John ScalziIf you’ve been wondering when the print and ebook version of Murder By Other Means, my latest story in the “Dispatcher” series, was going to be available, good news: There’s a date! And it is: April 2021, when my friends at Subterranean Press will be releasing a special signed hardcover limited edition of Murder, along with an ebook edition.

The signed hardcover limited edition, featuring the above fabulous cover by Michael Koelsch, is available for pre-order now, and as always, I do suggest pre-ordering, since “limited edition” does actually mean limited — we’re printing 2,000 copies, and that’s it. Yes, I had to sign my name two thousand times (actually more, as insurance). My hand is very tired. The ebook edition will not be limited however.

If you’ve never gotten a book from SubPress before, incidentally, you’ll be in for a treat, since their books are true collectors items. This will be an edition worth getting. Here’s that pre-order link again.

— JS

2 Comments on “The Dispatcher: Murder By Other Means Limited Edition Print/EBook coming in April; Pre-Order Now!”

  1. I’m not sure throwing someone off a water tower counts as anything other than regular old murder.

  2. Ordered! And thank you for ensuring that us old Luddites who still enjoy actual hard-copy printed books can get our fix of the newest Dispatcher story!

Powered by WordPress.com VIP