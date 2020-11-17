This Vacation Blows
Everyone knows the drill by now. You work from home in your sweats, you have a dozen Zoom calls a day, and you avoid the outside world like the plague (because, duh). But of course, there’s our essential workers, too. Those who are out in the world every day, providing much-needed services ,who just have to straight up live with the very real possibility that they will get sick. And they’ve been given the titles of “heroes”, but what does it really mean? What does it mean to call essential workers “troopers” and “brave” but then yell at the Applebee’s hostess for saying you can’t sit inside? Or when you admire nurses and doctors for tirelessly battling this pandemic, but can’t be bothered to wear a mask when you go buy champagne for your fuckin’ mimosas?
At the very beginning of the pandemic, I worked at a bakery. I knew that with all the new changes to eateries and stores, unemployment was sure to follow in the wake of the virus (of course, I never expected the absolutely enormous percentage that ended up occurring, because damn). So I told my boss that if she needed to cut back on scheduling people, to cut me out first. I didn’t need the money. And that’s exactly what she did. I didn’t work for a month. I can’t imagine if I actually had needed that check.
The whole “heroes” thing is a whole ‘nother topic that I tend to get really heated about (hazard pay, anyone?), but it’s not what I’m here to talk about. I’m here to talk about my friend, who is an essential worker, and share a little bit of their story with working during a pandemic.
My friend has worked at the same company for two and a half years. They work ten-hour shifts, Monday-Thursday, and when the pandemic started they worked twelve hour shifts, Monday-Friday, from March until October. And never, not once, did they ever take a day off or be late to work in all the time they’ve worked there.
A couple months ago, my friend’s father got COVID, and they were exposed to it. So of course, they told their boss that they could be infected and needed to take time off to quarantine. And their boss responded with questions such as “are you symptomatic?” and “how close did you get to your dad?”, and eventually said “well, ultimately, I don’t think you have anything to worry about.”
My friend is given 40 hours of vacation time a year. So, when their boss wouldn’t give them they time off, they spent it all on quarantining. And, yeah, you’re supposed to quarantine for two weeks, not one, but they did their best. They did everything in their power to be responsible when their boss so obviously isn’t.
The cherry on top? Their boss is their father’s uncle. And he didn’t give a shit that his nephew had COVID, or that his relative/employee was exposed, and he definitely didn’t give a fuck that his employee could’ve given COVID to all the other employees.
I just want to reiterate that my friend used their VACATION DAYS solely to protect their coworkers from possibly getting sick. It wasn’t a trip to Hawaii, it was staying at home, alone, waiting to see if they got sick. That’s not a fucking vacation. It’s a necessary precaution in a pandemic, and it shouldn’t be treated as if the employee is choosing to take off work just for shits and giggles. It is an attempt to save lives, protect others, and flatten the curve.
What I’m trying to say is, if you’re an employer, please give your workers sick leave. Please stop telling them to come in even if they’re sick. I know from experience that employers have a bad habit of minimizing employees’ ailments every chance they get, just so they can have an extra fucking bagger or shelf stocker around. We are in the third wave of a pandemic that is killing hundreds of thousands of people. Please please please let your employees stay home if they are sick or have been exposed to COVID.
And have a great day.
-AMS
Preach.
It’s Ohio. People will go to their graves shouting that they don’t have COViD because it doesn’t exist. Or at least they will until intubation shuts them up.
> employers have a bad habit of minimizing employees’
> ailments every chance they get
Yep. And this won’t be our last or worst pandemic. For viruses, the growing human population is an unending supply of fresh meat. People gather in social groups, party with strangers, and fly around the world. People crowd animals out of wildland habitats and pick up — and spread — their viruses.
We need to learn some obvious lessons from this virus — like the lesson you point out so clearly in this blog. We need to change unemployment insurance and health insurance to require compliance with and pay people for quarantine time. And we need contact tracing to include pointing the finger at employers who interfere with public health quarantines.
Because there will be another disease coming, and it will be worse.
Restaurants are (in lots of cases) morasses of how to pay people as little as possible. It seems obvious that if you build a restaurant that could get killed by one inconvenient bout of food-borne illness, sick leave would seem to be a good idea for your employees, but no. So, the idea that you don’t really care that lots of your customers could die because doing otherwise could cost you money (particularly if it’s deniable – if no one’s going to actually know that you were not willing to do anything to avoid killing them) is…unsurprising.
It seems like sick leave would have been a good idea, but I’m assuming restaurants and other food places are hoping that the industry can socialize the costs of sick leave for employees rather than having an industry-wide cooperative cover them (and them having to charge us more to eat there or buy their food). I guess playing Russian roulette with your business and customers and employees has been good so far?
State law determines how many sick days employees get. Most states give a few days a year, which is worthless in a pandemic that requires 2 weeks of quarantine after an exposure before a test can definitively rule out that you got sick. That would be 6 weeks a year for quaratining for any job that gets exposed 3 times a year. It adds up.
Since the incubation periid is so long, what some places do is weekly test all employees and try to minimize inter contamination.
Ideally, the government provides free, easy testing for everyone. Possibly mandating it for high risk jobs. Cause that is about the only way to catch who has it and quarantine as quick as possible.
As for hazard pay, i know some states are doing that for medical workers. Again, it is state to state, and in the now solid red state of Ohio, people would rather pretend the pandemix doesnt exist than admit Trump has any responsibility for his terrible pandemic response.
Things are getting real bad, real fast, so all you can do is quarantine as much as possible to try and stay aaay from the covidiots. And hope they darwin award themselves.
Good luck!
Well said.
I don’t want sick (or potentially exposed) co-workers to infect me, but there’s always pressure – often unspoken but definitely there – for people to come in and work, even if they’re not well. I mean, Dayquil actually says “The non-drowsy, coughing, aching, fever, sore throat, stuffy head, no sick days medicine” – regardless of whether or not you’re infectious, apparently.
At the very least, people should be able to use their sick leave for quarantine time. It would be nice if it could be treated like jury duty or national guard service: a requirement that the worker must fulfill and the employer needs to accommodate.
I’m seeing this everywhere. Both employers asking employees to come in if they are asymptomatic or if waiting for test results, and requiring employees to use vacation time if they are quarantining. My employer requires employees to not work if COVID-positive or if quarantining because of potential exposure. AND my employer requires the employee to use vacation time to do so. It’s both ridiculous and evil.
To an earlier point in your post: Essential workers are exactly that, essential. And their compensation should reflect that. They should also get PPE provided to them as part of the job.
The Co-Op where we get most of our food (New Pioneer in Coralville, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City, IA) has an excellent curbside pickup service. AND they are treating their essential workers fairly: providing paid quarantine time as needed, and giving every employee a $2 per hour bonus.
I think EVERY essential worker deserves quarantine pay. And the government ought to help small business with the cost of that.
I have so many thoughts on this, but mostly wanted to say that I’m really impressed with your writing and I wish I had some way to say “it’s maturing so fast” without sounding like a querulous auntie, but there you are. It’s not that it was worse when you started here, it’s just sounding so much more grown up all the time.
For fuck’s sake, there’s LAW about this, people! Every time I hear about employer abuses like this I grit my teeth because it is ALL on the employee to find out what they are entitled to BY LAW and the employer can go “la la la, I don’t have to help you.” Does Ohio have a Department of Human/Employee Rights like Illinois? Maybe a phone call there would help your friend, who is clearly a DECENT HUMAN BEING and also working full time. Those health questions are against the law too! Have them ask about FMLA or more correctly EFMLA, which is in place until the end of the year to support workers during the pandemic. And maybe they don’t want to get in a struggle over their income, which I totally get too. Gah. But if your friend gets sick, they should fucking sue, and then quote their boss saying “I don’t think you have anything to worry about.” Because obviously he is a health professional.
I don’t think this is very coherent because I am MAD. And CAPSY. I guess I work for a radical organization because we want our workers to be healthy and productive.
I am so sorry that this happened to your friend. And I am very impressed that you offered to be laid off first, since you didn’t need your job to survive. Your parents have raised a daughter with honor & integrity.