I Was Going to Write a Political Piece Today But Then Was Struck By Ennui, So Here’s a Relatively Obscure Men At Work Song Instead
One of their more underrated songs, really, although I suppose at this point in time, all their songs aside from “Down Under” and “Who Can It Be Now” are underrated and relatively obscure. Time catches up with us all. Enjoy anyway.
— JS
I have a Charles Addams book called The Gashlycrumb Tinies. It is a slightly twisted alphabet book. My favorite is the letter N.
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/16/01/9c/16019cd58d38f2fecd24efaae6daa07d.jpg
I like it when we get a cat, instead.
I was turned on to Colin Hay’s solo stuff a few years ago. Turns out he’s quite a masterful songwriter and storyteller, if ya didn’t know. :)
Hey, that was nice! And “Who Can It Be Now” was even better. I’d never heard of it, which to me means it’s also relatively obscure (and since it’s good, that makes it cruelly underrated.)
On the other hand, it’s hard to see the jar of Marmite in my cupboard and not think of “Down Under” (even though Vegemite and Marmite aren’t identical members of the salty brown sludge phylum.)
Without looking it up, I can think of one more Men at Work song that got radio play in the U.S.: “It’s a Mistake” (sung from the aftermath of a nuclear war, no less).
I love this song! Big fan of Men At Work.
Not to be that guy, but The Gashlycrumb Tinies is Edward Gorey.
Though Charles Addams was also a fine, disturbing artist as well.
Men At Work. In the early Eighties they were opening for Fleetwood Mac on tour, and by the time they got to the US they had a hit on its way to #1. Quite a bonus for concert goers!
I have to lol Bill Stewart. “Who can it be now” in the 80’s was on massive airplay; one of those songs you get sick of because it’s on the radio (every station it felt like) so you hear it all the time. So for me, it’s super overdone…
That said, it does have some strange resonance as we’re all forced to isolate in our homes…
Not that obscure to me, but then I grew up in Melbourne, and my Mum worked with Colin Hay’s Mum…
By impeccable timing I was just listening to their albums a few days ago and was reminded once again just how good they were as albums. Their hit singles and time took that away. As an Aussie nothing can take away the importance of Down Under.
Although the arsehole who bought the copyright to Kookaburra Sits In the Old Gum tree and then sued the band deserves a special place of punishment for trying