will be again a hugger, but I expect I’ll be in a far less huggy environment… and that’s fine. I never assumed hugs before, and I’ll keep not assuming them, but if someone else is also a hugger, damn right I’ll hug them back!
I still expect to be a hugger after this, when it’s safe to be so, again. The pandemic hasn’t changed who I am, but accommodations must be made when circumstances so clearly warrant them.
As a larger issue, I do find the prospect of us as a society becoming permanently more distant a rather depressing allegory for how our country is unraveling as a community. Hugging itself won’t change that, but still, the idea we may move away from it is very on the nose.
I am an introvert.
I have always been a huggy person with family and close friends. In rare instances – say, at the funeral of the father of a work colleague – I have been known to offer a hug to someone who is not a close friend. I do not offer to or agree to hug strangers. I would shake hands in a business setting when it is clearly expected, otherwise not.
Since early March, the only person I have hugged is my spouse who lives in the same house with me. My daughter lives ten miles away; while we have seen each other outdoors and appropriately distanced, I have not hugged her since March. My son lives 130 miles away; normally we’d see him and exchange hugs at least every other month or so, we have not seen him since last December. We have multiple close friends who live within a few miles of us and with whom we exchange hugs every time we see them; we have neither seen nor hugged any of them since last winter.
And even though I am an introvert, it is so, so hard not to be able to physically touch the people I love. There is something about physical touch, about the experience of feeling the pulse and the breathing of another human being who I dearly love, that is just an integral part of who I am. It has been a very, very hard year. On many levels.
If/when we ever come through this plague, if a vaccine is both effective and widely available, and if life returns to some semblance of normalcy, I suspect that I will probably return to my pre-plague hugging behavior at least with family. I am honestly not sure how much I will want to exchange hugs with friends to whom I am not related. I do plan to replace handshakes with elbow-bumps if I am in a setting where a handshake seems to be expected.
I hate that this plague has put so many of us in a position where even if we enjoy and appreciate physical contact with others, it may never be possible again to feel comfortable engaging in that kind of interaction.
I lost my Lovely Man last December, to cancer. I’m really glad he’s not watching all this madness, but Oh! I do miss that contact. He caught me with a big hug more than 30 years ago, and nobody could hold a body like him.. This thread made me cry, and yes, starving is the right word.. I have had precisely one hug since all this covidiocy started, and it was too brief. It was like one drop ofwater in a parched desert..
Another person who is not a hugger. I mean, family, my son, my partner – but that’s it. I did tend to tolerate them if well-meaning people grabbed me, especially when I started taking bellydance lessons, and dancers are VERY huggy folks! After this, no. If it’s humiliating to have your hug dodged, gesture/ask first. My best friend cannot hug; she’s schizophrenic, and if someone touches her, it feels like her skin is burning. That’s not *why* we’re bffs, lol, but it doesn’t hurt. She doesn’t want to go into her medical history with casual friends, so she will grimace and put up with it, because she doesn’t want people to feel hurt. Once she “came out” about her illness to the dance class, I quietly started mentioning to people about how it hurts when people touch her, but it was still a problem when she’d go to dance festivals & such. I feel for people who like to hug, but damn, you don’t have to hug EVERYONE to not feel starved, do you?
I hate handshakes, too. Most women I know do. As much as I dislike fist bumps, I’d prefer them. I noticed lately that I’ve extended my head nods into into a little half-bow (I nod my head down, not up, I know people do different things). No one’s come at me with their elbow so far, which is a relief, because omg does an elbow bump look stupid (to me). I supposed I’d give them their bump, but for me that would be almost as awkward as a hug.
Is anyone else going to continue to wear a mask? I used to hold my breath as a kid/teen when others got too close so I wouldn’t breathe in their exhales, but when I went to work in a building with an elevator, I had to get used to breathing around people, lol. Wearing face masks was already a thing in China and Japan: see the last season of “Queer Eye”. I see some of the younger folks on Twitter saying stuff like “I can’t believe I’ve been letting ya’ll breathe on me this whole time!”, so I know I won’t be alone. :)
{{{{Hugs}}}}